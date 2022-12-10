ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

EBRSO: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Port Hudson-Pride Rd.

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly accident involving a motorcycle around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. EBRSO was alerted to this accident by a third party caller. Upon arrival, a man was found in a ditch at 9460 Port...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made following deadly shooting at Mead Road apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
onscene.tv

One Killed After Driver Attempts To Pass Slow Car | Houston

12.11.2022 | 12:15 AM | HOUSTON – HPD VCD units are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan. It was reported the truck was traveling northbound on Clearwood St. The truck attempted to pass another vehicle that was driving slower. At the same time the red sedan was traveling eastbound on Tavenor Ln attempting to make a U turn in the intersection. The pickup truck crashed into the passenger side of the sedan. Both vehicles came to a stop a few yards from the intersection. The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of the pickup truck has been detained, pending Intox investigation. At this time it appears the two drivers were the only occupants in both vehicles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
wbrz.com

Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
TOMBALL, TX
WAFB

Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pedestrian hit and killed along Plank Road near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday evening. Authorities said the pedestrian was killed around 6:30 p.m. along Plank Road near Airline Highway. An eyewitness said they saw someone run red light before hitting the person. No more information was immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Woman wanted for questioning in JC Penney shoplifting case

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they are trying to identify a woman seen on security footage during a shoplifting incident at JC Penney. Police said they need the public’s help to locate the woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting at JCP on Louisiana Avenue. If you know […]
LAFAYETTE, LA

