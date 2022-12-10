ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL wrestling notebook: Waynesburg stars win Ironman titles

Waynesburg seniors Mac Church and Rocco Welsh captured titles at the Walsh Jesuit Ironman on Saturday. Church won the 144-pound weight class by defeating Western Reserve Academy’s Sam Cartella, 2-1, in overtime. Church was 5-0. Welsh posted a 13-4 decision in the 175-pound finals against St. Edward’s Jarrel Miller....
WAYNESBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Dec. 13, 2022: Bethel Park beats Baldwin in thriller

A steal by Ben Guffey and a bucket by Michael Mathias with 2.3 seconds left lifted Bethel Park to a 56-54 victory over Baldwin in nonsection boys basketball Tuesday night. Guffey and Shawn Davis each scored 19 points for the Black Hawks (4-0). James Wesling scored 17 points and Nathan Richards had 11 for Baldwin (3-3).
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southmoreland boys change approach, lean on defense to defeat Yough

High-scoring let its defense take the wheel in its latest boys basketball victory. The Scotties, who came into Yough Tuesday night averaging 77.7 points, did their best to slow the host Cougars, keeping what was expected to be a fast-paced matchup in the halfcourt with a 2-3 zone. The result...
HERMINIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe standout Emma Blair out for season with knee injury

Latrobe was dealt a devastating blow to its season Tuesday with the news that senior girls basketball standout Emma Blair will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Blair, a 6-foot-1 center, was injured Friday in the first game of the She Got Game Classic in Virginia.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland

Having lost no seniors to graduation, the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team has quite a familiar roster this season. The way senior standout Brinley Toland sees it, that gives the Vikings an advantage. “We play really well together and have been playing together for a long time through in-house, middle school...
APOLLO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Undefeated Norwin girls shut down undermanned Latrobe

Norwin played lockdown defense on another opponent, only that opponent looked quite different than the one the Knights expected to see Monday night. Norwin ran away with a 59-21 nonsection girls basketball victory at Latrobe, but the host Wildcats were missing their centerpiece: 6-foot-1 standout Emma Blair. The Knights (5-0)...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne's offensive struggles continue in loss to New Mexico State

Duquesne’s sudden case of cold shooting continued Sunday, contributing to another underwhelming loss after an encouraging 7-1 start to the men’s basketball season. The Dukes came up empty for a second time in four days at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, losing 73-60 to New Mexico State. Duquesne’s leading scorer, Dae Dae Grant, made just two field goals and misfired on all eight of his 3-point attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert

GREENSBURG, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

National award for I-579 cap project, local donations to support Pittsburgh youth programs

A national award for Pittsburgh’s I-579 cap project will provide funding for youth programs. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials awarded the I-579 cap project — which reconnected the Lower Hill District and Downtown Pittsburgh — the national grand prize in the America’s Transportation Awards last month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 14, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Santa to visit Washington Township. Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company...
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.Daily average High: 41;  Low: 28Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.Sunset: 4:54 p.m.Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the yearAny Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekendAware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLet's start off with...
PITTSBURGH, PA

