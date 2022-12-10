Read full article on original website
William Ayers
4d ago
Suspect does not mean he did anything,so did he do it? i coukd be standing in front of a bank while it is being robbed does that mean i am a bank robber and it is okey to shoot me-well was was the one that is what i waunt to hear?!!
Reply(2)
2
WMDT.com
Third suspect arrested in connection to July homicide
EASTON, Md. – A Cambridge woman has been charged with accessory after the fact of first degree murder and other related charges in connection to a fatal shooting back in July. Detectives with the Easton Police Department were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force in...
Two 14-year-olds carjacked a female rideshare driver, then wrecked it
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are continuing to investigate an armed carjacking committed by two 14-year-old boys in Temple Hills on Saturday. The two teens used a gun to carjack the female driver, then crashed it a short time later, before they were caught by police. The two 14-year-old males were charged with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit. A carjacking at gunpoint occurred in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills on December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 pm. The victim called 911 from the 6400 The post Two 14-year-olds carjacked a female rideshare driver, then wrecked it appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
21-year-old arrested after using a knife to threaten coworker during fight
A 21-year-old was arrested after fighting and threatening his coworker in Curtis Bay, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say, at about 5:30 a.m. officers were sent a report of an assault that happened in the 7600 block of Solley Road in Curtis Bay. officers learned that two...
Man shot multiple times shows up at Baltimore hospital
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting after a 35-year-old man showed up with multiple gunshot wounds at an area hospital. According to police, this morning, patrol officers from the Southern District responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A 35-year-old male was found with apparent gunshot wounds to the leg once officers arrived at the scene. At this time, the location of the shooting is unknown. Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man shot multiple times shows up at Baltimore hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Sentenced to Prison for Attempted Murder
SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man will spend 40 years behind bars following his conviction on attempted murder and related charges. Markell Purnell appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Dec. 9, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment with all but 25 years suspended for attempted first-degree murder. Purnell was sentenced to an additional 15 years for use of a firearm in a crime of violence and for possessing a handgun when prohibited, for a total active sentence of 40 years. Purnell will be ineligible for parole until he has served at least 35 years of his sentence. Purnell will be on supervised probation for five years upon his release.
Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square
BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot multiple times in the area of Lexington Street at Fulton Avenue at around 5:54 pm on Tuesday. Baltimore officers arrived to find an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds located in a small field in the 300 block of N. Bruce Street. According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time. Prior to going into surgery, the victim told officers that two males dressed in all dark clothing shot him. The post Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square appeared first on Shore News Network.
21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in the city. According to police, at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road for a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body,” the department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where despite doctor’s efforts, he died a short time later.” No arrests have been made. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late Friday night in Southeast D.C. This incident took place on the 2700 Block of Langston Place. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and his vehicle. Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 11 pm. When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect and his vehicle. If you have any The post Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been charged with intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot and killed last July after confronting a squeegee worker.Twishae Tyler, 23, is being held on two counts of retaliating against a witness.Reynolds was killed on July 7 after he got out of his car and reportedly confronted a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old squeegee worker then allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Reynolds.The 15-year-old is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.Charging documents show that...
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman arrested for theft, assault following robbery investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman is facing theft charges following a robbery investigation last week. On December 7th, police responded to the 800 block of Outten Road for a reported robbery that was later determined to be a theft and assault. During the investigation, it was learned that the victim was selling a Playstation 5 through Facebook Marketplace. A female, later identified as 23-year-old Deandra Pettiford, agreed to purchase the PlayStation and responded to a residence to conduct the transaction. Police say the victim gave Pettiford the PlayStation, at which point she got into her vehicle and tried to drive away without providing payment. The victim reportedly reached into the passenger side of the vehicle to try to retrieve the stolen PlayStation from Pettiford, who then accelerated away rapidly, dragging the victim who was still leaning into the vehicle. Eventually, Pettiford hit a mailbox, causing the victim to hit the mailbox as well.
Prince George's County corporal arrested on rape, assault charges
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A deputy sheriff's corporal was arrested Tuesday on rape and assault charges, according to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department. Police charged Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an allegation of a sexual assault...
firststateupdate.com
Police Shoot Double Homicide Suspect During Foot Chase
A suspect was arrested last night in connection with two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County, Maryland. Officials said according to their preliminary investigation, at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Cambridge Police located a man, later identified as Tramelle Lamar Williams, who matched the description of the suspect wanted in the murders of Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, and Lory Eugene Fields, 69, both of Cambridge, Maryland.
Man shot near Druid Heights Burger King
BALTIMORE, MD – Police responded to the Druid Heights Burger King Monday night at around 6:13 pm for a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene at around 6:13 p.m. to the Burger King located at North Avenue and McCulloh Street, where a shooting victim walked in. “Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who had been shot in his upper right thigh. The victim’s injury is not life threatening,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where is being treated.” Detectives believe the victim was shot in the The post Man shot near Druid Heights Burger King appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman accused of intimidating Timothy Reynolds murder witness
A Baltimore woman is accused of witness intimidation in connection to the Timothy Reynolds murder case.
Wanted Convicted Felon Takes Police On Underground Pursuit In Frederick County, Officials Say
Authorities say that officers were taken on a wild trip through an underground labyrinth in Frederick County when a wanted suspect sought to make his great escape before being ultimately thwarted and apprehended. A spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that over the weekend, they...
Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was shot during an armed carjacking on Monday afternoon. The carjacking happened on the 1400 Block of Newton Street in Northwest D.C. At around 1 pm, a woman sitting in a 2022 Silver Honda SUV was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and told the victim to leave the vehicle. The victim was then shot in the leg by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene in her car. The identity of the victim and her condition are unknown at this time. Shortly after the incident, 29-year-old Tavon Owens of D.C. was The post Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Assault and Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. -The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect involved in an assault and attempted armed robbery that took place on December 6th. Shortly after 12:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. and displayed his handgun. The victim was then assaulted. The suspect left the scene before any items were taken. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This The post D.C. Assault and Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed man threatened to burn down Parsely’s Pub
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A man armed with a bb gun threatened to burn down Parsley’s Pub on Olen Drive in Glen Burnie Friday night. According to police, 62-year-old Curtiss Franklin Nance was engaged in an incident where staff refused to serve him at the bar. Police responded to a reported assault at around 9:00 p.m. According to staff, the suspect entered the pub and was refused service, the Anne Arundel County Police Department reported. Police alleged Nance threatened, “we will see if any of you make it out alive.” He was escorted from the establishment by an employee. He The post Armed man threatened to burn down Parsely’s Pub appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel County police searching for knife-wielding burglar
In Anne Arundel County, police are searching for a man that broke into a home armed with a knife. Police said the suspect broke into the house on Hicks Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said he then demanded money from the homeowner, who tried to fight back. Police said the suspect...
