saturdaydownsouth.com
Joey Gatewood, former Auburn and Kentucky QB, reportedly re-enters NCAA transfer portal
Quarterback turned wide receiver Joey Gatewood now hopes the 4th time can be the charm. The former quarterback at Auburn and Kentucky who became a wide receiver at UCF is heading to the transfer portal for greener pastures, yet again, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Gatewood began his collegiate...
How Has the Transfer Portal Window Impacted Kentucky Football So Far?
The college football landscape is forever changed by the new transfer portal window, which opened on Dec. 5 and will run until Jan. 18, a 45-day window for any and every player with any sort of eligibility left to make the jump from one program to another. Just over one week into the window, chaos ...
Stoops Visiting Recruits, Portal Target With New Running Backs Coach Jay Boulware
Recruiting season is in full swing, and Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops is on the move. The transfer portal window is open, while the early signing period will do the same on Dec. 21, not to mention prep for the Music City Bowl...it's a busy time for any college football coach. ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. UCLA: What to watch for, viewing info and predictions
Coming off a tough-fought win against Yale, Kentucky will play their first ranked opponent since mid-November, as they play the No. 16 UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. It will come approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of North Carolina vs. Ohio State, which tips off at 3:00 pm ET.
Florida State Commit Tavion Gadson Delays Signing, Sets Official Visit With Kentucky
Kentucky football remains in the mix for 3-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson. Standing at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, the Savannah, Georgia native has been committed to Florida State since Aug. 11, and was expected to put pen to paper during the early signing period, officially joining the ...
WTVQ
Mike Leach, Mississippi State head coach and former UK offensive coordinator, dies
Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach died Monday night after complications from a heart condition. He was 61. In a statement, the Leach family said the following:. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as...
aseaofblue.com
Jay Boulware hired as UK’s new special teams coordinator and RBs coach
Jay Boulware has been hired as the new running backs coach and special teams coordinator for the Kentucky Wildcats, the school announced Monday. “I’m thrilled to add Jay to our staff at Kentucky,” head coach Stoops said in a press release. “I’ve known Jay from his time with my brother, Bob, at Oklahoma. I’ve always been impressed with him and his work ethic. He brings a wide range of experience coaching running backs and in recruiting, along with his expertise and success with special teams. That’s what I was looking for in this position and Jay is well-regarded in all those areas.”
Kentucky Target, 4-Star Cornerback CJ Blocker Recommits to Utah
After making a strong push for 4-star cornerback CJ Blocker, Kentucky was unable to finish first in the race, as the New Caney, Texas native has recommitted to Utah: The 6-foot, 165-pounder took an official visit to Lexington over the weekend after naming UK as one of his five ...
Transfer Portal Targets: Cincinnati Cornerback JQ Hardaway Takes Visit to Kentucky
The transfer portal has officially been in business for one whole week. During those first seven days, Kentucky has seen 10 players announce their entry into the portal, while one player — Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles — has announced his commitment to transfer to Lexington. ...
Kentucky TE Commit Tanner Lemaster Ready to Build 'Something Special' in Lexington
Kentucky football is getting a do-it-all tight end in its 2023 class in 3-star prospect Tanner Lemaster. The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder out of Washington Court House, Ohio was a weapon in his senior season at Washington High School. He racked up 40 receptions for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Blue ...
fox56news.com
Boyle County star Tommy Ziesmer signs with Kentucky football
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Boyle County High School football team lost a few starters from its 2021 team on the offensive line, leaving holes that head coach Justin Haddix had to fill. He asked his star defensive end Tommy Ziesmer to play offensive line for the first...
wymt.com
Shelby Valley’s Lincoln Billiter announces commitment to Kentucky football
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelby Valley tight end Lincoln Billiter has announced his commitment to play at Kentucky next season. Billiter is a diverse tight end and linebacker. In his senior season at Shelby Valley, he had two touchdowns, 66 total tackles, including 20 solo, and one interception. He chose Kentucky over Louisville, EKU and several other programs including Harvard and Yale.
progressivegrocer.com
Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky
Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
fox56news.com
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat causes evacuation
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 13, 2022. Lexington wants to help you recycle your holiday …. Lexington wants to help you recycle your holiday boxes. Only dry cardboard can be taken. Kentucky could...
Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here
A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.” The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted of a past drug felony, he wasn’t […] The post Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
fox56news.com
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr
Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
WKYT 27
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
WKYT 27
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One woman has died after a crash Wednesday afternoon at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive. Police say a car and a truck appear to have collided head-on and ended up in the front yard of a home. The Fayette County Coroner says 21-year-old Makenzie Harlin...
