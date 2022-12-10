ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestinians’ World Cup Propaganda Win

While only a minority of Americans is closely following the World Cup soccer championships, the rest of the world, as it does every four years, is going crazy over it. And, as always in international sports events where nationalism is mixed with the passion that fans feel for their favorite teams, unpleasantness emerged in Qatar. This one involved the Palestinians.
EXCLUSIVE: Europe's elite clubs deal major blow to FIFA as they REJECT proposal to launch new 32-team Club World Cup in the USA in 2025, with governing body running out of time to find solution

Europe's biggest clubs have rejected a proposal from FIFA to launch a new Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 in a major blow to the world governing body. Sportsmail has learned that FIFA have been seeking approval to stage a 32-team competition in the United States during negotiations that have taken place in Qatar over the last few weeks, but the clubs are refusing to endorse the proposals.
Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff

Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India’s defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries were killed in a deadly brawl. Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in parliament, said Friday’s encounter...
Dutch Oscar Hopeful ‘Narcosis’ Sells to HBO for Eastern Europe, Fabula for Turkey (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Coccinelle Film Sales has sealed two important European deals on Dutch Oscar bid “Narcosis,” directed by Martijn de Jong. Coccinelle Film Sales’ CEO Francesca Breccia negotiated the agreements, with HBO Europe picking up the movie’s rights in 14 countries in Eastern Europe (Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Croatia, Slovenia. Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Fabula Film acquiring them for Turkey. Labelled as “a haunting and hopeful story about life, love and loss,” the movie follows a close-knit family disrupted when the father does not resurface during a professional dive. No funeral, no farewell,...
EU parliament vice president detained over Qatar corruption allegations

One of the European parliament's most senior officials was expelled from her party after being arrested over corruption charges related to a “Gulf country”.Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old Greek socialist politician, was arrested on Friday after four others were detained for questioning.Belgian prosecutors claimed the "unnamed country" tried to influence the parliament with gifts and money. While prosecutors refrained from naming the Gulf country, sources close to the case confirmed to AFP that it was the World Cup host Qatar.Friday's arrest comes following at least 16 raids conducted in Brussels, which Belgian prosecutors said uncovered £516,000. Computers and mobile phones...
Morocco faces France in politically charged World Cup game

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Hind Sabouni bristles with pride as she recalls her country’s history-making World Cup run as it eliminated one European soccer powerhouse and former colonial power after another — Belgium, Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal — to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals.
Qatargate floods the EU

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. In a regular edition of Global Insider you’ll find the “kleptowatch” section at the bottom of the newsletter — today, Belgian prosecutors are forcing the issue to the top of your inbox. A Belgian judge...
German coup plot suspect Heinrich XIII's family was unimpressed with his princely ambitions

Germany last week arrested a minor member of the country's abolished nobility plus two dozen others accused of plotting to overthrow the German government, execute the chancellor, and replace the republic with an authoritarian state modeled on pre-1918 Germany. The minor noble tapped to lead this new reich was a wealthy former real estate broker who calls himself Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss. The plot was hatched, and the weapons were stored, in the basement of Heinrich XIII's ancestral hunting lodge in the scenic spa town of Bad Lobenstein in eastern Thuringia state, police say. The House of Reuss once ruled Thuringia,...
