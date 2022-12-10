Harry Kane draws level with Wayne Rooney as England's all-time top scorer

Harry Kane has drawn level with former England great Wayne Rooney to become the joint-highest scorer for the Three Lions.

Kane provided three assists in the group stages and played a key pass to Jude Bellingham in the build-up to Jordan Henderson's opener against Senegal.

That meant the Tottenham striker, Golden Boot winner in Russia four years ago, had not scored any of England's first 10 goals at Qatar 2022.

But number 11 was his as he latched onto a pass from Phil Foden and kept his cool to beat Edouard Mendy with a clinical finish.

And he netted again from the penalty spot against France in the teams' World Cup quarter-final on Saturday to level the match at 1-1 and also join Rooney on 53 goals for England.

His 53 goals have come in just 80 appearances for the Three Lions. By comparison, Rooney hit his 53 in 120 games between 2003 and 2018.

Of the Spurs striker's 53 goals for England, 17 have been penalties. Rooney hit just seven of his 53 from the spot, but managed only one goal at a World Cup. Kane has eight so far.