Harry Kane Equals Wayne Rooney's Record Of 53 England Goals Despite Playing 40 Fewer Games

By Robert Summerscales
 4 days ago

Kane's first 53 England goals were scored in just 80 games, while Rooney called time on his international career after playing in 120 matches.

Harry Kane moved level with Wayne Rooney at the top of England's all-time list of scorers by netting in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against France.

Kane fired a 54th-minute penalty kick into the top corner, past Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris, after Bukayo Saka had been fouled by Aurelien Tchouameni.

Both Kane and Rooney have now scored 53 goals for England.

Kane's 53 goals have come in just 80 games, while Rooney called time on his international career after playing in 120 matches.

Harry Kane pictured converting a penalty kick against France to score his 53rd goal for England

Seventeen of Kane's first 53 England goals have been scored direct from penalty kicks.

But he missed a golden chance to score an 18th penalty for England later in Saturday's game.

With England 2-1 down in the 84th minute, Kane blasted his shot high over the France crossbar.

France held on to win 2-1 and book a semi-final clash with Morocco, who had knocked out Portugal earlier in the day.

READ MORE: France Knock England Out Of World Cup After Harry Kane Misses Penalty Kick

