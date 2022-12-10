ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

On3.com

Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination

Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
CLEMSON, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas

The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
The Comeback

Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation

The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Oklahoma State adds two more transfer commits after big visit weekend

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football recruiting is rolling after a big visit weekend. The Cowboys landed two new transfer commitments on Monday morning, giving them five new additions to their 2023 recruiting class in a little more than a week. The first two announce was Western Michigan transfer running back Sean Tyler, followed shortly by Washington State transfer receiver De'Zhaun Stribling.
STILLWATER, OK
Yardbarker

Details emerge about alleged Chris Beard incident

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday after an alleged physical altercation with his fiancee, and police have since released some details about the incident. According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Beard’s fiancee accused the 49-year-old of throwing her from a bed to the floor...
TEXAS STATE

