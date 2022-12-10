Read full article on original website
Co-hosts of international travel series visit Town of Ashland to film new episode
Marco Biagioli and Erica Melargo, co-hosts of the international travel television series Humans of the World, visited Ashland -- a.k.a. the Center of the Universe -- last weekend to film an episode of the show focusing on the town and the people who live in it.
Tix to see Chris Knight!
Tonight on Handful of Brains (Tuesday 7 – 9 PM on WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio), we’ll give away two tickets to see Chris Knight at Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House on Saturday, 12/17! We’ve also got an eclectic mix of music including Circles Around The Sun, Greg Kihn, Lotus, DOMi & JD Beck w/ Mac DeMarco, Kam Franklin, Nathaniel Rateliff ft. Bobby Weir, Scott McMicken and THE EVER-EXPANDING, Metallica, Caitlyn Smith, Flaming Lips, Vulfpeck, Hot Mustard, & more!
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
The best Richmond-made holiday gifts
You can totally represent Richmond while doing your holiday shopping. We have suggestions.🍾 Drinks: If this isn’t the season’s hottest gift, we don’t want to live here anymore. Pair a bottle of Valentine’s Meat Juice Bloody Mary mix with a bottle of Cirrus Vodka.Bonus points: Buff up on the history of meat juice, the weirdest historical cure-all to come out of the city, and regale your friends as you drink. Meat Juice. The gift that keeps on giving. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios 🖼️ Prints: You can go in two distinctly different directions here.There’s the goofy route, via Doug Orleski aka RVA...
Saison Restaurant the Hip Hangout in Richmond Virginia
Saison Is A Hip Hangout With A Unique Wine And Beer List. Saison is located at 23 W. Marshall Street. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is known for its Latin flavors and attracts Gen Y gourmands. The restaurant also features a wide selection of meats, including slow-farmed and heirloom grains. It also has a small wine list and offers a shot and beer for $8. The restaurant's host is well-trained and can answer questions about the menu.
Photo of the Day: Lights on the James
@RVAHub Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day.
Richmond restaurant tests new 3.5-day work week
The Cocky Rooster has switched to a 3.5-day work week for its full-time employees, owners Brett Diehl and Luke Phillips said.
Hopewell holding holiday light tour, learn how you can vote for your favorite house here!
The city recommends visiting the houses from 5 to 9 p.m. daily and includes both traditionally lit houses and homes with tacky lights on its light tour list.
This Chesterfield farm gives animals a second chance: 'They are our whole world'
Four years ago, Rachael Loving started Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary, known as the "animal place that puts a smile on your face," but with feed costs rising, it's becoming more difficult.
Richmond gives toppled Christopher Columbus statue to Italian-American organization
Two years after it was toppled by protesters, Richmond City Council has given away a statue of Christopher Columbus to a local Italian-American organization.
Kings Dominion hosting New Year’s Eve bash
DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) – Kings Dominion will help ring in 2023 with rides, activities, attractions and a New Year’s countdown party under its Eiffel Tower that wraps up with fireworks beginning at midnight. It’s also the second-to-last day of its WinterFest event, with millions of holiday lights, nearly...
Richmond SPCA Pet of The Week
"The Big Brunch" is a cooking competition television series hosted by Dan Levy, who is well known for his role in "Schitt's Creek" Sheehy auto stores holding toy drive through Dec. 16. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Sheehy Auto Stores throughout the region are collecting new, unwrapped...
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
Richmond, can you smell that? Liquid used in sewer work causes gas-like odor throughout the Fan
The Richmond DPU said styrene is often mistaken for gas leaks. It expects the odor to be short-term and should dissipate as the sewer mains are cured.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews hit the vault that held the remains of A.P. Hill on Tuesday morning, but the day was overshadowed by intense arguing among onlookers. Crews started removing the remains around noon. Shortly after, intense discourse began between those behind the caution tape. Many of those standing...
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, Virginia
The Spinners have been around for a long time. The group has been singing and dancing to fans' delight for over six decades. They are one of the most iconic and well-known groups in R&B history. The group is scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is not too early to get your $75 tickets to see them at The Tin Pan, an intimate live music, concert, and events venue located at 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia.
CRLC receives funds to support purchase of Mayo Island
The City of Richmond has eyed the conversion of the island into public open space for nearly 40 years.
Busy flu season causes empty shelves at Virginia pharmacies, stores
A shortage of critical medicines to help children fight the flu and infections is now forcing families to find other options.
Verbal altercation sparks at A.P. Hill memorial site as crews remove pedestal, find remains
Tensions continue to swirl around the removal of Richmond's last Confederate statue, as an argument broke out at the A.P. memorial site on Tuesday morning.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
