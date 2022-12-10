Read full article on original website
South Alabama flips 3-star running back Jarvis Durr from Louisiana Tech
South Alabama on Tuesday landed a 2023 football verbal commitment from Jarvis Durr, a running back from Brandon (Miss.) High School. Durr, rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, had been committed to Louisiana Tech since June. However, he announced Tuesday he was flipping to the Jaguars and is “officially done” with his recruitment.
Top quarterbacks featured in this week’s North-South All-Star football game in Mobile
Less than a week after the Alabama and Mississippi All-Stars squared off in Mobile, the North and South All-Stars will do the same. The state of Alabama’s top seniors will tangle at 7 p.m. Friday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It’s the third straight year USA has hosted the annual game.
South Alabama ends Alabama A&M’s winning streak
South Alabama men's basketball snapped Alabama A&M's three-game win streak on Monday evening at Elmore Gymnasium The post South Alabama ends Alabama A&M’s winning streak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mike Leach’s connection to Daphne
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout his coaching career, Mike Leach coached against Alabama football teams several times. However, Leach’s connection to the state of Alabama went deeper than that. Leach, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, died Monday night after suffering a heart attack in Starkville, Mississippi over the weekend. Through all of the […]
WKRG
Bryant Pleasant of LeFlore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.75 GPA, is on the AHSAA Leadership Council, the Mobile County Junior City Council, a LeFlore 4-year Honor Student and a member of the SGA. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays linebacker on the Football Team, second...
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q opening a beachhead in south Alabama
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q, a chain that has spread into five other states since its founding in Birmingham in 1985, will hold a grand opening Tuesday for its first location in Lower Alabama. Officials of the city of Foley will join Jim ‘N Nick’s President Brian Lyman...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Process of A Mobile, AL Truck Accident Lawsuit
In Alabama, truck accidents that involve delivery trucks, tractor-trailers, and other commercial-type of vehicles, can cause complex injuries and, in certain circumstances, they may even lead to someone’s death. If you or your loved one has been involved in an Alabama truck accident, the law allows for an injured individual to file for compensation and seek a recovery for their damages.
nomadlawyer.org
Amusement Park : 1 of Best Park Comes In Orange Beach Amusement Park, Alabama
Visiting an amusement park is one of the best ways to spend a vacation. The amusement parks in Orange Beach, Alabama are full of exciting rides and attractions that will keep you entertained for hours. Rollin’ Thunder Rollercoaster. Located in the heart of Gulf Shores, Alabama, OWA is the...
Atmore Advance
Risk of severe weather for western half of area upgraded to moderate
The National Weather Service has upgraded the risk of severe weather for the western half of the area to moderate. According to a release, there are no changes to the timing or any of the other severe weather information that was shared earlier this morning. The moderate risk reflects increasing...
WALA-TV FOX10
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
Progress underway for Brookley by the Bay
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two new concepts for the Brookley by the Bay project in Mobile were brought to the table Monday. The community learned what possibilities are in store for the site of the old Gulf Pines Golf Course. One concept is called Loops and Berms, and the other is called Programmed Deltas. Both concepts […]
Multiple south Alabama schools receive scam active shooter phone call
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple schools in the WKRG News 5 viewing area have received scam phone calls about “active shooter scam phone calls.” Officers with multiple agencies have responded to these calls and say there is no threat to any of the schools. Schools that received this call include Flomaton High School, Charles Henderson […]
Different look for Hank Aaron Stadium this holiday season
If you've driven along I-65 this year, you may have noticed the annual light show at Hank Aaron stadium isn't there.
‘Whatever it is, I’m against it’ almost killed passenger rail link
You can learn a lot from old movies. Ninety years ago, Groucho Marx summed up a lot of what goes on today in politics, business and commerce:. That’s from his 1932 movie, “Horse Feathers.”. The lyrics are right on target in Mobile, Alabama, which was founded because of...
Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
Derrick Dearman: Man murders 6 people in Citronelle with an axe
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman in an abusive relationship runs from her former boyfriend. She moves in with her brother and his family. Nobody knew what the ex-boyfriend was capable of until that fateful night in August 2016. This is the story of Derrick Dearman. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes […]
Safety concerns come as pistol permit laws relax in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just about three weeks Alabama will be one of a growing number of states that no longer requires a pistol permit for carrying a concealed handgun. “Constitutional Carry” was championed by 2nd Amendment absolutists but some in law enforcement –who also support private gun ownership –worry this could make people […]
WEAR
Pensacola Christian College student killed in Mississippi officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old killed in a shooting in Mississippi Saturday has been identified as a student at Pensacola Christian College, the college confirmed with WEAR News Monday. According to a release, 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley was shot and killed by a Hancock County deputy after they say he...
U.S. Highway 98 head-on collision claims at least one life in Baldwin County
A traffic crash Tuesday morning claimed at least one life and left another driver fighting for his life in Baldwin County.
AL.com
