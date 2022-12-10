Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Related
NBC Sports
Why Kerr says NBA renaming MVP is meaningful to MJ in many ways
MILWAUKEE -- The NBA is renaming it's regular-season MVP award after Michael Jordan, the league announced Tuesday morning, along with honoring past greats for five other top awards that are handed out at the end of the season. Jordan, regarded as the NBA's greatest player of all time by most,...
NBC Sports
Draymond says fan threatened his life, calls for consequences
MILWAUKEE -- The ugliest moment in the Warriors' latest 128-111 road loss Tuesday night to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum didn't come on the court. It was close to it, maybe too close. As Giannis Antetokounmpo attempted two free throws with six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third quarter, Draymond...
NBC Sports
What we learned in Warriors' ugly road loss to Bucks
The first two minutes Tuesday night in Milwaukee showcased the Warriors in sync, making three of their first four shots while holding the Bucks scoreless. The other 46 minutes were an entirely different matter, with that early 7-0 lead getting buried in a 128-111 loss that featured seven technical fouls and at least one fan being tossed from Fiserv Forum.
NBC Sports
Wiggs out for Dubs' back-to-back; Draymond probable vs. Bucks
The Warriors will open up their six-game road trip without NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins (right adductor strain) will miss the next two games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and vs. the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the latest NBA injury report confirmed. The 27-year-old will be re-evaluated on Thursday...
NBC Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics hang on to top spot but Pelicans up to third
The Celtics and Bucks are the two best teams in basketball and remain on top of our weekly NBC Sports NBA Power Rankings, but the Pelicans are now up to third. Spots 6-12 in this ranking feel like they could go in any order with those teams, they are all uneven and capable of impressive highs and depressing lows.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release, basketball future unknown
Brittney Griner has made her return to the court. While it may not be a WNBA game, the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury star laced up some Chuck Taylor sneakers and a pair of her team's shorts and picked up a basketball for the first time in almost 10 months on Sunday, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. Griner was able to participate in a light workout, and in true Griner fashion, her first move on the court was a dunk.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers score 80 in first half, blow out Kings
With the defending champions the next team in town, the Sixers improved to 3-0 on their homestand Tuesday night. They earned a 123-103 win over the Kings in their third game of seven in a row at Wells Fargo Center. The Warriors will visit Friday night. Joel Embiid had 31...
NBC Sports
Report: Kings, Pistons engaged in Nerlens Noel trade talks
The Kings reportedly are interested in adding some length to their roster. Sacramento is engaged in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons involving 6-foot-10 center Nerlens Noel, The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported, citing sources. Detroit also is talking to the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks...
NBC Sports
Draymond has fan removed during Dubs-Bucks game in Milwaukee
In a testy game filled with technical fouls, a fan at Fiserv Forum was tossed during the action Tuesday night in Milwaukee. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Bucks, Draymond Green approached the game officials and pointed to a fan sitting on the baseline behind the basket Milwaukee was shooting on.
NBC Sports
Steph ruled out of Dubs-Pacers game with left shoulder injury
Steph Curry was ruled out of the Warriors' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night after sustaining a left shoulder injury. After the Warriors' 125-119 loss to the Pacers, coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry will undergo an MRI on Thursday. "He's in great spirits and we'll hope...
NBC Sports
Stephen Curry leaves game with shoulder injury, MRI Thursday
This was an especially painful road loss for the Warriors. Late in the third quarter, Stephen Curry reached in to try to strip the ball from Indiana’s Jalen Smith on a drive and instantly grabbed his shoulder in pain. Curry instantly left the game and went back to the...
NBC Sports
Philly’s Joel Embiid: ‘Sixers fans, they want to trade me’
The internet is filled with fools and their conspiracy theories, people who make up stories like chemtrails killed bigfoot or whatever. And there is always a tiny segment of every NBA fan base that wants to trade their superstar. Right now. Apparently Joel Embiid has been listening to the tinfoil hat crew in Philadelphia because he thinks Sixers fans want to trade him, he told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
NBC Sports
Tatum set this Celtics record in exciting overtime win vs. Lakers
Playing well against the Los Angeles Lakers is a pretty good trait for any Boston Celtics player, and Jayson Tatum definitely has it. The Celtics forward scored 44 points on 15-of-29 shooting with nine rebounds and six assists. In fact, his 44 points are the most ever by a Celtics...
NBC Sports
Report: Crowder nearly traded to Bucks in three-team deal that fell apart (for now)
Remember a few weeks ago when reports popped up saying Jae Crowder was on the verge of being traded, and then… crickets?. What happened? Shams Charania of The Athletic had the details. Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to...
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr receive techs after irate reaction to no-call
Steph Curry and Steve Kerr were fuming after a no-call on a 3-pointer in the first quarter of Tuesday's game between the Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. With 40 seconds remaining in the opening frame, Curry launched a 3-point attempt over Bucks center Brook Lopez with Milwaukee guard Wesley Matthews swiping at Curry from behind. Curry made the 3-pointer, but fell to the ground after Matthews appeared to make contact with him in the act of shooting.
NBC Sports
JP reminisces about 'point guard' Loon he knew in high school
Before he became a star in the Bay, Warriors big man Kevon Looney was kind of a big deal in Milwaukee. In fact, his teammate and former high school adversary Jordan Poole remembers him by a different name. “He’s a different player now. He was a different player back then...
