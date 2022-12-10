ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk's Secret Message to Tesla Investors

Elon Musk just Tweeted something and it's a hidden message to investors in Tesla who may be panicking right now. Elon Musk has made many headlines recently, but the most impactful is probably that he has diverted his attention away from Tesla to other more distracting projects, such as Twitter. This had made many share holders uneasy.
Should Elon Musk and Tesla Be Communicating Better?

Tesla as a company is doing well, but its stock is not. Some say that this is due to Elon Musk being distracted with Twitter and not communicating well about the future. What should be done?. Elon Musk and Tesla. Many are concerned that Tesla's board of directors are missing...
8 Tesla (TSLA) Catalysts for December 2022

There are at least 8 Tesla catalysts that will greatly affect the Tesla stock this month. Some of them are related to events that are scheduled to happen in 2023, however, negative or positive announcements about these catalysts will greatly affect Tesla. Gary Black, the managing partner of The Future...
Tesla Slides, But Tesla's Success Was Never About Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk affirmed his confidence in the electric automaker by stating it will be great long-term, despite the stock slide that continues to affect shares. But is Tesla's success abut Elon Musk alone?. I am not a Tesla investor, nor am I in the stock market, but as...
Tesla Is Developing Property All Over the World

Tesla is developing property all over the world. What is this property and how will it impact the world?. There are several Tesla neighborhoods in the world and a new Tesla neighborhood is being launched in Las Vegas, where every house will have a Power Wall and Solar Roof. This is going to be a grid independent neighborhood. New homes haveing renewable energy is going to become standard.
The Real Deal: Tesla's Cybertruck Sub-Frame Unveiled

The pictures of a Tesla Cybertruck chassis taken at the Gigafactory in Texas show the work carried out so far with the large foundry machines that the company acquired from Indra - Italy. According to the last words from Elon Musk on the current situation of the Tesla Cybertruck, he...
Tesla Model Y Loses #1 Place As Most Safe EV

The Tesla Model Y has held the #1 place as the worlds safest EV. But another vehicle has come along to take its place. What is this vehicle?. Not long ago, the Tesla Model Y was tested in Europe and it was the safest car ever tested by far - the safest car ever made. It's now lost this title and who did it lose it to? Two new cars were tested this week, along with BMW having EVs tested.
Tesla Is Counting on a Proven Giga Berlin Taactic for Phase 2 Expansion

Tesla is counting on a proven Giga Berlin tactic to start Phase 2 expansion of the same EV gigafactory. According to information from Brandenburg authorities, Tesla plans to apply for the expansion (Phase 2) of Giga Berlin electric car factory. Since the processing of this application is also likely to take several years, Tesla is counting on being able to build with partial permits beforehand.
Reuters

The year Russia turbocharged a global energy crisis

Dec 13 (Reuters) - For the energy industry, 2022 will be remembered as the year Russia's invasion of Ukraine accelerated a global energy crisis. The invasion, and subsequent Western sanctions, heaped new pressures on oil and gas supplies already strained from the rapid economic rebound from the pandemic.

