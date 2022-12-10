ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS Sports

Wemby Watch: Why Cade Cunningham's season-ending injury won't help Pistons' odds of drafting Victor Wembanyama

Before we resume our regularly scheduled programming surrounding future No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, we should kick things off today by sending well wishes to 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Detroit Pistons point guard will undergo surgery on his left shin that will end his season. Hopefully, he makes it back to the court at full strength next season. There are two questions we should address in the context of Wembanyama, though:
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Quiet again Tuesday

Gordon ended with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Suns. Gordon failed to score more than 15 points for the seventh consecutive game, continuing what has been a subpar season thus far. His name has been thrown around in trade rumors of late, something that seems to happen every season. The Rockets may be better off parting ways with him, if only to afford more playing time for some of their young pieces such as Tari Eason and TyTy Washington.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Murray State defeats Chicago State 66-65

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) Jacobi Wood's scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and helped Murray State defeat Chicago State 66-65 on Tuesday night. Wood was 8 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Racers (6-4). Damiree Burns scored 18 points and added 14 rebounds.
MURRAY, KY
The Independent

Inside the final days of Twitter 1.0: How Elon Musk razed us to the ground

One by one, Amir Shevat’s team members were disappearing.It was past midnight in Austin, Texas on Friday November 4th, and the 46-year-old software engineer found himself unable to sleep as he waited to discover which of the workers he managed would be fired from Twitter.Employees had been braced for massive layoffs ever since Elon Musk took over the troubled social media company, and had been told to expect a final decision the next day.Instead, the cuts began ahead of schedule on Thursday night, when Shevat’s colleagues suddenly began vanishing from the company messaging channel – each profile going grey as...
AUSTIN, TX

