Jay Boulware has been hired as the new running backs coach and special teams coordinator for the Kentucky Wildcats, the school announced Monday. “I’m thrilled to add Jay to our staff at Kentucky,” head coach Stoops said in a press release. “I’ve known Jay from his time with my brother, Bob, at Oklahoma. I’ve always been impressed with him and his work ethic. He brings a wide range of experience coaching running backs and in recruiting, along with his expertise and success with special teams. That’s what I was looking for in this position and Jay is well-regarded in all those areas.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO