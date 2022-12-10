ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Local pastor reacts to United Methodist Church split

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local pastor is reacting about the recent United Methodist Church split. Nearly 200 congregations disaffiliated from the church this past Saturday. Pastor Brian Erickson said this is a heartbreaking time for United Methodists but wishes everyone well. “It’s really hard for those outside the church...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

The “hot light” is gone. Krispy Kreme on 280 closes.

Tell me it’s not so. How would Santa let this happen? So I had to see it in person. The Krispy Kreme on Highway 280 in Hoover has closed. The “hot light” has been turned off. News About Krispy Kreme Closing on 280. Late Monday evening, Bham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials

On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown

A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbhm.org

Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents

One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Lawmaker one month from introducing new exhibition driving bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After more than a dozen were injured in an exhibition driving episode Friday, a local lawmaker is close to introducing a bill to curb the behavior. A total of 16 people were hurt on John Rogers Drive, when a driver burning donuts collided with another car in a drag race, police said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Janet Jackson Set To Perform In Alabama April 22nd

A legendary R&B talent is scheduled to perform at in Birmingham next April, promoters have announced. Platinum-selling and five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Janet Jackson will headline the show set for April 22nd at the BJCC in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Janet Jackson has sold more than 100 million units...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’

Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets.  Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included:  Mya Agnello, Cullman  Aidan Clark, Montgomery  Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri   Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland  Anaya McCullum, Montgomery  Jayda Mullins, Hoover  Janiah Pickett, Birmingham  Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas   Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts  Jakobe Reed, Adamsville  Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina   Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
CULLMAN, AL
Praise 93.3

Real-Time Live Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama

Tornado Watch for Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Sumter [AL] till 8:00 PM CST. The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Weather Center is providing real-time severe weather updates for the duration of this active weather system. So be sure to check back often. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, "a...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy