For the first time, primary care physicians (PCPs) are being urged to screen their patients, above and below age 65, for mental health concerns alongside screening for physical health conditions. The United States Preventive Services Task Force has published its first recommendation for PCPs to screen adults for anxiety as standard practice. This recommendation followed a peak in the prevalence of mental illnesses in 2020. During this time and continuing to present, 1 in 3 U.S. young adults experience a mental illness leading to a 31 percent increase in mental health-related emergency room visits. Early detection can often mean less time plagued by the impact anxiety has on daily life, such as excessive fear, worry, or intrusive thoughts. The published recommendation places ethical responsibility on the PCP to connect a patient with anxiety to appropriate care, yet it fails to identify pathways on what constitutes appropriate. Occupational therapy is one pathway to meaningful care for patients.

2 DAYS AGO