Army Times
Ex-Navy head coach says he was fired in locker room after loss to Army
The Naval Academy didn’t wait long to fire its head football coach after losing 20-17 in double overtime against its rivals from West Point. Ken Niumatalolo, who helmed the Midshipmen for 15 seasons and became the winningest coach in Navy’s program history, was reportedly sitting alone in the locker room after the game on Saturday when the school’s athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and told him he was fired.
Army Times
Remains of Army Air Forces sergeant who died in WWII identified
METUCHEN, N.J. (AP) — The remains of an Army Air Force sergeant from New Jersey who died during World War II have been positively identified, Defense Department officials announced Tuesday. Staff Sgt. Michael Uhrin, 21, of Metuchen, was assigned to the 369th Bombardment Squadron, 306th Bombardment Group, 40th Combat...
Army Times
Sergeant killed at Fort Stewart, soldier arrested
An Army noncommissioned officer was shot and killed by a fellow soldier Monday morning at Fort Stewart, Georgia, in a building complex belonging to the 3rd Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. The shooting happened shortly before 10:00 a.m., according to Fort Stewart garrison communications chief Kevin Larson....
Army Times
A definitive ranking of Hallmark military holiday movies
Before the turkey even has a chance to get cold on Thanksgiving Day, mad shoppers begin camping outside Best Buy stores as Mariah Carey’s titular “All I Want For Christmas Is You” makes its annual climb to the top of the charts. For those sane enough to stay home on Black Friday, don’t think you’ll escape the Christmas onslaught. TV, radio, Amazon ads — it’s everywhere.
Army Times
Army one-star general fired from Cyber Command
A one-star Army general overseeing the capabilities and resource integration directorate at U.S. Cyber Command was removed in September, Army Times and C4ISRNET have learned. Brig. Gen. Christopher Reid was serving as head of the J8 staff element at the Maryland-based unified combatant command, where he oversaw planning for resource allocation, force structure and capability development.
