New Virginia transfer QB commit Tony Muskett: 'UVA is home'
When Virginia football hits the field for its home opener against James Madison on Sept. 9 next season, a large contingent from Springfield, Va., will be loud and proud as they gear up to cheer for one of their own. "It's gonna be awesome," said Tony Muskett. Muskett is Virginia's...
Jason Williford Provides Injury Update on Virginia PG Reece Beekman
Beekman is reportedly "day-by-day" with a hamstring injury ahead of UVA's game against Houston on Saturday
Virginia Lands Commitment From Three-Star Edge Rusher DJ Jones
Jones announced his commitment to UVA following an official visit this weekend
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia, at 11-0, still left on the outside of the AP Top 25
Gee, you have to wonder what Virginia needs to do to get a spot in the women’s Top 25. The ‘Hoos (11-0) got seven measly points this week to be left way on the outside looking in with the AP Top 25 voting, despite being ranked 25th in the latest NET rankings.
Augusta Free Press
Des Kitchings seems to be coming back after awful first year at Virginia: How?
I wouldn’t have bet a nickel a month ago that Des Kitchings would still be the Virginia offensive coordinator, but here we are. That Kitchings hasn’t been shown the door isn’t just coaching malpractice on the part of head coach Tony Elliott; it’s AD malpractice on the part of Carla Williams.
Augusta Free Press
Bronco Mendenhall to Navy? Speculation about former UVA coach being a fit
There is some speculation out Utah way about former UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall and the open job at Navy, which parted ways with long-time football coach Ken Niumatalolo on Sunday. Niumatalolo was 109-83 in 16 seasons at Navy, but since the 11-2 record in 2019, which ended with a win...
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
cbs19news
UVA shares gratitude for donors' families
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia School of Medicine hosted a night of gratitude to pay its respect to the families of people who donated their bodies to science. Many families had no idea where the bodies of their loved ones went until this event. A few...
UVA declines to release 577 records related to shooting suspect Chris Jones
CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit submitted the request to help answer questions about the actions UVA did or did not take prior to the shooting.
Delegate Ronnie Campbell passes away following battle with cancer
Ronnie Campbell of the Virginia House of Delegates passes away at 68 years old following battle with cancer
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big storm system heads our way, bringing a soaking rain to Virginia all day Tomorrow. While Metro Richmond will get plain rain, there will be enough cold air for some light freezing rain in our counties to the northwest of Richmond: Louisa, western Goochland, Cumberland, Fluvanna and Buckingham counties. Those are the counties covered by our First Alert Weather Day.
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
WSET
Lynchburg Moe's closed for good
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 14 years of serving the community, the Moe's Southwest Grill on Wards Road is closing. They posted a sign on the door that said "Closing effective Monday, Dec. 12. Moe's is permanently closing this location." There's no word on why they're shutting down.
WSET
3 Charlottesville men sentenced for roles in armed robberies: U.S. Attorney
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August 2021, were sentenced Monday to federal prison terms, U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia said. Markel Corevis Morton, 43, Adrian...
cbs19news
Prison sentences in connection with armed robberies in Albemarle, Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three people who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a couple of armed robberies have been sentenced to prison. According to a release, 43-year-old Markel Corevis Morton, 40-year-old Adrian Anderson, and 27-year-old Quincy Brock all pleaded guilty in September to participating in a pair of armed robberies.
Augusta Free Press
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
247Sports
