Report reveals SC smokers will spend over $125k on cigarettes over course of lifetime
A team at Weiss & Paarz shared alarming numbers of what South Carolina residents spend on smoking during their lifetime. According to the report, smokers in the state will spend $126,861.80 on cigarettes, $201,710.26 on vaping, and $109,842.07 on marijuana. 11 years of college tuition could be paid off with...
DHEC announces that all health departments are now equipped with 'OD safety kits'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday morning that all counties are now equipped with Overdose (OD) Safety Kits. Each kit contains two doses of the opioid-antidote medication naloxone, five fentanyl test strips, instructions on how to use both,...
Agribusiness has $51.8B annual economic impact in South Carolina
(WPDE) — A new study revealed the agribusiness industry in South Carolina has a $51.8 billion impact each year. The industry is responsible for 259,215 jobs and $12.3 billion in annual labor income in the state as of 2020, according to a release. In 2009, the state's industry and...
If SC is first in Presidential Primary, Galivants Ferry Stump would be on national stage
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is just one vote away from becoming first in the Presidential Primary elections and if that happens Galivants Ferry Stump organizer Sally Howard said Horry County would be on a national stage. The Galivants Ferry Stump is a Democratic campaign tradition that’s...
'Be who you want to be:' Myrtle Beach rabbi reacts to FBI hate crime data for SC
WPDE — Hate crime in South Carolina is down, but just slightly, according to recently released data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). After the data was released Monday, Myrtle Beach City Council presented an ordinance Tuesday to oppose antisemitism, as well as other types of religious intolerance, racism, and discrimination.
Lowcountry chef gives back to non-profit that supported him after near-death experience
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. — Following a near-death incident last September, a Lowcountry chef is giving back to the non-profit organization that financially supported him during a grueling recovery. On September 26, 2022, Chef Graham Calabria was involved in a horrific motorcycle accident, suffering severe facial wounds and second and...
Traffic charge against Cawthorn dismissed, separate airport gun citation trial in January
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
Pee Dee activists, officials to discuss rise in crime during ABC15 roundtable
WPDE — ABC15 will stream a roundtable Wednesday with officials from the Pee Dee to discuss the crime happening in the area and their thoughts on solutions for the community. The panel includes activist and educator Bishop Christopher Brown, Fourth Circuit Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye and Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
She did it! Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teen has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the ER.
Marion man facing 12-year sentence in deadly 2020 Socastee-area shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in 2020, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Ernest Howard, 23, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Diamantae Currie,...
Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas: AAA
Nearly 1.8 million South Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more away between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA predictions. This is an increase of 68,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are predicted to...
Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation turned over to state Attorney General's Office
WLOS — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says it has turned over its investigation into former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office for review. In March, the SBI announced it was investigating allegations of voter fraud after Meadows...
