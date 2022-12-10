Read full article on original website
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Gisele Bündchen Brings Goddess Style to the Red Carpet
Cast your mind back to the cover of British Vogue’s June 2022 issue, which featured a radiant Gisele Bündchen. The image read: goddess energy. The Brazilian supermodel embodied the same spirit at a recent event in Sāo Paulo, swathed in a gold lamé gown by local designer Reinaldo Lourenço.
Selena Gomez Makes an Unexpected Color Feel Festive
Last night in New York City, Selena Gomez made a special cameo on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short (she made an appearance as a wedding singer during a Father of the Bride-inspired skit). On her way to Rockefeller Center for the taping on the festively-decorated SNL stage, Gomez made sure to wear a dazzling holiday look for the occasion. Though her outfit rebuked a traditional green or red color scheme.
Peplums Are Creeping Their Way Back Into Fashion (Yes, Really)
Y2K style fully came back this year—see Katie Holmes’s dress-over-jeans as proof—but are the 2010s the next fashion era to have a revival? The decade wasn’t that long ago, but there’s already been signs that point to yes. The business-casual look of the 2010s, for one, has been creeping its way back into fashion. Though today it’s via sleek suiting, and less about bodycon dresses and sock buns. Like it or not, there’s also a more polarizing trend from the decade that’s having a comeback, both on the runways and the red carpets. Are you ready for the return of peplum silhouettes?
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
The Best Dressed Stars This Week Are Ready for the Holidays
To quote that inescapable Michael Bublé song right now: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. With the approaching festive season comes holiday parties to attend. In the world of Hollywood celebrities, those festive soirees are already well underway. This week, the best dressed stars attended various seasonal bashes in their best party wear—all of which were heavy on the glitz.
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Lupita Nyong’o, St. Vincent, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. From razor-edge cat eyes to backseat feasts, this week’s best beauty Instagrams were all down to moments of indulgence. The bathroom selfie game had some major players, including Camila Mendes, who tended to her skin with an extensive menu of sheet masks, and Alexa Chung, her brunette lengths combed into a low knot featuring fingerwaves worthy of a modern flapper. Elsewhere, Nicola Peltz Beckham shared a close-up capture of her feline flicks, while Lupita Nyong’o showed off a parade of premiere beauty defined by locs, braids, and ethereal touches.
Gigi Hadid’s Maxi Skirt Is the Answer to Cold Weather Dressing
Fall may be officially over, but Gigi Hadid is still embracing autumnal style. Today, the model left the offices of her cashmere brand Guest In Residence wearing an artfully well-worn leather jacket, an itty-bitty shrunken cardigan, on top of a blue top. In lieu of pants, Hadid opted for a black maxi skirt that boasted a thigh-skimming slit, which she donned with a pair of metal-capped, sienna leather knee-high boots.
Revisit Isabella Blow’s Cotswolds Home—And the Eccentric Objects Within It
“Issie loathed casual,” Detmar Blow, husband of the late Isabella Blow, tells Vogue. “She liked people to make an effort.” Hilles House, their home in the Cotswolds, embodies that very maximalist ethos: The walls are covered in centuries-old paintings, images from fashion shoots by Steven Meisel, and even a Botticelli-inspired William Morris tapestry that houseguest Alexander McQueen once claimed that he grabbed off the hooks, stuffed into his suitcase, and smuggled back to London. (It was a prank—albeit a convincing one: “Everyone freaked out,” Blow’s niece, Harriet Verney, recalls.)
Collection
Peter Dundas is heading to Paris Fashion Week for fall 2023. Looking forward to being on the runway again—it’s been nearly four years since he showed his signature collection on the catwalk—he gave his pre-fall collection an elevated spin. Out went the Body Glove-ish bodycon knits and in came a more soigné mood. The lineup’s boudoir-ish atmosphere is partly down to the shoot location, the bedroom of Los Angeles art collector Eugenio Lopez, and to the sexy mien of his model Paris Jackson, but more so to Dundas’s instinct to use more black than usual. “My girlfriends are always asking, ‘can I have this in black?’” he said on a Zoom from his LA home base.
Valentino Launches a New Sustainable Fashion Initiative, “Valentino Sleeping Stock”
In the heart of Paris, among the narrow streets of the Sentier district is the Tissu Market fabric store. Not too far away, on the Rue St. Honoré, stands the Valentino boutique with its colorful windows—which are now switched off after 10 in the evening in accordance with their sustainable initiatives. Since September of 2021, the maison and the venerable fabric store have been working together in search of more responsible ways of operating. Now, they’re unveiling their newest collaboration, titled Valentino Sleeping Stock.
At 64, Michelle Pfeiffer Proves the Timeless Appeal of a Blunt Bob
These days, the old beauty diktat about women cutting their hair into a crop once they reach a certain age is rightly dismissed. Case in point: the actor Michelle Pfeiffer, who recently had her blonde hair styled into a blunt, directional lob. Instagram content. This content can also be viewed...
Why Were We So Obsessed With Costume Design This Year?
Film and television dominated the conversation—both online and in person—with staggering force this year. A new hit seemed to arrive each month followed by a fresh barrage of memes and in-jokes: Inventing Anna, Euphoria, The Dropout, Severance, etc. Yet some of the most passionate pop culture discourse was hardly about plot lines or performances: It was about the clothes.
Katie Holmes’s Y2K Jeans Are Straight Out of Dawson’s Creek
If there’s one thing Katie Holmes knows, it’s how to seamlessly blend high fashion with the highly affordable. Sure, you might regularly spot the actor strolling through New York in off-the-runway Chloé dresses or Saint Laurent bags, but you’re just as likely to see her pairing them with Reformation sandals or Mango jeans. And as for the pricetag of that infamous Khaite cashmere bra and cardigan set? It was, undeniably, eye-watering—but Holmes did wear it with under-$200 sunglasses and a long-beloved pair of Acne Studios mules. She might like to splash out, but Holmes also knows a bargain when she sees one.
Reese Witherspoon Will Return as Tracy Flick in a New Sequel to Election
What became of Reese Witherspoon’s Tracy Flick, the peppy overachiever who was named her school’s student government president and was last seen in Washington, D.C., boarding a limo with a congressman? It’s something fans of Alexander Payne’s juicy 1999 satire Election have long wondered. Now, more than two decades later, the double Oscar-winning auteur is finally set to provide an answer.
Emerging Jewelry Designer Ashley Harris Shares Her Favorite Holiday Style Hack
Ashley Harris knows her way around beautiful objects. In 2019, the former director at Sotheby’s auction house launched her jewelry line Don’t Let Disco, combining her love of art and beads (she has a 15-year-old collection) into whimsical and playful jewelry. The name is a pun on “don’t let this go”—and who would want to part with a necklace that combines 14k gold, handmade Murano glass, and a yellow charm resembling a Lego head?
Madelyn Cline’s Guide to Siren Eyes, Lip Contouring, and Making Perfume Last Longer
For Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, confidence is key. “It’s not always easy, but it’s true; it’s a form of self-care, being kind to yourself,” she says. In tandem with nurturing a healthy sense of self (she shares a penchant for positive affirmations with White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson), following a skin-care routine is an important part of the 24-year-old’s approach to wellness. “I know that I’m going to thank myself when I get older for it,” says Cline of the diligent TLC she gives her complexion. Today, Cline, who stars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery alongside Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick, walks Vogue through her beauty regimen, from glow-inducing skin care to drawing on siren eyes.
Kate and William Share Their First Christmas Card as the Prince and Princess of Wales
While the world waits for the second drop of Harry & Meghan, the royal family has released an altogether more festive announcement to delight the press: a Christmas card. Make what you will of the timing of the Wales’s new photograph, but William and Kate have painted the picture of familial harmony just before the holidays.
The Very Best Social Media Reactions to the The White Lotus Season 2 Finale
As riveting as it’s been to tune into The White Lotus and keep up with its twistier-than-the-Italian-coast plot updates every Sunday night, it’s been equally fun to log onto social media every Monday morning and read (and post) with abandon about all that Mike White’s creations got up to the night before.
