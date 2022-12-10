Read full article on original website
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
NFL world reacts to terrible Dallas Cowboys injury news
The Dallas Cowboys learned on Monday that they’d be without a key contributor for the rest of the season. Offensive lineman Terence Steele is done for the season. The Cowboys‘ worst fears were realized about Steele after he was injured in Sunday’s contest against the Houston Texans. An MRI revealed that undrafted former Texas Tech Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dallas Cowboys injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Dallas Cowboys fans have QB concerns after close win over Houston Texans
Dak Prescott's uneven play has Skip Bayless missing Cooper Rush.
WFAA
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'proud' of Kelvin Joseph against Texans
DALLAS — Kelvin Joseph was getting his first start of the season against the Houston Texans. The Dallas Cowboys lost their starting cornerback opposite of All-Pro Trevon Diggs during the 54-19 beating of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Anthony Brown tore his Achilles, which elevated Joseph into the starting role.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ recently found solution to crucial problem frustrated by latest news
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will miss the remainder of the regular season, per Jerry Jones via 105.3 The Fan. Hankins suffered a pectoral strain on Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans after making an impressive tackle. Although the injury is severe enough for him to miss the four remaining weeks of the regular season, the Cowboys are holding out hope for a return in the playoffs.
Deadspin
Week 14 NFL Powerless Ranking: These teams are looking ahead to the draft
It’s time to check in on the teams that can’t get out of their own way. We’re coming up on the home stretch of the 2022 NFL season, and much of it has been unpredictable, but there are always a few teams we expect to disappoint their fan base. Now let’s get into the Powerless Rankings for Week 14.
Slumping Suns look for brighter outcome vs. Clippers
Out of sync, hobbled and staggering to the end of a four-game road trip, the Phoenix Suns will take their
Rockets look to again dominate on defense against Heat
The Houston Rockets will need many more defensive performances similar to their two most recent efforts in order to climb
Deadspin
Culture isn’t going to fix the Miami Heat’s offense
When trying to illustrate how much a team is struggling, one of sportswriters’ favorite go-to’s is, “If the season ended today…” As in, “If the season ended today, the Miami Heat would need to win two play-in games only to face the team that beat them in 2022 in the first round.”
How to watch the 2022 Texas high school football state championship games
Starting with the Class 1A 6-Man championships Dec. 14 all the way through the Class 6A championships Dec. 17, schools have a chance to etch their names in Texas high school football history.
Deadspin
Trading Kyler Murray isn’t the worst option for Arizona
In the 24 games since the Arizona Cardinals started 7-0 in 2021, the team is 8-16. They were embarrassed by the Rams in the playoffs, Deandre Hopkins had to sit out six games due to a positive PED test, Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury either think their dysfunctional relationship is normal or are apathetic toward it, and now the franchise QB who just received a massive contract extension has a torn ACL.
Deadspin
Sports writers aren't going to lose their jobs to AI just yet
Technology is terrifying. That’s why I still do all my research via newspaper and all my math by abacus. However, when I heard about an AI that could write professional-level essays and news articles with ease, my curiosity got the better of me. I’d been hearing about it everywhere. Some of my favorite YouTube creators were making videos on the subject. People on Twitter were raving about its ability to emulate specific writing styles. I was hooked, and even though my job could become totally irrelevant one day because of the advancements in these types of AI, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to enter a prompt, have an AI do all my work for me, and coast by until my boss figured it out and promptly fired me. When I started using the AI though, I quickly realized just how much work was going to be left on my plate.
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and Dallas
TEXAS- Billionaire athlete Tiger Woods announced that he will soon be expanding his successful putt golf chain PopStroke to the Lone Star State. The famous golfer tweeted that a Houston-area PopStroke will open next week on December 16 at noon. It will be the first Texas-based PopStroke golf resort.
Tri-City Herald
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: ‘We Took It!’
The Dallas Cowboys wanted some receiver depth and got it in the form of T.Y. Hilton. With the Odell Beckham Jr. saga in a sort of separate category - yes, the parties are still talking - Dallas moved in another direction, of sorts. That direction led them to Hilton. Cowboys...
Deadspin
An 1800s outfielder is baseball’s most searched athlete… in Delaware
I spend a lot of time on Baseball-Reference. Apart from it being my job to do research and correctly relay player statistics to you, the readers, I enjoy looking back at old names from the late-90s and 2000s to see if they were as good as I remember them in my head. Casey Blake? Better than I remember. Mark Teahen? Far worse than I remember. Jack Cust? Baller!
Deadspin
Dak Prescott hushed his detractors with final drive against Texans
The Dak Prescott discourse has become one of the most polarizing in the NFL. He’s not an MVP-caliber quarterback, but he’s been a steady hand for seven seasons. He has a higher career passer rating than Tony Romo and led explosive offenses, but Prescott’s leap to top-5 quarterback never came, and now, during the rockiest period of his career, critics are split on his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments. An insurgent group of Dak Truthers call attention to his shortcomings at every opportunity. Everything’s bigger in Texas, even the expectations and the nitpicking.
