We have a video of a Tesla vehicle using FSD and driving around. Will it be able to do this without intervention?. Ther is a video of Tesla FSD driving around, from Marques Brownlee, going to a studio of his in New Jersey, United States. This uses FSD version 10.69.3.1. Many think that Tesla FSD is many years away from being able to be used widely and without human intervention. There's things it does well and things it does not do well.

6 HOURS AGO