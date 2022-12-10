ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

South Alabama flips 3-star running back Jarvis Durr from Louisiana Tech

South Alabama on Tuesday landed a 2023 football verbal commitment from Jarvis Durr, a running back from Brandon (Miss.) High School. Durr, rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, had been committed to Louisiana Tech since June. However, he announced Tuesday he was flipping to the Jaguars and is “officially done” with his recruitment.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mike Leach’s connection to Daphne

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout his coaching career, Mike Leach coached against Alabama football teams several times. However, Leach’s connection to the state of Alabama went deeper than that. Leach, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, died Monday night after suffering a heart attack in Starkville, Mississippi over the weekend. Through all of the […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG

Bryant Pleasant of LeFlore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.75 GPA, is on the AHSAA Leadership Council, the Mobile County Junior City Council, a LeFlore 4-year Honor Student and a member of the SGA. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays linebacker on the Football Team, second...
MOBILE, AL
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Process of A Mobile, AL Truck Accident Lawsuit

In Alabama, truck accidents that involve delivery trucks, tractor-trailers, and other commercial-type of vehicles, can cause complex injuries and, in certain circumstances, they may even lead to someone’s death. If you or your loved one has been involved in an Alabama truck accident, the law allows for an injured individual to file for compensation and seek a recovery for their damages.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Progress underway for Brookley by the Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two new concepts for the Brookley by the Bay project in Mobile were brought to the table Monday. The community learned what possibilities are in store for the site of the old Gulf Pines Golf Course.  One concept is called Loops and Berms, and the other is called Programmed Deltas. Both concepts […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Multiple south Alabama schools receive scam active shooter phone call

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple schools in the WKRG News 5 viewing area have received scam phone calls about “active shooter scam phone calls.” Officers with multiple agencies have responded to these calls and say there is no threat to any of the schools. Schools that received this call include Flomaton High School, Charles Henderson […]
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Safety concerns come as pistol permit laws relax in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just about three weeks Alabama will be one of a growing number of states that no longer requires a pistol permit for carrying a concealed handgun. “Constitutional Carry” was championed by 2nd Amendment absolutists but some in law enforcement –who also support private gun ownership –worry this could make people […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

