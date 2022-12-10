ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. UCLA: What to watch for, viewing info and predictions

Coming off a tough-fought win against Yale, Kentucky will play their first ranked opponent since mid-November, as they play the No. 16 UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. It will come approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of North Carolina vs. Ohio State, which tips off at 3:00 pm ET.
LOS ANGELES, CA
aseaofblue.com

Jay Boulware hired as UK’s new special teams coordinator and RBs coach

Jay Boulware has been hired as the new running backs coach and special teams coordinator for the Kentucky Wildcats, the school announced Monday. “I’m thrilled to add Jay to our staff at Kentucky,” head coach Stoops said in a press release. “I’ve known Jay from his time with my brother, Bob, at Oklahoma. I’ve always been impressed with him and his work ethic. He brings a wide range of experience coaching running backs and in recruiting, along with his expertise and success with special teams. That’s what I was looking for in this position and Jay is well-regarded in all those areas.”
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Boyle County star Tommy Ziesmer signs with Kentucky football

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Boyle County High School football team lost a few starters from its 2021 team on the offensive line, leaving holes that head coach Justin Haddix had to fill. He asked his star defensive end Tommy Ziesmer to play offensive line for the first...
DANVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Shelby Valley’s Lincoln Billiter announces commitment to Kentucky football

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelby Valley tight end Lincoln Billiter has announced his commitment to play at Kentucky next season. Billiter is a diverse tight end and linebacker. In his senior season at Shelby Valley, he had two touchdowns, 66 total tackles, including 20 solo, and one interception. He chose Kentucky over Louisville, EKU and several other programs including Harvard and Yale.
PIKEVILLE, KY
progressivegrocer.com

Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky

Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat causes evacuation

Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 13, 2022. Lexington wants to help you recycle your holiday …. Lexington wants to help you recycle your holiday boxes. Only dry cardboard can be taken. Kentucky could...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here

A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.” The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted of a past drug felony, he wasn’t […] The post Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr

Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man recovering after Lexington stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One woman has died after a crash Wednesday afternoon at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive. Police say a car and a truck appear to have collided head-on and ended up in the front yard of a home. The Fayette County Coroner says 21-year-old Makenzie Harlin...
LEXINGTON, KY

