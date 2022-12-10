Read full article on original website
Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback.
UAB and Miami, Ohio kick off bowl season in Bahamas Bowl
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Miami, Ohio (6-6, Mid-American) vs UAB (6-6, Conference USA), Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: UAB by 10 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Both teams are trying to finish with winning records after gaining bowl eligibility with...
Report: Bills to sign WR Cole Beasley
2022 has been a busy year for the 33-year-old. Beasley was released by the Bills in a cost-cutting move at the onset of free agency, after three seasons in Buffalo during which he remained a productive slot receiver and played a key role in the team’s offense. That led to a healthy market for his services, and the opportunity to land with another contending team.
Warriors' Stephen Curry Injury Update Following Wednesday's Loss To Pacers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury.
Eagles to sign S Anthony Harris
Shorthanded on the backend of their secondary, the Eagles are bringing back a familiar face. Philadelphia is set to sign veteran safety Anthony Harris, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). The move comes as little surprise, as Harris visited the Eagles yesterday (Twitter link via Mike Garafolo of NFL...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field during 'MNF'
Murray went to the ground without getting touched during a standard scramble. The quarterback talked with trainers before getting carted off the field. ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported that Murray was “sobbing” as he was taken into the locker room (via ESPN’s Stephania Bell on Twitter). The...
Commanders activate Carson Wentz from IR
Washington had until Wednesday to do so or Wentz would have been ineligible to return this season. The news comes as little surprise given the timing of the Commanders’ decision to designate him for return, but will do little with respect to the team’s pecking order under center. Wentz will dress as the backup to Taylor Heinicke on Sunday against the Giants.
49ers expect WR Deebo Samuel to return in regular season
Deebo Samuel will miss time for the 49ers, and an update Monday indicated the 2021 All-Pro is dealing with multiple injuries. But the team is expecting him to come back before the regular season ends. The recently extended wideout/running back moonlighter suffered an MCL sprain and a sprained ankle, Matt...
Falcons activate OL Elijah Wilkinson from IR, designate OL Matt Hennessy for return
Still in the mix for their first NFC South title since 2016, the Falcons made some moves on offense Monday. Multiple offensive linemen are moving back into the picture for the run-oriented squad. The Falcons activated Elijah Wilkinson from IR and designated Matt Hennessy for return. Even after Wilkinson’s activation,...
Report: Chiefs designate WR Mecole Hardman for return
This opens Hardman’s 21-day window to be activated from IR. A return at some point in the near future would be expected, given the team’s previously stated hope that his time on the sidelines would not extend through the remainder of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Week 9 with an abdominal injury.
Mike Vrabel was not included in decision to fire former GM Jon Robinson
Mike Vrabel stands to inherit more decision-making power with the Titans going forward, with seven-year GM Jon Robinson now out of the picture. Vrabel and VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden are running the show presently. But the fifth-year coach insists he was not part of the process that led...
Titans waive linebackers Ola Adeniyi, Joe Schobert
Adeniyi joined the Titans prior to the 2021 campaign. During his first season in Tennessee, the linebacker collected 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing a role on both defense and special teams. After re-signing with the organization this past offseason, the 25-year-old got into two games before being sidelined...
Cardinals waive CB Trayvon Mullen
A full-time starter during much of his Raiders run, Trayvon Mullen could not secure a first-string spot with the Cardinals. The team will move on from the fourth-year cornerback, according to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo. Arizona sent a conditional draft choice to Las Vegas for Mullen on cutdown day in...
