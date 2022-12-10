The Google searches on "benefits of a 3-3-5 defense" can only take you so far. There will be many people leaning in on the day Tony White offers his first public comments as Nebraska's defensive coordinator about his defense and vision he carries for it. Whatever drive-by opinions you've heard about the scheme, a one-size-fits-all description doesn't work. The scheme is bendable depending on how the man standing in front of the grease board wants to work it with his personnel.

