Willmar man hurt in rollover near Hutchinson
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover west of Hutchinson Tuesday night. The state patrol says at 8:34 p.m., 64-year-old Craig Holmgren was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7 when he left the road and rolled. Holmgren was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Willmar passes 2023 budget...levy rises 26%
(Willmar MN-) The property tax levy for Willmar residents is going up just under 26% under the budget approved by The Willmar City Council last week. The budget for 2023 is 55.6 million dollars, compared to this year's budget of 49 million. But tax levy next year will be 9.18 million dollars, compared to this year's levy of 7.3. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the city is more than doubling it's budget for street improvements, from 323,000 this year to 700,000 dollars next year. And Valiant says the city has begun taking money out of the levy to pay for a future city hall...
Clara City man hurt when truck hits deer
(Clara City MN-) A Clara City man was hurt when his pickup hit a deer northeast of Clara City Saturday morning. The state patrol says 20-year-old Bradon Swart was driving northbound on Highway 23 just before 11 a.m. Saturday when he hit the deer. Swart was taken to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trial to determine Tepetonka Golf Course land sale is over
(Willmar MN-) The civil jury trial over the sale of land for the proposed Tepetonka Golf Course in Kandiyohi County is done. Attorney David Johnson represents Plaintiff Dean Thorson, and says they were able to settle some issues during the trial Monday, but the main issue of the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew will be decided by Judge Stephen Wentzell. Johnson says both parties will still be able to submit briefs through January 3rd, and Wentzell will have 90 days to make his ruling after that.
Renville County Board approves abatement for housing project
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Board Tuesday approved a tax abatement for a housing project at the site of the old Olivia Hospital. Renville County Commissioner Greg Snow says Steve Elfering of Olivia Oasis LLC had already been granted an abatement from The City of Olivia, and on Tuesday it was approved by Renville County. Snow says right now the land on the east side of Olivia is dormant and used for snow storage in the winter. Elfering's project involves putting up 16 patio homes in 8 buildings. The tax abatement would be in place for 7 or 8 years and then the property would go on the tax rolls. The value of the project is about 2.4 million dollars.
Suicidal man with a gun surrenders in Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A crisis negotiator was able to convince a suicidal man with a gun in Olivia to put down his weapon and surrender to authorities last night. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says at about 7:19 p.m. they along with the Olivia and Hector Police Departments responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in Olivia for the report of a suicidal man. When law enforcement arrived they found a 24-year-old man holding a handgun to his head. As a precaution, the immediate area was notified of the police activity and placed in a lockdown.
Winter storm warning for local area Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. ...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Civil trial regarding sale of land for new Kandiyohi County golf course slated to start Monday
(Willmar MN-) A civil jury trial begins Monday over the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed. The civil trial before Judge Stephen Wentzell is slated for December 12th and 13th, with backup trial dates of April 11th and 12th.
Atwater man has court date Monday, accused of distracted driving in fatal garbage truck crash
(Willmar MN-) The driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash near Raymond this summer has a pre-trial conference slated for Monday. Bail for 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was set at $2000. Police say Gomez was distracted by a tablet computer when his truck collided with a minivan, killing the driver, 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez July 26th. The criminal complaint says Gomez was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with Bernabe-Lopez at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving.
Winter Storm Warning issued December 13 at 1:56AM CST until December 14 at 3:00AM CST by NWS
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 4:22AM CST until December 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS
