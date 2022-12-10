'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Admits There Are 'Disturbing' Parallels Between Her And Christine's Relationships With Kody In New Sneak Peek

@THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM; tlc

Despite being firmly against Christine Brown 's decision to end her spiritual marriage with Kody after spending more than 25 years together, Sister Wives star Meri Brown confessed to seeing several similarities between herself and Christine's failing relationships with the Brown family patriarch.

"It’s interesting hearing him talking about this, and the parallels that [are] happening with him and Christine and me and him," the mother-of-one — who shares 27-year-old transgender son Leon with Kody — reveals in a sneak peek shared by TLC on Friday, December 9.

"It’s kind of disturbing because, like, some of the things he’s frustrated about with Christine, he did to me," she continues in the confessional. "Oh, he wants to work on it with Christine, but not me."

Meri and Kody's relationship has been on the rocks ever since she was involved in a 2015 catfishing scandal when she developed a deep online friendship with a person she believed to be a man named Sam Cooper , however, he turned out to be a completely fabricated personality.

Although they initially made attempts to piece their marriage back together, Kody eventually admitted that he had no interest in ever rekindling a romantic relationship with his first wife.

Later in the teaser, Kody makes it clear that his feelings about their dynamic haven't changed.

"If you’re not with me, you’re against me. Eff off," he can be heard saying in the clip. "You know, I’m just that way. Ironically, Meri’s trying to support me, and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her anymore."

This comes two weeks after Meri fiercely defended her decisions regarding her relationship with Kody on the Sunday, November 27, episode of the show.

"These people come at me and they're just like, 'why can't you be strong like Christine, why don't you leave Kody ?'" she said at the time. "It frustrates me because you know what? Christine has her own value regardless of Kody. I have my own value regardless of Kody."