WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A speedy frontal system drives your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Ahead of a warm front, expect a brief dip in temperatures, mainly to the upper 40s, before swelling through daybreak. Behind the warm front and ahead of a cold front, temperatures are likely to swell to the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday. Chilly temperatures ought to quickly follow the passage of the cold front for Friday and the weekend.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO