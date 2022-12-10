Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup security guard dies after 'fall' while on duty at the Lusail Stadium
A Kenyan security guard who reportedly fell while on duty at Qatar's Lusail Stadium has died in hospital, his family and officials have confirmed to CNN.
Soccer-When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
Dec 15 (Reuters) - The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about the knockout stages of the tournament before the Dec. 18 final.
England Soccer Legend Hits Out At 'Extraordinarily Racist' U.S. Ahead Of 2026 World Cup
Gary Lineker, now a top commentator for the BBC, admitted the United Kingdom has "got issues" too.
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France on Wednesday, and now he’s going to his second World Cup final. Griezmann had exceptional moments in both penalty areas — and all parts of the field in...
The Jewish Press
Palestinians’ World Cup Propaganda Win
While only a minority of Americans is closely following the World Cup soccer championships, the rest of the world, as it does every four years, is going crazy over it. And, as always in international sports events where nationalism is mixed with the passion that fans feel for their favorite teams, unpleasantness emerged in Qatar. This one involved the Palestinians.
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
EXCLUSIVE: Europe's elite clubs deal major blow to FIFA as they REJECT proposal to launch new 32-team Club World Cup in the USA in 2025, with governing body running out of time to find solution
Europe's biggest clubs have rejected a proposal from FIFA to launch a new Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 in a major blow to the world governing body. Sportsmail has learned that FIFA have been seeking approval to stage a 32-team competition in the United States during negotiations that have taken place in Qatar over the last few weeks, but the clubs are refusing to endorse the proposals.
‘Focus on the joy’: Morocco v France match is symbolic for Moroccan diaspora
Dual-national French-Moroccan citizens are ‘split in two’ but World Cup semi-final is also ‘bringing people together’, say football fans
Ancient coins unearthed in desert cave could point to evidence of Maccabean revolt
An ancient treasure trove of silver coins dating back 2,200 years found in a desert cave in Israel could add crucial new evidence to support a story of Jewish rebellion, archaeologists said Tuesday. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced that earlier this year, a team of experts found 15 silver coins...
Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India’s defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries were killed in a deadly brawl. Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in parliament, said Friday’s encounter...
They met on a European sleeper train. They've been married for nearly 30 years
Londoner Katy Vernon and American Randy Vanderwood met when they both boarded the same overnight train from Amsterdam to Berlin in the summer of 1991. Here's what happened next.
Dutch Oscar Hopeful ‘Narcosis’ Sells to HBO for Eastern Europe, Fabula for Turkey (EXCLUSIVE)
Italy’s Coccinelle Film Sales has sealed two important European deals on Dutch Oscar bid “Narcosis,” directed by Martijn de Jong. Coccinelle Film Sales’ CEO Francesca Breccia negotiated the agreements, with HBO Europe picking up the movie’s rights in 14 countries in Eastern Europe (Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Croatia, Slovenia. Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Fabula Film acquiring them for Turkey. Labelled as “a haunting and hopeful story about life, love and loss,” the movie follows a close-knit family disrupted when the father does not resurface during a professional dive. No funeral, no farewell,...
EU parliament vice president detained over Qatar corruption allegations
One of the European parliament's most senior officials was expelled from her party after being arrested over corruption charges related to a “Gulf country”.Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old Greek socialist politician, was arrested on Friday after four others were detained for questioning.Belgian prosecutors claimed the "unnamed country" tried to influence the parliament with gifts and money. While prosecutors refrained from naming the Gulf country, sources close to the case confirmed to AFP that it was the World Cup host Qatar.Friday's arrest comes following at least 16 raids conducted in Brussels, which Belgian prosecutors said uncovered £516,000. Computers and mobile phones...
European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice president
The European Parliament terminated the term of Vice President Eva Kaili of Greece after she was arrested the day before in connection a bribery scheme linked to Qatar.
Morocco faces France in politically charged World Cup game
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Hind Sabouni bristles with pride as she recalls her country’s history-making World Cup run as it eliminated one European soccer powerhouse and former colonial power after another — Belgium, Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal — to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals.
Irish soldier killed on U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
DUBLIN (Reuters) -An Irish soldier was killed on a U.N. peackeeping mission in Lebanon late on Wednesday when a convoy of two armoured utility vehicles travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire, Ireland’s defence forces said in a statement.
POLITICO
Qatargate floods the EU
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. In a regular edition of Global Insider you’ll find the “kleptowatch” section at the bottom of the newsletter — today, Belgian prosecutors are forcing the issue to the top of your inbox. A Belgian judge...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Astonishing Story Of Milunka Savić, The Most Decorated Woman Soldier In History
Even after discovering that their new recruit was a woman in disguise, the Serbian Army allowed Milunka Savić to keep fighting because she was just that good on the battlefield. She has more medals for combat than any other woman in history, but most people have never heard of...
‘Everyone is so desperate’: backpackers grapple with Australia’s high costs
Travellers in search of a laid-back, barefoot lifestyle are instead facing housing stress and rethought plans
German coup plot suspect Heinrich XIII's family was unimpressed with his princely ambitions
Germany last week arrested a minor member of the country's abolished nobility plus two dozen others accused of plotting to overthrow the German government, execute the chancellor, and replace the republic with an authoritarian state modeled on pre-1918 Germany. The minor noble tapped to lead this new reich was a wealthy former real estate broker who calls himself Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss. The plot was hatched, and the weapons were stored, in the basement of Heinrich XIII's ancestral hunting lodge in the scenic spa town of Bad Lobenstein in eastern Thuringia state, police say. The House of Reuss once ruled Thuringia,...
NBC News
560K+
Followers
62K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1