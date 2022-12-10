Read full article on original website
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Numbers to know from Ohio's loss to Cincinnati
Ohio (2-6, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) was blown out Tuesday by Cincinnati (6-5, 0-0 American Athletic Conference). After an11-day break since its last game against George Washington, Ohio probably hoped for a better result than its 77-44 loss. These are the numbers to know from Ohio's ugly loss. 33. The Bobcats'...
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Get to know Jaylin Hunter
Jaylin Hunter has made an immediate impact since he joined the Bobcats. The junior has started in each game so far, and has helped the Bobcats’ scoring attack. Hunter showed Ohio what he was capable of in mid-November against Cleveland State. He dropped 17 points and dished out seven assists in Ohio’s 81-70 victory. Hunter later tallied the same number of points in December against Youngstown State, along with three steals.
thepostathens.com
Football: What we learned from Tim Albin's Arizona Bowl press conference
Ohio is going to a bowl game for the 12th time since Tim Albin joined the staff as Frank Solich’s offensive coordinator in 2005. It will be the first bowl game with Albin as head coach. The Bobcats will take on Wyoming in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl in...
Eleven Warriors
Rising Four-star Ohio Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite Says Receiving an Ohio State Offer Would “Probably Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me”
One of the fastest-rising in-state offensive linemen in the 2024 class is starting to appear on Ohio State’s radar. Four-star Akron prospect William Satterwhite has seen his recruitment explode over the past month, as the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect has picked up offers from Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State and Miami (OH) over the last 31 days and holds 11 Division I offers overall.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
A look back at 75 years of sports broadcasting at WEWS
Our celebration of 75 years of broadcasting here at News 5 continues with a look at sports coverage over the decades.
Ashley Stewart relocates to Shaker Heights
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in Amherst
Though I should be trying to consume less sugar, I often find myself unable to resist a good dessert. And I'm very rarely able to resist a delicious pie. The other week, I was walking around the Westlake location of Market District and found pies from Mama Jo in the bakery section. For those of you who don't know, Mama Jo is a bakery in Amherst, Ohio known for their pies. I've always wanted to try their pies, but with gas prices these days, I can't really justify a trip to Amherst. So I was beyond psyched to find Mama Jo's pies at a grocery store close to me (I also found Mama Jo's pies at the Heinen's store in Middleburg Heights).
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
WLWT 5
Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint...
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio family battles ‘triple threat’ of flu, strep, RSV
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family of seven is dealing with more than just winter colds right now. Kari Medved said the flu, strep, and RSV have her family resting at home. The “triple threat” they’re dealing with has been difficult for their family. “Most...
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Ohio
Welcome to Flavortown.
cleveland19.com
2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
cleveland.com
Remembering when Christine McVie & Fleetwood Mac gave a penguin to the Cleveland zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine McVie, who passed away recently at age 79 after a short illness, was known as Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” in honor of her 1977 “Rumours”-era hit. But around Cleveland, she’s also remembered for her part in a tale involving another sort of bird.
75 years of weather with WEWS - the events, personalities and technology
As part of our 75th-anniversary celebration, we take a look back at some of our notable weather personalities and weather events, and examine how forecasting technology has evolved over the years.
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must Visit
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, nothing beats authentic southern cooking and if you're looking for some of the best in the state of Ohio, look no further than this small hidden gem in Akron.
csengineermag.com
New Pedestrian Drawbridge Adds Missing Piece to Cleveland’s Harbor Loop
Earlier this year the North Coast Harbor pedestrian bridge opened to the public, connecting the Great Lakes Science Center to Voinovich Bicentennial Park in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Plans for the structure were solicited in 2019. The city of Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Transportation chose Creative Composites Group’s Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) lightweight molded panels for the new double dutch style bascule bridge.
