Business Insider
A tense all-hands meeting at Google leaves employees worried about layoffs
It's Monday, and you know what that means? After today, there are only two more Mondays left in 2022. This is Matt Weinberger, Insider's deputy editor of tech analysis, filling in once again for Jordan Parker Erb. She'll be back in time to write tomorrow's edition, so never fear. Last...
The Verge
Google won’t launch ChatGPT rival because of ‘reputational risk’
The launch of ChatGPT has prompted some to speculate that AI chatbots could soon take over from traditional search engines. But executives at Google say the technology is still too immature to put in front of users, with problems including chatbots’ bias, toxicity, and their propensity for simply making information up.
Top Speed
Apple Fanboys Will Have To Wait Until 2026 To Get Their Hands On The iCar
Apple is well known for its game-changing innovations like the iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch, to name a few. But apparently, dominance in the technology field does not translate to instant success in the auto world. Remarkably, the Apple Car, known as “Project Titan”, has been in development since 2014… yes, you heard right; 2014! In the eight years since then, it’s been canceled, reinstated, redesigned, and delayed so many times that it’s hard to keep up. But for now, here's what we know.
The Verge
Only a quarter of US iPhones are sold through Apple
A new report from CIRP says that only about 24 percent of recent iPhones purchased in the US were sold directly by Apple. Instead, the most popular way to buy a new iPhone was through a wireless carrier, which accounted for 67 percent of sales. That’s certainly a perception shift from the time of lines around the block at the Apple store on launch day, but it’s not at all surprising given how aggressively AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile now promote iPhone giveaways every fall.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday
In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
Musk's Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules
Elon Musk's more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe
Tech's tidal wave of layoffs means lots of top workers have to leave the US. It could hurt Silicon Valley and undermine America's ability to compete.
If the US can't reform its immigration policies, tech workers forced to leave the country after getting laid off may not want to come back.
The Verge
Meta shuts down its Connectivity division after nearly a decade
Meta’s shuttering its Connectivity arm almost 10 years after launching the initiative, according to a report from Light Reading. The company confirmed to both Light Reading and Fierce Wireless that it will instead split the division across its Infrastructure and Central Products teams. Meta Connectivity (formerly Facebook Connectivity) launched...
The Verge
Amazon won’t tip your driver for you anymore.
The company promoted its new “Thank My Driver” Alexa feature by announcing it was giving $5 tips to the first million thank you’s — but that million was reached quickly. You (and your driver) are probably better off just tipping with cash.
The Verge
China’s Alibaba can’t buy advanced Arm chips because of US and UK export controls
Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba is unable to purchase Arm’s most advanced chip designs due to US and UK export controls. The Financial Times reports that Arm has concluded that its latest Neoverse V series chip designs can’t be sold to Alibaba because the US and UK wouldn’t approve the sale and provide licenses to export the chip designs to China.
The Verge
WhatsApp is testing picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS
WhatsApp is working on a picture-in-picture mode for iOS that will let you open up other apps while on a video call. In a post on the WhatsApp blog, the company says the feature’s currently in beta testing and that it will become widely available starting next year. The...
Inside the final days of Twitter 1.0: How Elon Musk razed us to the ground
One by one, Amir Shevat’s team members were disappearing.It was past midnight in Austin, Texas on Friday November 4th, and the 46-year-old software engineer found himself unable to sleep as he waited to discover which of the workers he managed would be fired from Twitter.Employees had been braced for massive layoffs ever since Elon Musk took over the troubled social media company, and had been told to expect a final decision the next day.Instead, the cuts began ahead of schedule on Thursday night, when Shevat’s colleagues suddenly began vanishing from the company messaging channel – each profile going grey as...
Cult of Mac
The Verge
Apple is reportedly preparing to allow third-party app stores on the iPhone
Apple is planning to let users install alternative app stores on iOS, according to a report from Bloomberg. The shift would be a remarkable change from the company, which has famously only allowed iPhone and iPad users to download apps from the App Store. The plans are reportedly being spurred...
The Verge
Instagram is adding a BeReal clone, a tweet-ish feature, and groups
Instagram is announcing a suite of new features that could be big focuses for the company in 2023, including a BeReal clone called Candid Stories, the ability to post very short text “Notes,” and groups. Candid Stories appear to mirror much of what has made BeReal popular. You’ll...
The Verge
Twitter’s newsletter tool is shutting down on January 12th
Twitter will be shutting down its newsletter product, known as Revue. Reports have been saying that the service would be axed for over a month, but now we finally have confirmation and a date: January 12th, 2023. People won’t be able to access their accounts after that date, and all...
The Verge
TikTok starts testing a horizontal full-screen mode
TikTok has started testing a new horizontal full-screen mode. TechCrunch reports that select TikTok users are starting to see a new full-screen button on regular square and rectangular videos. The button, much like a similar one on YouTube, shifts the TikTok video into a horizontal full-screen mode. TikTok confirmed the...
The Verge
Apple’s new whiteboard app gives you and up to 99 friends an ‘infinite canvas’
It’s not every day that Apple releases a brand new app, but you’ll likely notice a new icon in your library after updating to iOS and iPadOS 16.2 or macOS 13.1. On Tuesday, Apple launched the Freeform app, which its press release describes as “an infinite canvas” for “creative brainstorming and collaboration.” In short, it’s a virtual whiteboard you can use with friends — so we tried it out to see how well it handled that task.
The Verge
Microsoft and Viasat are using satellites to bring 10 million people online
As a variety of organizations and companies are working to expand (and sometimes restore) electricity to the hundreds of millions of people who don’t have it, tech companies are working to make sure that people will have internet as soon as they get devices that can access it. Microsoft and Viasat are partnering to expand internet access to 10 million people living in places like Africa and North and Central America. The move is part of Microsoft’s Airband Initiative, which has used old TV spectrum and other tech to connect millions of people — though this will be the first time that a satellite internet company is getting involved.
