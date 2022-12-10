An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon has died following a “serious incident”, Irish Defence Minister Simon Coveney has said.In a statement released just before 6am on Thursday, Mr Coveney said another soldier had suffered “serious injuries” in the same incident.“I was informed by the Chief of Staff in the early hours of this morning of a serious incident involving Irish troops serving in Lebanon as part of Unifil (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon),” he said.“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of shock that I have subsequently learned of the death of one...

