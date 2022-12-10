Read full article on original website
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United StatesMatt LillywhiteMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Today’s Taste: Mediterranean Breakfast Bake
The perfect dish to share on holiday mornings! This Mediterranean Breakfast Bake is filled with veggies, tasty flavor, and fluffy biscuits. Easy to make ahead of time and reheat in the morning for your family to share. Here’s how to make it:. INGREDIENTS:. 10 eggs. ½ cup heavy whipping...
A Creamless Creamy Tomato Soup
Packaged soups are typically loaded with calories and detrimental ingredients, like sodium, unhealthy fats, and thickening agents – and they are often not even that tasty. With this easy homemade Creamless Creamy Tomato Soup, you can have the warm goodness of soup with none of the guilt. A bowl...
Philadelphia Is Launching a Plant-Based Cream Cheese Option Soon
Cream cheese is among the most versatile of ingredients. It is delightful as a spread with smoked salmon on a bagel, but it’s also a perfect addition to dips and a central ingredient in other favorites like cheesecake. But for those who don’t eat dairy, their cream cheese alternative options have sometimes been few and far between.
Olia Hercules’ recipes for Christmas vegetables
Sprouts that even the haters might love, braised in a miso butter and honey glaze, plus a vegetarian main course of cabbage stuffed with mushrooms, onions and chestnuts
WBBJ
Grab a square and enjoy…It’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day!
Creamy or crunchy, it doesn’t really matter, enjoy a favorite peanut butter treat. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, it’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day and for many people the sweet dessert brings back lots of good memories. My grandmother’s kitchen would almost always include a dish of peanut butter fudge growing up and it was always delicious, but if you ever wondered where it originated from, here’s some information.
Epicurious
The Creamiest Vanilla Bean Flan
A popular dish throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions influenced by Spanish cuisine, flan is the ultimate simple but showy dessert. The creamy custard hides a layer of rich caramel that, when flipped out of the pan, reveals itself to be an amber sauce that spreads to the edges of whatever party platter you’ve transferred it to. Instant applause.
southparkmagazine.com
Tale of the plate: Chef Shai Fargian’s potato latkes
The YAFO chef shares his recipe and the tradition behind one of his favorite holiday dishes. Most of us have strong memories from holiday time as kids. Science tells us those memories are deeply ingrained because they often take place around our connection to each other and food, which employs the use of all our senses.
wanderingeducators.com
Support Culinary Historian's Peeling Back the Layers into the Roots of Turkish Baklava
You know you are in the presence of greatness when you learn of the work of someone who has dedicated their life to a passion. Such is the case with Chef Channon Mondoux, a culinary historian and cultural anthropologist who has worked for decades researching, translating, cooking, and exploring historic Ottoman cuisine.
Joe Trivelli’s rich and warming winter recipes
We are never without butter at home, as essential to us as dried oregano, garlic, tomato sauce, capers and olive oil. My wife has been known to melt a pat of Jersey butter for flapjacks, and my children eat it like cheese on the endless rounds of toast they clamour for each morning. Everyday luxury.
AOL Corp
Stocking stuffer gold: The $14 olive oil Giada De Laurentiis uses on ‘almost everything’
Looking for an add-on gift or stocking stuffer for that person on your list who loves to cook up a storm? Here’s something they’ll savor: Lucini Extra Virgin Olive Oil, the favorite pantry staple of Food Network star and Italian clean-cooking queen Giada De Laurentiis, as she told Bon Appetit magazine.
