Apple is well known for its game-changing innovations like the iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch, to name a few. But apparently, dominance in the technology field does not translate to instant success in the auto world. Remarkably, the Apple Car, known as “Project Titan”, has been in development since 2014… yes, you heard right; 2014! In the eight years since then, it’s been canceled, reinstated, redesigned, and delayed so many times that it’s hard to keep up. But for now, here's what we know.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO