Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport begins construction project, adding new crosswalks
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport has begun a road construction project expected to make crossing the street safer. NCDOT crews are performing bulb out and crosswalk preparations on Howe Street at the corners of East and West Nash Streets. They’ll be cutting out sections of asphalt...
WECT
Lanes reopen following traffic incident near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported that lanes are reopen on U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. Previously, one lane closed as the result of a traffic incident that occurred around 6:19 a.m. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department defeats Police Department in annual fishing tournament
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department and Police Department recently took part in some friendly competition. For the first time in two years, the Fire Department beat the Police Department in an annual fishing tournament. Fire crews dominated the event, with biggest fish...
WECT
Lanes reopen following traffic incidents along U.S. 17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near Belville following a vehicle crash that occurred around 8:23 a.m. At around 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, a vehicle incident on U.S. 17 had closed a lane near...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Planning Board approves 79-home development in Cedar Grove community
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 80 homes could soon be coming to the Cedar Grove community in Brunswick County. The proposed development is called Cedar Crossing. It would bring 79 single-family homes to the Cedar Grove community near Supply. It would sit on 27.18 acres of land near...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Second portion of Hampstead bypass project to begin earlier than scheduled
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The proposed timeline of the Hampstead Bypass project is moving up, meaning construction on the second portion is expected to come sooner than originally planned. Recently, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization agreed to adjust multiple projects in the draft 2024-2033...
Poultry parts spilled along Highway 24 in Sampson County
ROSEBORO, N.C. — Crews were trying to clean up a spill along a busy Sampson County road on Tuesday afternoon. What appeared to be poultry carcasses, belonging to either chickens or turkeys, were strewn along Highway 24. The spill occurred near a garbage dump. Lee Coleman sent in photos...
Robeson County License Plate Agency to closed
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County closed Tuesday after the end of th
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One month after Pender County school bond referendum, progress is slow
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than one month after Pender County voters approved a nearly $178 million school bond, progress is slow. Money from the bond will be used for a number of projects, including the construction of a new K-5 elementary and 6-8 middle school to help reduce overcrowding in Topsail area schools.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ocean Isle Beach commissioners suspend fox penning plans
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners in Ocean Isle Beach have voted to suspend their decision to use fox penning as a way to protect turtle nests from foxes. Fox penning is when foxes are taken to a fenced-in farm or facility and chased by hunting dogs in training.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island votes to create paid parking contract, final vote to come next year
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear Region is discussing the possibility of implementing paid parking. The town council in Oak Island voted to move forward with creating a contract with Otto Connect for paid parking services at its meeting on Tuesday night. The company’s initial proposal supports parking enforcement from April 1st through September 30th with rates between $3 to $5 per hour.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plastic Ocean Project collects nearly 500 pounds of trash on first day out
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington environmental non-profit was out on Sunday doing its part to help keep a stretch of road free from litter. Trash and debris have been a problem on highway 421 in New Hanover County for years — especially off the Interstate 140 interchange.
WECT
Developer turns to Leland with new annexation request on 2,114 acre property after county rejects previous proposal
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A developer has gone to Leland with a request for annexation and initial zoning of 2,114 acres which were the proposed home to a development rejected by the Brunswick County Planning Board in September. Brought by Criteria Development, the proposal only includes requests for annexation and...
coastalreview.org
Land Trust secures 32 acres of Pender’s wet marl forest
The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased 32.16 acres in Pender County, within the larger Rocky Point Marl Forest Significant Natural Heritage Area. The land, located near the intersection of Interstate 40 and N.C. 210, is considered an “exceptionally significant site” by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program because it contains the only extant global occurrence of the wet marl forest natural community. The purchase was made earlier this month.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: stormy frontal system to make a quick visit
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A speedy frontal system drives your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Ahead of a warm front, expect a brief dip in temperatures, mainly to the upper 40s, before swelling through daybreak. Behind the warm front and ahead of a cold front, temperatures are likely to swell to the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday. Chilly temperatures ought to quickly follow the passage of the cold front for Friday and the weekend.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen travels down east coast on unicycle, makes stop in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Something you don’t see every day; someone traveling down the east coast on a unicycle. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018. He started with just going to work from school, which ultimately sparked his interest in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local resident wins brand new car after donating to raffle
Getting a brand-new car for just ten dollars may sound too good to be true, but for a Pender County man, it is very real. William Fagan is the lucky winner in this year’s “Cruisin for Kids” charity car raffle, which is put on by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place or “WRAAP.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man charged in Brunswick County fatal hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 24-year-old man is now charged in a deadly hit and run that happened last month in Brunswick County. On November 23, a pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on US-17 Business. At the time, the highway patrol was searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV with damage to the right front headlight and possible damage to right side mirror.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro receives $325,000 community enhancement grant
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund to 42 local governments across the state. A total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness.
Comments / 0