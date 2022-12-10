ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk's Secret Message to Tesla Investors

Elon Musk just Tweeted something and it's a hidden message to investors in Tesla who may be panicking right now. Elon Musk has made many headlines recently, but the most impactful is probably that he has diverted his attention away from Tesla to other more distracting projects, such as Twitter. This had made many share holders uneasy.
Tesla FSD -VS- Everyday Roads

We have a video of a Tesla vehicle using FSD and driving around. Will it be able to do this without intervention?. Ther is a video of Tesla FSD driving around, from Marques Brownlee, going to a studio of his in New Jersey, United States. This uses FSD version 10.69.3.1. Many think that Tesla FSD is many years away from being able to be used widely and without human intervention. There's things it does well and things it does not do well.
The Real Deal: Tesla's Cybertruck Sub-Frame Unveiled

The pictures of a Tesla Cybertruck chassis taken at the Gigafactory in Texas show the work carried out so far with the large foundry machines that the company acquired from Indra - Italy. According to the last words from Elon Musk on the current situation of the Tesla Cybertruck, he...
TEXAS STATE
Tesla Is Developing Property All Over the World

Tesla is developing property all over the world. What is this property and how will it impact the world?. There are several Tesla neighborhoods in the world and a new Tesla neighborhood is being launched in Las Vegas, where every house will have a Power Wall and Solar Roof. This is going to be a grid independent neighborhood. New homes haveing renewable energy is going to become standard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tesla Model Y, Track Mode, To Leave ICE Cars In the Dust

There is a new feature of the Tesla Model Y that will further separate it from its ICE car equivalents. This is one of the coolest features to be added to the Tesla Model Y in over a year. This feature is going to leave ICE cars in the dust. You can actually recycle your battery pack even if it has no charge or has died. Don't throw your battery out - someone will pay you money for it.
Elon Musk's Secret Technique of Successfully Running Tesla and SpaceX

May people are surprised how well Elon Musk runs Tesla, SpaceX, now Twitter and his other companies, but only few people realize what management style it takes to run these companies so successfully. Tesla's CEO has a special management style, which I believe is the secret behind his success. That...
Toyota 2023 RAV4 Ranks Near Top of Pack In New Safety Test

The 2023 RAV4 from Toyota didn’t top the list of safest vehicles but did rather well. Here’s what this new test is all about. We are all familiar now with the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety. They are the folks who conduct the most rigorous safety tests of automobiles in the U.S. To ensure that the vehicles we drive continue to get safer as time passes, IIHS is always coming up with new tests. The newest one tests the safety of rear seat passengers in a frontal crash.
Why Subaru Takes Credit For New Solterra And Toyota bZ4X EVs Top Safety Scores

The 2023 Subaru Solterra is a joint development with the Toyota bZ4X. Was it because of Subaru or Toyota that the new EVs earned the highest safety rating? Check out the new report and why Subaru gets the credit. The 2023 Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bZ4X recently picked up...
Tesla Model Y Loses #1 Place As Most Safe EV

The Tesla Model Y has held the #1 place as the worlds safest EV. But another vehicle has come along to take its place. What is this vehicle?. Not long ago, the Tesla Model Y was tested in Europe and it was the safest car ever tested by far - the safest car ever made. It's now lost this title and who did it lose it to? Two new cars were tested this week, along with BMW having EVs tested.
Goodyear Introduces Two New Tires To Its Wrangler Line

Goodyear has two new Wrangler tires heading into 2023 that owners of Trucks and SUVs should take note of. Goodyear has two new Wrangler Tire models just coming to market. The new Wrangler Workhorse HT tire from Goodyear is engineered to deliver dependable all-season traction. Goodyear says that the Wrangler Workhorse HT provides a smooth, confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile through snow, rain, sleet, or shine. 
The Most And Least Fuel-Efficient Cars - New EPA Report Says Subaru Is Now The Best

How fuel-efficient are Subaru vehicles? See how the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and other all-wheel-drive vehicles compare with all manufacturers. The EPA released its new 2022 Automotive Trends Data report that details fuel-mileage results and finds Subaru's lineup of the 2023 Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, Ascent, and other all-wheel-drive models ranks the best in U.S. automaker's fleets. Subaru improved from the 2021 EPA report last year and ranked the Japanese automaker number two.
Ram is Recalling 1.4 Million Trucks Because of Tailgate Problems

The automaker says the recall affects certain 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks. The tailgate may not close properly and can fall open while driving. Stellantis is recalling over 1.4 million Ram pickups because of a tailgate problem. According to the automaker the tailgates on some of the 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks may not close properly allowing the tailgates to fall open while the vehicle is in motion. The fear is that items may fall out of the truck and hurt other drivers or cause accidents. So far, no injuries or accidents are reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
EV Battery Researchers Have Licked the Shrinkage Problem

A team of researchers says they have solved one of mankind’s biggest challenges. A team of Japanese electric vehicle battery researchers led by Professor Naoaki Yabuuchi of Yokohama National University say they have made big progress in reducing shrinkage. The shrinkage in question is that caused when lithium ions are extracted from the electrodes of a solid-state EV battery, making the electrode shrink. The shrinkage is a result of the change of state of the crystalline structure of the material.
Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter

Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...
Consumer Reports Best Deals on SUVs You Can Buy Right Now

Here are the latest selections car buyers need to know on what 2023 models right now that are the best SUV deals available today with current incentives offered by dealers that are good until January 3, 2023. End of Year SUV Shopping for 2023 Models. If you have been looking...

