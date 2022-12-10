ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

wpde.com

Traffic charge against Cawthorn dismissed, separate airport gun citation trial in January

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Pee Dee activists, officials to discuss rise in crime during ABC15 roundtable

WPDE — ABC15 will stream a roundtable Wednesday with officials from the Pee Dee to discuss the crime happening in the area and their thoughts on solutions for the community. The panel includes activist and educator Bishop Christopher Brown, Fourth Circuit Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye and Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

She did it! Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teen has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the ER.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wpde.com

Marion man facing 12-year sentence in deadly 2020 Socastee-area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in 2020, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Ernest Howard, 23, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Diamantae Currie,...
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas: AAA

Nearly 1.8 million South Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more away between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA predictions. This is an increase of 68,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are predicted to...

