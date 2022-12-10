Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdayradionow.com
Stone Labanowitz Previews The FCS Semifinals!
Stone Labanowitz joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports to preview the FCS semifinals. They discussed the NDSU vs Incarnate Word showdown, his confidence in Lindsey Scott Jr for The Word, and more!
wdayradionow.com
Cody Mauch Previews His Final Game In The Fargodome!
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with NDSU Bison senior offensive lineman Cody Mauch. They recapped defeating Samford in the quarterfinals, previewed the Incarnate Word semifinals game, and how he's approaching his final game at the Fargodome.
wdayradionow.com
MSUM's Boom Has Been Named the NSIC North Division Player of the Week Again!
Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM) senior center Peyton Boom has earned her second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) North Division Player of the Week award, the league office announced on Monday. The Barnesville, Minn., native was a force to be reckoned with in a pair of home victories over this...
wdayradionow.com
UND President Armacost praises "extraordinary class" and international scholarship recipient as fall semester winds down
(Fargo, ND) -- The president at UND says there are many highlights to celebrate from the current fall semester, which is quickly coming to a close. "We welcomed an extraordinary class. It was the most academically talented class that we've had in a long time," said Andrew Armacost. Armacost says...
wdayradionow.com
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
wdayradionow.com
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo officials release list of finalists for City Assessor position
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo says four finalists from a total of 31 applications have been selected to nominate a new City Administrator. The four candidates; Kennith Haskin from Missouri, Pat Oman from Minnesota, James E. Puffalt from Saskatchewan, and current interim City Administrator Michael J. Redlinger, will be interviewed live on December 16th beginning at 7 a.m in the Fargo City Commission Chambers. Details on the candidates can be found below...
wdayradionow.com
I-94 reopened from Dickinson to Fargo, No travel advisories lifted for several counties
(Fargo, ND) -- As the winter storm begins to move out of North Dakota, travel restrictions are beginning to ease in the state. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has announced I-94 has reopened from Dickinson to Fargo. The roadway had been closed since late Tuesday afternoon due to the heavy snowfall and deteriorating conditions.
wdayradionow.com
I-94 closes between Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain details road conditions on WDAY Midday
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is sharing an update regarding winter storm conditions and urging people to stay home. Brian Niewind is a Captain with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He joined WDAY Midday to discuss the road conditions, which are degrading due to a winter storm expected to bring eight to fourteen inches of snow to The Red River Valley.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Public schools to close Wednesday, West Fargo and Moorhead to go remote thanks to winter storm
(Fargo, ND) -- The season's first winter storm has led to multiple school districts in the area planning ahead for Wednesday. The Fargo Public School District will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10th and noted that all students and staff will be expected to be in school on that day.
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm Warning: Now Through Wednesday Morning
A winter storm warning has been issued through most of North Dakota into Minnesota tonight until noon on Wednesday. Additional advisories may be warranted Thursday into Friday with a potential second burst of snow and increasing wind into Friday afternoon. Through tonight areas of a freezing drizzle and wintery mix...
wdayradionow.com
Performers set for 2023 Music on the Mountain in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- 2023's Music on the Mountain event has co-headliners. The recreation area took to their social media to announce that Eli Young Band and Russell Dickerson will both perform July 1st. This year's event headliner, Jake Owen, pulled in over 3500 attendees. Eli Young Band, who has...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney: Planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North can't extend to Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says a planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North will not extend over the Red River to the City of Moorhead because of funding requirements tied to the federal grant, which will be used to cover most of the anticipated cost of the planned project.
wdayradionow.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to set up shop at Red River Valley Fairgrounds
(West Fargo, ND) -- If you ever wondered what the inside of a giant hotdog looks like, a pair of experts have you covered. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making a pit stop at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo Monday and Tuesday from 4pm to 10pm.
wdayradionow.com
No one hurt in Fergus Falls nursing home laundry room fire
(Fergus Falls, MN) -- No one is hurt after a laundry room fire at a Fergus Falls nursing home. The blaze broke out at the Minnesota Veterans Home Sunday afternoon in the northeast part of the building. Fire officials say the sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived. Smoke...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo School Board to consider adding full, part-time reading teachers
(West Fargo, ND) -- Plenty of decisions on big issues are expected to be put in motion Monday night at the West Fargo School Board meeting, including the possibility of adding to the teaching staff at one school. The Board is expected to vote on the possibility of adding 1.5,...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
wdayradionow.com
One person injured following two-vehicle rollover-crash over I-94 West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- One person is hospitalized following a two vehicle crash in West Fargo over I-94. The West Fargo Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle rollover-crash at approximately 3:20 p.m. One driver was ejected from their vehicle and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. An investigation into the incident is underway.
wdayradionow.com
Man facing prison time after 2021 shooting at Arbors Apartments in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing prison time after being convicted in a 2021 shooting at the Arbors Apartments in Fargo. Oliver Tye was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday for aggravated assault. Tye was wanted for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at the Arbors on January 24th of last year.
wdayradionow.com
Arrest warrant issued for Moorhead man injured in Fargo crash
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man injured in a Fargo crash is now facing an arrest warrant. It's a twist to a story we've been following for you since this past Friday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Robby Njos lost control of his vehicle near the pedestrian bridge west of University Drive Friday night and struck a bridge support.
Comments / 0