Tix to see Chris Knight!

Tonight on Handful of Brains (Tuesday 7 – 9 PM on WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio), we’ll give away two tickets to see Chris Knight at Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House on Saturday, 12/17! We’ve also got an eclectic mix of music including Circles Around The Sun, Greg Kihn, Lotus, DOMi & JD Beck w/ Mac DeMarco, Kam Franklin, Nathaniel Rateliff ft. Bobby Weir, Scott McMicken and THE EVER-EXPANDING, Metallica, Caitlyn Smith, Flaming Lips, Vulfpeck, Hot Mustard, & more!
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
The best Richmond-made holiday gifts

You can totally represent Richmond while doing your holiday shopping. We have suggestions.🍾 Drinks: If this isn’t the season’s hottest gift, we don’t want to live here anymore. Pair a bottle of Valentine’s Meat Juice Bloody Mary mix with a bottle of Cirrus Vodka.Bonus points: Buff up on the history of meat juice, the weirdest historical cure-all to come out of the city, and regale your friends as you drink. Meat Juice. The gift that keeps on giving. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios 🖼️ Prints: You can go in two distinctly different directions here.There’s the goofy route, via Doug Orleski aka RVA...
Saison Restaurant the Hip Hangout in Richmond Virginia

Saison Is A Hip Hangout With A Unique Wine And Beer List. Saison is located at 23 W. Marshall Street. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is known for its Latin flavors and attracts Gen Y gourmands. The restaurant also features a wide selection of meats, including slow-farmed and heirloom grains. It also has a small wine list and offers a shot and beer for $8. The restaurant's host is well-trained and can answer questions about the menu.
Photo of the Day: Lights on the James

@RVAHub Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
Kings Dominion hosting New Year’s Eve bash

DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) – Kings Dominion will help ring in 2023 with rides, activities, attractions and a New Year’s countdown party under its Eiffel Tower that wraps up with fireworks beginning at midnight. It’s also the second-to-last day of its WinterFest event, with millions of holiday lights, nearly...
Richmond SPCA Pet of The Week

"The Big Brunch" is a cooking competition television series hosted by Dan Levy, who is well known for his role in "Schitt's Creek" Sheehy auto stores holding toy drive through Dec. 16. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Sheehy Auto Stores throughout the region are collecting new, unwrapped...
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews hit the vault that held the remains of A.P. Hill on Tuesday morning, but the day was overshadowed by intense arguing among onlookers. Crews started removing the remains around noon. Shortly after, intense discourse began between those behind the caution tape. Many of those standing...
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, Virginia

The Spinners have been around for a long time. The group has been singing and dancing to fans' delight for over six decades. They are one of the most iconic and well-known groups in R&B history. The group is scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is not too early to get your $75 tickets to see them at The Tin Pan, an intimate live music, concert, and events venue located at 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia.
