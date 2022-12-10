Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Cortland woman switches product barcodes, faces felony charges and more
CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Cortland County Sheriff's Office has arrested Kassey E. Roe, 30, of Cortland. The arrest followed a larceny investigation at the Walmart located at 819 Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Authorities say Roe switched pricing barcodes on some merchandise to a barcode of lesser...
Two occupied residences struck by gunfire in separate incidents in Rochester
RPD asks anyone with information on either of these two incidents are asked to call 911.
cnycentral.com
Ithaca man arrested after assaulting roommate with a hammer
ITHACA, N.Y. — Edward Sumeriski, 53, of Ithaca, was arrested in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 12, after attacking his roommate with a hammer. According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to an apartment building on West Seneca Street following a report of a dispute. The victim said he confronted his roommate about playing music too loud and asked him to turn it down. This is when a physical fight ensued, according to authorities, and when Sumeriski struck the victim in the head with a hammer.
Binghamton man arrested on stolen vehicle, gun charges
At approximately 12:45 this morning, a Broome County Sheriff deputy observed a stolen vehicle traveling on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street in the City of Binghamton.
Man accused of lying about identity while being processed at Genesee County Jail
He's scheduled to be in Town of Batavia Court on January 4.
Rape, robbery, DWI, murder: 223 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 26 and Dec. 11, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 17 to 75.
RPD: Suspect arrested for Susan B. Anthony House burglary
Seawright was transported to Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 4 individuals - 2 adults and 2 juveniles- from Rochester on gun and drug charges after traffic stop.
On December 14, 2022, at approximately 2:36 p.m., State Troopers in Rochester initiated a traffic stop on a motorist on Laser Street in the city of Rochester. The operator was identified as Philippe Sheppard, age 25, of Rochester. There were also three passengers, one male identified as Philippe’s brother, Paijon...
13 WHAM
Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured
Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville Superintendent pleads guilty to driving while ability impaired in DWI case
Baldwinsville's Superintendent, who is on paid administrative leave, just pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired. Jason Thomson was arrested on October 7 after the high school's homecoming game. Investigators gave him a sobriety test in the district office parking lot after they say he failed to use a turn signal. Students reported Thomson crowd-surfing the student section, which was caught on video.
rochesterfirst.com
1 dead, 4 injured from Illinois Street shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One individual is dead and four others are hospitalized following a shooting that occurred on Illinois Street late Tuesday evening. According to Captain Ryan Tauriello, officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the reports of shots fired in the area. Once they got on...
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty
The Rochester Police Department has no comment on the situation at this time.
localsyr.com
Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville Superintendent has made $35,000 since he crowd-surfed on his own students
UPDATE: Jason Thomson pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of driving while ability impaired. You can read the full report here. The Baldwinsville Superintendent is still on paid administrative leave and is set to appear in court on DWI charges Wednesday. Superintendent Jason Thomson is accused of crowd-surfing his student...
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
iheart.com
Five Men Shot on the City's East Side
Police in Rochester are investigating the shooting of five men on the city's east side. It happened around 10:30 last night near Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. The victims range in age from 18 to 30. One man was pronounced dead at the hospital, one is in critical condition, and three are expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot while driving on Masseth Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot while driving. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Ames and Masseth streets for the report of shots heard in the area. Police also say a car crashed into a light pole one block...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest wanted individual
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD in coordination with the US Marshals Task Force apprehended a wanted individual as result of a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The wanted individual, who will remain unnamed by police at this time, was found to be in possession of illegal weapons at the time of the arrest.
Comments / 0