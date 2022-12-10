(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.

