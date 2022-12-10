ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

thepostathens.com

Women's Basketball: Numbers to know from Ohio's loss to Cincinnati

Ohio (2-6, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) was blown out Tuesday by Cincinnati (6-5, 0-0 American Athletic Conference). After an11-day break since its last game against George Washington, Ohio probably hoped for a better result than its 77-44 loss. These are the numbers to know from Ohio's ugly loss. 33. The Bobcats'...
CINCINNATI, OH
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: Get to know Jaylin Hunter

Jaylin Hunter has made an immediate impact since he joined the Bobcats. The junior has started in each game so far, and has helped the Bobcats’ scoring attack. Hunter showed Ohio what he was capable of in mid-November against Cleveland State. He dropped 17 points and dished out seven assists in Ohio’s 81-70 victory. Hunter later tallied the same number of points in December against Youngstown State, along with three steals.
ATHENS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Rising Four-star Ohio Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite Says Receiving an Ohio State Offer Would “Probably Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me”

One of the fastest-rising in-state offensive linemen in the 2024 class is starting to appear on Ohio State’s radar. Four-star Akron prospect William Satterwhite has seen his recruitment explode over the past month, as the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect has picked up offers from Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State and Miami (OH) over the last 31 days and holds 11 Division I offers overall.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in Amherst

Though I should be trying to consume less sugar, I often find myself unable to resist a good dessert. And I'm very rarely able to resist a delicious pie. The other week, I was walking around the Westlake location of Market District and found pies from Mama Jo in the bakery section. For those of you who don't know, Mama Jo is a bakery in Amherst, Ohio known for their pies. I've always wanted to try their pies, but with gas prices these days, I can't really justify a trip to Amherst. So I was beyond psyched to find Mama Jo's pies at a grocery store close to me (I also found Mama Jo's pies at the Heinen's store in Middleburg Heights).
AMHERST, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
CLEVELAND, OH
csengineermag.com

New Pedestrian Drawbridge Adds Missing Piece to Cleveland’s Harbor Loop

Earlier this year the North Coast Harbor pedestrian bridge opened to the public, connecting the Great Lakes Science Center to Voinovich Bicentennial Park in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Plans for the structure were solicited in 2019. The city of Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Transportation chose Creative Composites Group’s Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) lightweight molded panels for the new double dutch style bascule bridge.
CLEVELAND, OH

