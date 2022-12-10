ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Boone County slow to spend its ARPA funds

Boone County has made limited progress in spending the $35 million it received in federal ARPA COVID-19 relief money. It needs to be spent in the next four years. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021. It authorized a $1.9 trillion dollar package of funds to be distributed across the country for purposes of long-term recovery from the negative impacts of the pandemic.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Housing Authority awarded $15 million in tax credits for affordable housing

The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced that it received federal and state low-income housing tax credits of $15 million. CHA said it would use the awarded funds for the Park Avenue affordable housing development, according to a Monday news release. The tax credits, approved earlier this month, came from the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia woman seeking community aid to find missing husband

Tamitra Williams of Columbia is asking the public for assistance in finding her husband, 49-year-old Jason Washington, who has been missing since Oct. 15. Williams said that her husband has suffered multiple seizures in the past few months and would often become disoriented regarding his surroundings after an incident. On the day he went missing, he had two seizures, the latter one prompting him to leave his home, where he has yet to return.
COLUMBIA, MO
Downtown block, alley closed due to Guitar Building structural issues

The block of East Walnut Street between Eighth Street and Ninth Street is closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the Columbia Public Works Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to investigate the Guitar Building on the corner of Eighth and Walnut following a report that the building may be at risk of collapse.
COLUMBIA, MO
Two children die in fire at Columbia Square Apartments

Two minors died in a fire at Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Four-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire, Tamitra Williams, mother and grandmother of the deceased, said.
COLUMBIA, MO
COVID-19 boosters, flu shots to be offered at library vaccination clinic

Bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu shots will be offered at a vaccine clinic hosted by the Health Department on Dec. 15. The clinic is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. and will be located at Daniel Boone Regional Library's Friends Room, 100 W. Broadway, according to a release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
COLUMBIA, MO
Death notices for Dec. 14, 2022

Bonnie Lou Jarrett, 74, of Columbia died Dec. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Mary Louise Lichtenberg, 58, of Columbia died Dec. 12, 2022. A celebration of life and visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 18 at Copperstone Clubhouse, 4200 Copperstone Creek Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri cornerback Abrams-Draine to return for senior season

Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine will return for his senior season, the team announced on its Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. Abrams-Draine, in only two-plus years primarily as a cornerback, emerged as one of the Tigers’ best players, regardless of position.
COLUMBIA, MO
Former MU defensive end Ford commits to Toledo

Travion Ford is the first former Missouri football player to find a new home in the transfer portal following the 2022 season. The redshirt freshman announced his commitment to Toledo on Monday after visiting this weekend. Ford, a four-star recruit out of Lutheran North, didn't find a role in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Hamdan leaves Missouri for offensive coordinator job at Boise State

Missouri quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan has left his role on the Tigers’ coaching staff to take the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator position at Boise State. The news was shared by the Broncos’ Twitter account Wednesday. Hamdan, who played at Boise State between 2004-2008, was offered over $800,000...
BOISE, ID
Hayley Frank confirms return for fifth season with MU women's basketball

Missouri women’s basketballforward Hayley Frank will return to the Tigers for the 2023-24 season. The Strafford native confirmed her return on “Tiger Talk” on Wednesday. It will be Frank’s fifth season in the program. Frank has been among the most consistent players for Missouri in 2022,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Former MU DC Walters takes Purdue head coaching job

Former Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was named head coach at Purdue, the school announced Tuesday. Walters coached at Missouri from 2015 to 2020, serving under three coaches — Gary Pinkel, Barry Odom and Eli Drinkwitz. Pinkel hired him as the Tigers’ safeties coach in 2015, and he became Odom’s defensive coordinator in 2018. Drinkwitz retained him as defensive coordinator when he replaced Odom in December 2019, but he left Missouri for the sam position at Illinois after the 2020 season.
COLUMBIA, MO

