Ithaca, NY

cnycentral.com

CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca man arrested after assaulting roommate with a hammer

ITHACA, N.Y. — Edward Sumeriski, 53, of Ithaca, was arrested in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 12, after attacking his roommate with a hammer. According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to an apartment building on West Seneca Street following a report of a dispute. The victim said he confronted his roommate about playing music too loud and asked him to turn it down. This is when a physical fight ensued, according to authorities, and when Sumeriski struck the victim in the head with a hammer.
ITHACA, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured

Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville Superintendent pleads guilty to driving while ability impaired in DWI case

Baldwinsville's Superintendent, who is on paid administrative leave, just pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired. Jason Thomson was arrested on October 7 after the high school's homecoming game. Investigators gave him a sobriety test in the district office parking lot after they say he failed to use a turn signal. Students reported Thomson crowd-surfing the student section, which was caught on video.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
rochesterfirst.com

1 dead, 4 injured from Illinois Street shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One individual is dead and four others are hospitalized following a shooting that occurred on Illinois Street late Tuesday evening. According to Captain Ryan Tauriello, officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the reports of shots fired in the area. Once they got on...
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Five Men Shot on the City's East Side

Police in Rochester are investigating the shooting of five men on the city's east side. It happened around 10:30 last night near Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. The victims range in age from 18 to 30. One man was pronounced dead at the hospital, one is in critical condition, and three are expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot while driving on Masseth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot while driving. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Ames and Masseth streets for the report of shots heard in the area. Police also say a car crashed into a light pole one block...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest wanted individual

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD in coordination with the US Marshals Task Force apprehended a wanted individual as result of a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The wanted individual, who will remain unnamed by police at this time, was found to be in possession of illegal weapons at the time of the arrest.
ROCHESTER, NY

