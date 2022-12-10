Read full article on original website
UPDATE 4-Keystone operator recovers about 2,600 barrels of oil from Kansas creek
(Adds details on oil recovery from TC Energy) WASHINGTON, Kan., Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy Corp said it had cleaned up almost 2,600 barrels of oil from the largest U.S. crude spill in nearly a decade, but the timetable to restart the Keystone Pipeline following its rupture last week remained unclear.
Keystone Pipeline has history of spills, warnings and fines. Kansas spill is largest yet.
Federal regulators have issued warnings repeatedly over the life of the Keystone pipeline that operators aren’t doing enough to prevent corrosion and don’t follow proper construction procedures. But despite a history of warnings and large spills, the Keystone pipeline failed again last week, dumping 14,000 barrels — or...
India eyes record rapeseed crop as high prices prompt farmers to plant more
Output could rise to 12 mln T from 11 mln T yr ago. MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in India is likely to rise to a record high in 2023 as higher prices have encouraged farmers to plant the main winter oilseed on nearly 9% more area than a year ago, trade and industry officials said.
Adding EVs to U.S. biofuels law is environmental agency's 2023 task
NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Biden administration could change the nation's biofuel blending law next year to offer lucrative credits to electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla, a major rewrite that the oil industry criticizes as subsidizing the EV industry. The Renewable Fuel Standard, enacted in the mid-2000s, mandates...
Indonesia to set Dec 16-31 palm oil reference price at $871.99/T -official
JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set the crude palm oil reference price for Dec. 16-31 at $871.99 per tonne, deputy coordinating minister of economic affairs Musdhalifah Machmud said on Tuesday, up from $824.32 per tonnes for Dec. 1-15. The reference price would put the export tax for the period at $52 per tonne and the export levy at $90 per tonne. The trade ministry has not yet issued the official document stating the reference price. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat futures ease; soybeans firm
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures fell on Wednesday after hitting 11-day highs a day earlier as traders waited for more bullish news before pushing grain prices above those recent peaks. Soybeans were firm, shedding overnight weakness, with investors hoping that export demand for U.S. supplies...
CBOT soybeans close firm on crude oil gains, export hopes
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in the crude oil market and hopes that export demand will remain robust, traders said. * Gains were limited as investors waited for most of the session for direction about the economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike decision. * Late in the trading session, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures contract settled up 2-1/2 cents at $14.82-1/4 a bushel. * Gains in the nearby contract outpaced gains in deferred months as investors bull spread the market to take capitalize on current global demand for U.S. soybeans. * Traders were expecting the recent string of purchases of U.S. soybeans to slow as supplies from South America become available on the market. * CBOT January soymeal futures settled up $7.80 at $460.10 a ton and CBOT soyoil for January delivery fell 0.57 cent at 63.55 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range from 1.5 million to 2.1 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. * Soymeal export sales were forecast between 150,000 and 370,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between 0 and 5,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
UPDATE 1-U.S. agriculture agency extends climate funding to small farmers
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute an additional $325 million in funding for projects tailored to smaller-scale farmers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, taking its total annual investment in climate-friendly farming to more than $3 billion, the agency announced Monday. USDA's efforts are...
Grain ships leave Odesa ports after pause following Russian attacks
KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eight ships loaded with grain left ports in Ukraine's Odesa region on Tuesday after a pause caused by power cuts following Russian missile strikes, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said. The Black Sea port of Odesa did not operate on Sunday and the ports of Chornomorsk...
Ukrainian grain traders ask government to ensure power supply to silos
KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian grain traders union UGA asked the government on Tuesday to ensure priority supplies of electricity to grain silos to reduce potential damage to the harvest. Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missile and drone strikes since October. The UGA said this...
Indonesia's Bulog to import 200,000 T of rice by year end -official
JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog has arranged to import 200,000 tonnes of rice this month and may execute its remaining import quota early next year before if rice stocks remain low, a company official said on Wednesday. Authorities have given Bulog an import quota of...
UPDATE 1-Argentine grains exchange cuts wheat production forecast to 11.5 mln tonnes
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario Grains Exchange on Wednesday cut down its wheat production forecast for the 2022/23 season to around 11.5 million tonnes, as the crops suffered from drought and late-season frosts at the start of the southern hemisphere spring. It had previously estimated wheat production...
U.S. wheat futures fall as storm brings moisture to Plains
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Wednesday, led lower by a sharp decline in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts as a winter storm boosted soil moisture in the parched U.S. Plains. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 1-1/2 cents at $7.49-1/4 a bushel. * Consolidation trade was noted around the contract's 5-day and 10-day moving averages. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was off 15 cents at $8.50-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat futures dropped 5-1/2 cents at $9.17-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of wheat were in a range from 150,000 to 370,000 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That compares with 189,000 tonnes a week earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Nutrien expects normal fertilizer prices in 2023 -LatAm CEO
SÃO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - After a year of price volatility for agricultural inputs, 2023 is set to be a "normal" year for fertilizer and pesticide costs, an official at top Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien told Reuters on Monday. Nutrien's chief executive for Latin America Andre Dias said...
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn, wheat futures rise on speculative buying
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean, wheat and corn futures rose on Tuesday, with speculative buying fuelling the gains in markets that traders viewed as oversold following recent declines. Corn and wheat futures hit 10-day highs even though demand for both commodities remained light. "We made some lows in...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, although expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies curbed losses. Wheat prices edged higher with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on...
TABLE-French farm ministry estimates for 2022 and 2023 crops
PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for 2022 and 2023 harvests. Estimates are as of Dec. 1. For the 2023 crops they are so far limited to the area sown. Area is in thousands of hectares, yield in tonnes per hectare and production in thousands of tonnes. The table from the previous month, including estimates for the 2021 harvest, is accessible here. 2022 2023 2023/2022 Area Yield Production Area Yield Production Area GRAINS 8,960 67.3 60,335 Soft wheat 4,686 71.9 33,672 winter 4,665 71.9 33,540 4,746 +1.7% spring 21 62.7 132 0 Durum 252 53.2 1,339 winter 244 53.2 1,299 233 -4.4% spring 8 52.0 40 0 Barley 1,855 61.3 11,361 winter 1,286 65.5 8,422 1,300 +1.0% spring 568 51.7 2,939 0 Oats 96 39.5 381 winter 54 40.5 219 53 -1.5% spring 42 38.2 162 0 Rye 41 38.8 158 39 -3.6% Triticale 339 48.2 1,637 340 +0.3% Other cereals 181 37.2 674 0 Rice 12 52.3 60 0 Maize 1,447 74.8 10,825 0 Grain 1,359 77.8 10,575 0 Seed 88 28.5 250 0 Sorghum 52 44.1 228 0 OILSEEDS 2,307 29.4 6,790 Rapeseed 1,227 36.8 4,515 winter 1,225 36.8 4,509 1,285 +4.9% spring 2 33.5 5 0 Sunseed 859 21.2 1,824 0 Soybean 182 20.9 380 0 Other oilseeds 40 18.0 71 0 PROTEINS 257 28.4 732 Beans 68 23.4 160 Peas 184 30.5 562 SUGAR BEET 402 784.6 31,554 0 FODDER MAIZE 1,275 104.9 13,384 0 Set aside 475 0 0 (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures fall after hitting 7-1/2-year high
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures dropped on a round of profit taking after the front-month contract rose to its highest since June 2015 early in the session. Concerns about a winter storm damaging herds in the U.S. Plains provided support to cattle futures overnight. While...
UPDATE 2-France ups non-EU wheat export forecast, stocks outlook steady
FranceAgriMer ups non-EU soft wheat export outlook to 10.3 mln T. Morocco, China fuel brisk exports as season nears halfway point. Soft wheat stocks outlook stable as intra-EU trade, feed use cut. (Adds comments from press conference) By Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide. PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) -...
U.S. sends first shipment of power equipment in aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Monday, as Washington works to support the country's energy infrastructure against intensifying attacks from Russia. The first tranche was power equipment worth about $13 million, one...
