Lincoln, NE

Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Dec. 14)

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday and several Huskers have already announced their plans to enter the portal and continue their careers elsewhere. With a new coaching staff under head coach Matt Rhule, it’s likely the Huskers will see a number of players enter the portal over the next month. Portal changes have granted a Dec. 5 - Jan. 19 window for FBS athletes. Eligible players to enter before the window include FCS players, grad transfers and those whose head coaches were fired.
LINCOLN, NE
Trev Alberts knows from his broadcasting days how 'adaptable' a 3-3-5 scheme can be

The Google searches on "benefits of a 3-3-5 defense" can only take you so far. There will be many people leaning in on the day Tony White offers his first public comments as Nebraska's defensive coordinator about his defense and vision he carries for it. Whatever drive-by opinions you've heard about the scheme, a one-size-fits-all description doesn't work. The scheme is bendable depending on how the man standing in front of the grease board wants to work it with his personnel.
LINCOLN, NE
Syracuse football goes through whirlwind week

Syracuse football may have some downtime before the Pinstripe Bowl, but the last week has been anything, but relaxing. Between coaching changes, transfer portal and recruiting, Syracuse has made some major waves recently. Tony White named defensive coordinator at Nebraska. Potentially, the biggest loss for the Orange over the last...
SYRACUSE, NE
