Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Elon Musk's Secret Message to Tesla Investors
Elon Musk just Tweeted something and it's a hidden message to investors in Tesla who may be panicking right now. Elon Musk has made many headlines recently, but the most impactful is probably that he has diverted his attention away from Tesla to other more distracting projects, such as Twitter. This had made many share holders uneasy.
torquenews.com
Should Elon Musk and Tesla Be Communicating Better?
Tesla as a company is doing well, but its stock is not. Some say that this is due to Elon Musk being distracted with Twitter and not communicating well about the future. What should be done?. Elon Musk and Tesla. Many are concerned that Tesla's board of directors are missing...
torquenews.com
Tesla Stock Sees 2nd Highest Trading Volume Fueling Speculation Elon Musk Is Once Again Selling Shares
Today was the second-highest trading volume for Tesla shares. However, despite the unusual interest in Tesla, the stock still finished down 4% for the day. This has fueled speculation that Musk is once again selling Tesla shares. Since Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter on April 14 for $43...
torquenews.com
8 Tesla (TSLA) Catalysts for December 2022
There are at least 8 Tesla catalysts that will greatly affect the Tesla stock this month. Some of them are related to events that are scheduled to happen in 2023, however, negative or positive announcements about these catalysts will greatly affect Tesla. Gary Black, the managing partner of The Future...
China's BYD to launch a second new EV brand in 2023 -executive
SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co will launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023, a senior executive said on Thursday as the automaker expands its range following a year of strong sales.
China's COVID spike not due to lifting of restrictions - WHO director
GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections were exploding in China well before the government's decision to abandon its strict "zero-COVID" policy, a World Health Organization director said on Wednesday, quashing suggestions that the sudden reversal caused a spike in cases.
torquenews.com
Tesla Slides, But Tesla's Success Was Never About Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk affirmed his confidence in the electric automaker by stating it will be great long-term, despite the stock slide that continues to affect shares. But is Tesla's success abut Elon Musk alone?. I am not a Tesla investor, nor am I in the stock market, but as...
Foreign investors cut Chinese bonds for 10th straight month in Nov
SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors continued to offload their holdings of China's onshore bonds for a 10th straight month in November, although some market watchers expect the heavy outflow pressure to ease soon.
torquenews.com
Tesla Is Developing Property All Over the World
Tesla is developing property all over the world. What is this property and how will it impact the world?. There are several Tesla neighborhoods in the world and a new Tesla neighborhood is being launched in Las Vegas, where every house will have a Power Wall and Solar Roof. This is going to be a grid independent neighborhood. New homes haveing renewable energy is going to become standard.
torquenews.com
The Real Deal: Tesla's Cybertruck Sub-Frame Unveiled
The pictures of a Tesla Cybertruck chassis taken at the Gigafactory in Texas show the work carried out so far with the large foundry machines that the company acquired from Indra - Italy. According to the last words from Elon Musk on the current situation of the Tesla Cybertruck, he...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter
torquenews.com
Sandy Munro Says Tesla Cybertruck Body Is “More Revolutionary Than I Thought” In Reaction To Leaked Images
A few days ago, we got our first picture of the Cybertruck's exoskeleton chassis as it was being worked on in Giga Texas. And today, Sandy Munro has reacted to those pictures and has called the Cybertruck's body "more revolutionary than I thought." The Cybertruck is Tesla’s most daring vehicle...
Ukraine expects to get a coveted U.S. Patriot missile system. How much can it help?
U.S. Patriot missile systems have long been a hot-ticket item as a shield against incoming missiles, but can one change the course of the Ukraine war?
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Loses #1 Place As Most Safe EV
The Tesla Model Y has held the #1 place as the worlds safest EV. But another vehicle has come along to take its place. What is this vehicle?. Not long ago, the Tesla Model Y was tested in Europe and it was the safest car ever tested by far - the safest car ever made. It's now lost this title and who did it lose it to? Two new cars were tested this week, along with BMW having EVs tested.
torquenews.com
Tesla Is Counting on a Proven Giga Berlin Taactic for Phase 2 Expansion
Tesla is counting on a proven Giga Berlin tactic to start Phase 2 expansion of the same EV gigafactory. According to information from Brandenburg authorities, Tesla plans to apply for the expansion (Phase 2) of Giga Berlin electric car factory. Since the processing of this application is also likely to take several years, Tesla is counting on being able to build with partial permits beforehand.
The year Russia turbocharged a global energy crisis
Dec 13 (Reuters) - For the energy industry, 2022 will be remembered as the year Russia's invasion of Ukraine accelerated a global energy crisis. The invasion, and subsequent Western sanctions, heaped new pressures on oil and gas supplies already strained from the rapid economic rebound from the pandemic.
torquenews.com
The Step Closer To Making Electric Vehicles Unavoidable: Nuclear Fusion
Great news after 60 years of research: a scientific advance that brings the possibility of having clean, inexhaustible and cheap energy is one step closer, opening the door to a new technological era; nuclear fusion arrives. Although it is still only a small step, it is a fundamental milestone that...
Comments / 0