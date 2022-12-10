One of the European parliament's most senior officials was expelled from her party after being arrested over corruption charges related to a “Gulf country”.Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old Greek socialist politician, was arrested on Friday after four others were detained for questioning.Belgian prosecutors claimed the "unnamed country" tried to influence the parliament with gifts and money. While prosecutors refrained from naming the Gulf country, sources close to the case confirmed to AFP that it was the World Cup host Qatar.Friday's arrest comes following at least 16 raids conducted in Brussels, which Belgian prosecutors said uncovered £516,000. Computers and mobile phones...

3 DAYS AGO