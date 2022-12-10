Read full article on original website
brproud.com
EBRSO: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly accident involving a motorcycle around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. EBRSO was alerted to this accident by a third party caller. Upon arrival, a man was found in a ditch at 9460 Port...
Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says
The 29-year-old reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer. The Texas legal limit is 0.08. Deputies said he was already out on bond for a previous DWI offense.
UPDATE: Suspect in trooper-involved shooting allegedly transporting drugs
Troopers investigating the deadly shooting allegedly found 83 kilograms of cocaine in the man's Suburban.
KPLC TV
Man sentenced to 20 years in connection with body found in woods in 2017
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Boyd “Lurch” Hagood of Baytown, Texas, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for his involvement in the killing of Dustin Hammons in August 2017. Dustin Hammons, 22, of Houston, was found dead in the woods near Starks. At the time, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony...
WAFB.com
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. The sheriff’s office says Clayton Jones, 36, left his job at a towing company on River Road Friday, Dec. 9.
Employees overpower robbery suspect until police arrive
Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery in progress Tuesday.
brproud.com
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged after EBRSO seizes gun, marijuana and more during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 5000 block of McClelland Dr. on Friday, December 9. The traffic stop involved a Black Dodge Avenger with four occupants. One of those occupants was a passenger named...
brproud.com
Arrest made following deadly shooting at Mead Road apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
Store employees hold down robbery suspect until Lafayette Police arrive
LAFAYETTE, La. – Employees at a local Lafayette business held down a robbery suspect until police arrived Tuesday afternoon.
onscene.tv
One Killed After Driver Attempts To Pass Slow Car | Houston
12.11.2022 | 12:15 AM | HOUSTON – HPD VCD units are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan. It was reported the truck was traveling northbound on Clearwood St. The truck attempted to pass another vehicle that was driving slower. At the same time the red sedan was traveling eastbound on Tavenor Ln attempting to make a U turn in the intersection. The pickup truck crashed into the passenger side of the sedan. Both vehicles came to a stop a few yards from the intersection. The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of the pickup truck has been detained, pending Intox investigation. At this time it appears the two drivers were the only occupants in both vehicles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road. Investigators say...
wbrz.com
Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
proclaimerscv.com
After Officer Shot and Killed Man on I-10, Police Discovered 180 Pounds of Cocaine
After what began as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night, a cop shot and killed a man who was carrying cocaine. Just before 10 o’clock, the chase started west of LA 415 and moved into East Baton Rouge after crossing the Mississippi River Bridge. According to state...
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after crash with pick-up truck while trying to make turn at intersection
HOUSTON - A possible drunk driving crash overnight Sunday claimed the life of another driver in South Houston. ALSO OVERNIGHT: 1 killed after speeding pickup truck slams into other vehicle, driver detained for possible DWI. Authorities said around 12:15 a.m. the driver of a white pickup truck was heading northbound...
theadvocate.com
Suspects crash stolen bus into business, steal cigarettes, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects they say stole a bus then crashed it into a local business in order to steal cigarettes. On Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said deputies responded to a reported burglary at the Fast Lane gas station on 9150 Joor Road.
wbrz.com
Pedestrian hit and killed along Plank Road near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday evening. Authorities said the pedestrian was killed around 6:30 p.m. along Plank Road near Airline Highway. An eyewitness said they saw someone run red light before hitting the person. No more information was immediately available.
Woman wanted for questioning in JC Penney shoplifting case
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they are trying to identify a woman seen on security footage during a shoplifting incident at JC Penney. Police said they need the public’s help to locate the woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting at JCP on Louisiana Avenue. If you know […]
