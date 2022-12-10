ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints, Cameron Jordan, Coaches Fined By NFL

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints , defensive end Cameron Jordan , head coach Dennis Allen and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen were fined a combined $550,000 by the NFL in relation to the league's longstanding rule against faking injuries, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero on Saturday (December 10).

The reported fines are included below per NFL.com :

  • New Orleans Saints- $350,000
  • Dennis Allen- $100,000
  • Ryan Nielsen- $50,000
  • Cameron Jordan- $50,000

The alleged incident took place during the fourth quarter of the Saints' Monday Night Football loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jordan took a knee and pointed to his lower leg, which forced the play clock to stop due to an injury as Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attempted to line up the offense on fourth-and-10.

Tampa Bay instead punted the ball after play resumed from the injury stoppage.

The Saints issued a statement shared to NFL.com on Saturday denying Jordan faked an injury during Monday's (December 5) loss.

"The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening," the franchise said. "Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect."

Jordan also denied the accusations and voiced his displeasure on his verified Twitter account.

"Most expensive fine to date from the @NFL came in yesterday… added stressor for no reason," Jordan tweeted.

"Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge. ‘Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous. Anyways & for what a “deliberate action to delay game” before a tm punts? NFL just wanted a new patek aquanaut or summ… not off me," he added.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates was also fined $50,00 by the NFL for allegedly faking an injury during last Sunday's (December 4) win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Pelissero reported, adding that Bates plans to appeal the punishment.

"Several teams, coaches and players have been fined this season for violating the rules regarding unnecessarily stopping the game, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "The NFL sent a memo to clubs Dec. 2 saying minimum fines are $350K for clubs, $100K for head coach, $50K for players/assistant coaches."

