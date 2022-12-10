Read full article on original website
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.
Accuweather Forecast: Cold Mornings Continue
Freezing morning temperatures continue this week. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Steven Pringle was 57. The Detroit Free Press says Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he drove through a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane. Pringle earlier this year told the Free Press that he had been in despair but he had an awakening while praying. He turned that despair into a bike shop in Kingsford, Michigan, where he fixed bikes, sold new ones and gave many away. A son says he's been “blown away” by the reaction to his father's death.
Report: Texas AG sought driver license data on gender change
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Records obtained by The Washington Post show the office of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this summer sought data on how many people had changed the gender information on their driver’s license. Records obtained by the newspaper do not indicate why Paxton’s office made the request to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A DPS spokesperson told the Post that no data was ultimately handed over because it could not be accurately produced. Texas Republicans for years have been at the forefront of efforts to restrict the rights of transgender people. Civil rights attorneys said they worried the request was an attempt to create further restrictions.
3 men tied to leader of Whitmer kidnap plot face sentencing
Three men who forged an early alliance with the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor are facing potentially lengthy sentences for assisting him before the FBI disbanded the scheme in 2020. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar await scheduled sentencing Thursday. They were convicted in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, which carries a maximum term of 20 years. A judge must settle on a minimum sentence before the men are eligible for parole. Morrison, Musico and Bellar were members of a paramilitary group known as the Wolverine Watchmen that investigators had been watching for months. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was never physically harmed by the plot.
