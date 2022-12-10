Peter Dundas is heading to Paris Fashion Week for fall 2023. Looking forward to being on the runway again—it’s been nearly four years since he showed his signature collection on the catwalk—he gave his pre-fall collection an elevated spin. Out went the Body Glove-ish bodycon knits and in came a more soigné mood. The lineup’s boudoir-ish atmosphere is partly down to the shoot location, the bedroom of Los Angeles art collector Eugenio Lopez, and to the sexy mien of his model Paris Jackson, but more so to Dundas’s instinct to use more black than usual. “My girlfriends are always asking, ‘can I have this in black?’” he said on a Zoom from his LA home base.

5 DAYS AGO