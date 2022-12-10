The Naval Academy didn’t wait long to fire its head football coach after losing 20-17 in double overtime against its rivals from West Point. Ken Niumatalolo, who helmed the Midshipmen for 15 seasons and became the winningest coach in Navy’s program history, was reportedly sitting alone in the locker room after the game on Saturday when the school’s athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and told him he was fired.

