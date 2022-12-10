Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini climbs WPIAL scoring list with 48 points in win over Leechburg
Vinnie Cugini took some giant leaps among the WPIAL’s all-time scoring leaders Tuesday night. The Aquinas Academy senior went from 20th to 14th on the all-time list with 48 points. But it was a freshman that keyed a strong fourth quarter, allowing the Crusaders to improve to 5-0 with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL wrestling notebook: Waynesburg stars win Ironman titles
Waynesburg seniors Mac Church and Rocco Welsh captured titles at the Walsh Jesuit Ironman on Saturday. Church won the 144-pound weight class by defeating Western Reserve Academy’s Sam Cartella, 2-1, in overtime. Church was 5-0. Welsh posted a 13-4 decision in the 175-pound finals against St. Edward’s Jarrel Miller....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 13, 2022: Bethel Park beats Baldwin in thriller
A steal by Ben Guffey and a bucket by Michael Mathias with 2.3 seconds left lifted Bethel Park to a 56-54 victory over Baldwin in nonsection boys basketball Tuesday night. Guffey and Shawn Davis each scored 19 points for the Black Hawks (4-0). James Wesling scored 17 points and Nathan Richards had 11 for Baldwin (3-3).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Class 2A Burrell values longstanding wrestling rivalry with 3A Kiski Area
The Burrell wrestling team last beat neighboring rival Kiski Area in 2011. The Bucs hope this year’s clash — the teams meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiski Area High School — can be the end of the decade-long winning streak by the Cavaliers. “This is always...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 12, 2022: South Fayette girls win WPIAL title game rematch
Lainey Yater netted 14 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-35 victory over Chartiers Valley on Monday night in a nonsection rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 5A championship game. Ava Leroux and Maddie Webber scored 13 each for South Fayette (4-0). Lilah Turnbull scored 11 and Ella...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With star Emma Blair injured, Latrobe coach’s final season takes new direction
As he sat in a hotel room in Fairfax County, Va., last Saturday morning, Mark Burkhardt had his team’s next move on his mind. The Latrobe girls basketball coach was ready to patch together a reconfigured lineup and introduce a tweaked playbook, all while doing so with a stiff upper lip.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland boys change approach, lean on defense to defeat Yough
High-scoring let its defense take the wheel in its latest boys basketball victory. The Scotties, who came into Yough Tuesday night averaging 77.7 points, did their best to slow the host Cougars, keeping what was expected to be a fast-paced matchup in the halfcourt with a 2-3 zone. The result...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe standout Emma Blair out for season with knee injury
Latrobe was dealt a devastating blow to its season Tuesday with the news that senior girls basketball standout Emma Blair will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Blair, a 6-foot-1 center, was injured Friday in the first game of the She Got Game Classic in Virginia.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland
Having lost no seniors to graduation, the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team has quite a familiar roster this season. The way senior standout Brinley Toland sees it, that gives the Vikings an advantage. “We play really well together and have been playing together for a long time through in-house, middle school...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Undefeated Norwin girls shut down undermanned Latrobe
Norwin played lockdown defense on another opponent, only that opponent looked quite different than the one the Knights expected to see Monday night. Norwin ran away with a 59-21 nonsection girls basketball victory at Latrobe, but the host Wildcats were missing their centerpiece: 6-foot-1 standout Emma Blair. The Knights (5-0)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Young roster, new coach to challenge Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball team
After a season in which it advanced to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference title game, the Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball team is hoping to make another run at the top this winter. With a new coach, Darien Lantz, and a young roster, the task won’t be easy. The 2021-22...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne's offensive struggles continue in loss to New Mexico State
Duquesne’s sudden case of cold shooting continued Sunday, contributing to another underwhelming loss after an encouraging 7-1 start to the men’s basketball season. The Dukes came up empty for a second time in four days at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, losing 73-60 to New Mexico State. Duquesne’s leading scorer, Dae Dae Grant, made just two field goals and misfired on all eight of his 3-point attempts.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
National award for I-579 cap project, local donations to support Pittsburgh youth programs
A national award for Pittsburgh’s I-579 cap project will provide funding for youth programs. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials awarded the I-579 cap project — which reconnected the Lower Hill District and Downtown Pittsburgh — the national grand prize in the America’s Transportation Awards last month.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 14, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Santa to visit Washington Township. Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company...
Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.Daily average High: 41; Low: 28Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.Sunset: 4:54 p.m.Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the yearAny Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekendAware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLet's start off with...
