'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Admits There Are 'Disturbing' Parallels Between Her And Christine's Relationships With Kody In New Sneak Peek

By Alexandra Stone
 4 days ago
Despite being firmly against Christine Brown 's decision to end her spiritual marriage with Kody after spending more than 25 years together, Sister Wives star Meri Brown confessed to seeing several similarities between herself and Christine's failing relationships with the Brown family patriarch.

"It’s interesting hearing him talking about this, and the parallels that [are] happening with him and Christine and me and him," the mother-of-one — who shares 27-year-old transgender son Leon with Kody — reveals in a sneak peek shared by TLC on Friday, December 9.

'JUST ME': 'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN CHANGES HER INSTAGRAM BIO FOLLOWING HER SPLIT FROM KODY

"It’s kind of disturbing because, like, some of the things he’s frustrated about with Christine, he did to me," she continues in the confessional. "Oh, he wants to work on it with Christine, but not me."

Meri and Kody's relationship has been on the rocks ever since she was involved in a 2015 catfishing scandal when she developed a deep online friendship with a person she believed to be a man named Sam Cooper , however, he turned out to be a completely fabricated personality.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN ANNOUNCES NEW BED & BREAKFAST EVENT AFTER FIRST PRICEY TRIP FLOPPED

Although they initially made attempts to piece their marriage back together, Kody eventually admitted that he had no interest in ever rekindling a romantic relationship with his first wife.

Later in the teaser, Kody makes it clear that his feelings about their dynamic haven't changed.

"If you’re not with me, you’re against me. Eff off," he can be heard saying in the clip. "You know, I’m just that way. Ironically, Meri’s trying to support me, and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her anymore."

This comes two weeks after Meri fiercely defended her decisions regarding her relationship with Kody on the Sunday, November 27, episode of the show.

"These people come at me and they're just like, 'why can't you be strong like Christine, why don't you leave Kody ?'" she said at the time. "It frustrates me because you know what? Christine has her own value regardless of Kody. I have my own value regardless of Kody."

Comments / 18

Linda McWilliams
4d ago

Meri has no value in herself , no one can understand why she is still there with Kody , he even mentioned , he would not blame her to leave . He is adamant that he has no interest in Meri at all. And for her to still be a financial support to both Kody and Robyn is just nuts. Kody was not fair with all four wives, that was evident anytime there is not fairness there will be problems . And bad part is he takes no fault , blames everything on the three wives . Meri picked a hell of a guy to have a spiritual relationship with, he doesn't even feel it, who would want to spend eternity with Kody ? 🤮

Reply
19
Sheree Jenkins
4d ago

Meri gave him the first half of her life, and now he's traded her in for a younger woman, he's traded all of them in for a younger woman, there's no way possible for him to provide for 4 families financially and emotionally equally, he's using those women to help provide support for him and Robin, hopefully they will leave and b happy 😊

Reply
14
Lori
3d ago

Christine was brave enough to leave. Bet Kody will finally kick her to the curb once the show is cancelled. Or maybe have her be Robyns housekeeper.

Reply(2)
3
