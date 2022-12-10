Charlie’s Angels star Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed once more, why she opts out of buying Christmas gifts for her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents, which I think at their ages they don’t love, but I say, ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you,'” the TV host said. The beauty then reassured the viewers that she’s not a “cold mom” and still chooses to give her kids presents during other celebrations.

