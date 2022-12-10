Read full article on original website
Stone Labanowitz Previews The FCS Semifinals!
Stone Labanowitz joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports to preview the FCS semifinals. They discussed the NDSU vs Incarnate Word showdown, his confidence in Lindsey Scott Jr for The Word, and more!
Five NDSU Bison Have Earned A Spot on the Associated Press FCS All-America Team
Five North Dakota State Bison have been named to the Associated Press FCS All-America Team. Three Bison found themselves in the first team in left tackle Cody Mauch, left guard Nash Jensen, and defensive end Spencer Waege. Fullback Hunter Luepke earned a spot on the second team as all-purpose player, and safety Michael Tutsie was given third team honors.
North Dakota State Women’s Basketball at Mayville State Has Been Cancelled
Tonight’s North Dakota State women’s basketball games at Mayville State have been cancelled, due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 10, but now does not have a new makeup date. The Bison will return to Scheels Center on Monday, Dec. 19 to square off with Western Illinois in the Summit League opener.
Cody Mauch Previews His Final Game In The Fargodome!
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with NDSU Bison senior offensive lineman Cody Mauch. They recapped defeating Samford in the quarterfinals, previewed the Incarnate Word semifinals game, and how he's approaching his final game at the Fargodome.
NDSU’s Skunberg Has Earned the TicketSmarter Summit League MBB Peak Performer of the Week Award
On Monday, league officials announced that North Dakota State junior guard Boden Skunberg has been awarded as the latest TicketSmarter Summit League Men’s Basketball Peak Performer of the Week for the first time in his career. He dominated the competition in three games throughout the week averaging 20.3 points...
MSUM's Boom Has Been Named the NSIC North Division Player of the Week Again!
Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM) senior center Peyton Boom has earned her second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) North Division Player of the Week award, the league office announced on Monday. The Barnesville, Minn., native was a force to be reckoned with in a pair of home victories over this...
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
Hawley man suffers injuries after rolling semi in Trail County
(Buxton, ND) -- The driver of a semi taken to Sanford in Fargo after a crash Tuesday morning in Trail County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that around 8 a.m. 32-year-old Grant Ludwig was headed northbound on I-29 from Fargo to Grand Forks when his semi slid over ice, causing him to lose control and flip the big rig.
Fargo officials release list of finalists for City Assessor position
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo says four finalists from a total of 31 applications have been selected to nominate a new City Administrator. The four candidates; Kennith Haskin from Missouri, Pat Oman from Minnesota, James E. Puffalt from Saskatchewan, and current interim City Administrator Michael J. Redlinger, will be interviewed live on December 16th beginning at 7 a.m in the Fargo City Commission Chambers. Details on the candidates can be found below...
I-94 reopened from Dickinson to Fargo, No travel advisories lifted for several counties
(Fargo, ND) -- As the winter storm begins to move out of North Dakota, travel restrictions are beginning to ease in the state. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has announced I-94 has reopened from Dickinson to Fargo. The roadway had been closed since late Tuesday afternoon due to the heavy snowfall and deteriorating conditions.
I-94 closes between Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain details road conditions on WDAY Midday
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is sharing an update regarding winter storm conditions and urging people to stay home. Brian Niewind is a Captain with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He joined WDAY Midday to discuss the road conditions, which are degrading due to a winter storm expected to bring eight to fourteen inches of snow to The Red River Valley.
Fargo Public schools to close Wednesday, West Fargo and Moorhead to go remote thanks to winter storm
(Fargo, ND) -- The season's first winter storm has led to multiple school districts in the area planning ahead for Wednesday. The Fargo Public School District will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10th and noted that all students and staff will be expected to be in school on that day.
Fight the Frost event to bring back inflatables, games to Fargodome
(Fargo, ND) -- A one stop shop for family fun is making its return to the Fargodome early next year. Games Galore Party Rental and the Fargodome have announced that Fight the Frost, and Indoor Inflatable Carnival is set to come back January 13th through January 15th and completely pack the over 80,000 square feet of the Fargodome floor.
Performers set for 2023 Music on the Mountain in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- 2023's Music on the Mountain event has co-headliners. The recreation area took to their social media to announce that Eli Young Band and Russell Dickerson will both perform July 1st. This year's event headliner, Jake Owen, pulled in over 3500 attendees. Eli Young Band, who has...
Winter Storm Warning: Now Through Wednesday Morning
A winter storm warning has been issued through most of North Dakota into Minnesota tonight until noon on Wednesday. Additional advisories may be warranted Thursday into Friday with a potential second burst of snow and increasing wind into Friday afternoon. Through tonight areas of a freezing drizzle and wintery mix...
12-14-22 The Chris Berg Show
34:26 - Dr. Ala Lysyk - Cereset Of Fargo. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in our area stand up, organize and communicate effectively to help identify solutions to the big issues impacting their lives.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to set up shop at Red River Valley Fairgrounds
(West Fargo, ND) -- If you ever wondered what the inside of a giant hotdog looks like, a pair of experts have you covered. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making a pit stop at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo Monday and Tuesday from 4pm to 10pm.
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney: Planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North can't extend to Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says a planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North will not extend over the Red River to the City of Moorhead because of funding requirements tied to the federal grant, which will be used to cover most of the anticipated cost of the planned project.
No one hurt in Fergus Falls nursing home laundry room fire
(Fergus Falls, MN) -- No one is hurt after a laundry room fire at a Fergus Falls nursing home. The blaze broke out at the Minnesota Veterans Home Sunday afternoon in the northeast part of the building. Fire officials say the sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived. Smoke...
