Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Elon Musk's Secret Message to Tesla Investors
Elon Musk just Tweeted something and it's a hidden message to investors in Tesla who may be panicking right now. Elon Musk has made many headlines recently, but the most impactful is probably that he has diverted his attention away from Tesla to other more distracting projects, such as Twitter. This had made many share holders uneasy.
torquenews.com
Tesla FSD -VS- Everyday Roads
We have a video of a Tesla vehicle using FSD and driving around. Will it be able to do this without intervention?. Ther is a video of Tesla FSD driving around, from Marques Brownlee, going to a studio of his in New Jersey, United States. This uses FSD version 10.69.3.1. Many think that Tesla FSD is many years away from being able to be used widely and without human intervention. There's things it does well and things it does not do well.
torquenews.com
The Real Deal: Tesla's Cybertruck Sub-Frame Unveiled
The pictures of a Tesla Cybertruck chassis taken at the Gigafactory in Texas show the work carried out so far with the large foundry machines that the company acquired from Indra - Italy. According to the last words from Elon Musk on the current situation of the Tesla Cybertruck, he...
torquenews.com
Tesla Is Developing Property All Over the World
Tesla is developing property all over the world. What is this property and how will it impact the world?. There are several Tesla neighborhoods in the world and a new Tesla neighborhood is being launched in Las Vegas, where every house will have a Power Wall and Solar Roof. This is going to be a grid independent neighborhood. New homes haveing renewable energy is going to become standard.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y, Track Mode, To Leave ICE Cars In the Dust
There is a new feature of the Tesla Model Y that will further separate it from its ICE car equivalents. This is one of the coolest features to be added to the Tesla Model Y in over a year. This feature is going to leave ICE cars in the dust. You can actually recycle your battery pack even if it has no charge or has died. Don't throw your battery out - someone will pay you money for it.
torquenews.com
Tesla Stock Sees 2nd Highest Trading Volume Fueling Speculation Elon Musk Is Once Again Selling Shares
Today was the second-highest trading volume for Tesla shares. However, despite the unusual interest in Tesla, the stock still finished down 4% for the day. This has fueled speculation that Musk is once again selling Tesla shares. Since Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter on April 14 for $43...
World's first attempt to reach orbit with methane-fueled rocket fails
The mission was also China's first liftoff of a commercially developed liquid propellant rocket.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk's Secret Technique of Successfully Running Tesla and SpaceX
May people are surprised how well Elon Musk runs Tesla, SpaceX, now Twitter and his other companies, but only few people realize what management style it takes to run these companies so successfully. Tesla's CEO has a special management style, which I believe is the secret behind his success. That...
torquenews.com
Toyota 2023 RAV4 Ranks Near Top of Pack In New Safety Test
The 2023 RAV4 from Toyota didn’t top the list of safest vehicles but did rather well. Here’s what this new test is all about. We are all familiar now with the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety. They are the folks who conduct the most rigorous safety tests of automobiles in the U.S. To ensure that the vehicles we drive continue to get safer as time passes, IIHS is always coming up with new tests. The newest one tests the safety of rear seat passengers in a frontal crash.
'Electrified roadways': Coils hidden in streets could charge your electric vehicle while you drive
Inductive charging coils in roadways are the first step toward an EV world where there is no need to stop to charge because the road does it for you.
torquenews.com
Stellantis Updating Charging and Power Supply Ahead of the 2024 Ram Revolution EV Unveiling
The reveal of the 2024 Ram 1500 Revolution EV is less than a month away. Stellantis is already assessing what charging capabilities that dealers will need. Today, the automaker announced a Clean Energy plan to help power all of its Michigan operations. Ram will be revealing its highly anticipated 2024...
torquenews.com
Why Subaru Takes Credit For New Solterra And Toyota bZ4X EVs Top Safety Scores
The 2023 Subaru Solterra is a joint development with the Toyota bZ4X. Was it because of Subaru or Toyota that the new EVs earned the highest safety rating? Check out the new report and why Subaru gets the credit. The 2023 Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bZ4X recently picked up...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Loses #1 Place As Most Safe EV
The Tesla Model Y has held the #1 place as the worlds safest EV. But another vehicle has come along to take its place. What is this vehicle?. Not long ago, the Tesla Model Y was tested in Europe and it was the safest car ever tested by far - the safest car ever made. It's now lost this title and who did it lose it to? Two new cars were tested this week, along with BMW having EVs tested.
torquenews.com
Goodyear Introduces Two New Tires To Its Wrangler Line
Goodyear has two new Wrangler tires heading into 2023 that owners of Trucks and SUVs should take note of. Goodyear has two new Wrangler Tire models just coming to market. The new Wrangler Workhorse HT tire from Goodyear is engineered to deliver dependable all-season traction. Goodyear says that the Wrangler Workhorse HT provides a smooth, confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile through snow, rain, sleet, or shine.
torquenews.com
The Most And Least Fuel-Efficient Cars - New EPA Report Says Subaru Is Now The Best
How fuel-efficient are Subaru vehicles? See how the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and other all-wheel-drive vehicles compare with all manufacturers. The EPA released its new 2022 Automotive Trends Data report that details fuel-mileage results and finds Subaru's lineup of the 2023 Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, Ascent, and other all-wheel-drive models ranks the best in U.S. automaker's fleets. Subaru improved from the 2021 EPA report last year and ranked the Japanese automaker number two.
torquenews.com
Ram is Recalling 1.4 Million Trucks Because of Tailgate Problems
The automaker says the recall affects certain 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks. The tailgate may not close properly and can fall open while driving. Stellantis is recalling over 1.4 million Ram pickups because of a tailgate problem. According to the automaker the tailgates on some of the 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks may not close properly allowing the tailgates to fall open while the vehicle is in motion. The fear is that items may fall out of the truck and hurt other drivers or cause accidents. So far, no injuries or accidents are reported.
torquenews.com
The Step Closer To Making Electric Vehicles Unavoidable: Nuclear Fusion
Great news after 60 years of research: a scientific advance that brings the possibility of having clean, inexhaustible and cheap energy is one step closer, opening the door to a new technological era; nuclear fusion arrives. Although it is still only a small step, it is a fundamental milestone that...
torquenews.com
EV Battery Researchers Have Licked the Shrinkage Problem
A team of researchers says they have solved one of mankind’s biggest challenges. A team of Japanese electric vehicle battery researchers led by Professor Naoaki Yabuuchi of Yokohama National University say they have made big progress in reducing shrinkage. The shrinkage in question is that caused when lithium ions are extracted from the electrodes of a solid-state EV battery, making the electrode shrink. The shrinkage is a result of the change of state of the crystalline structure of the material.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter
Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Best Deals on SUVs You Can Buy Right Now
Here are the latest selections car buyers need to know on what 2023 models right now that are the best SUV deals available today with current incentives offered by dealers that are good until January 3, 2023. End of Year SUV Shopping for 2023 Models. If you have been looking...
Comments / 0