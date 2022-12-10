ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Knox enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has entered the transfer portal. The wide receiver, turned tight end spent four season with the Hogs, catching 26 passes and five touchdowns in 2022. This announcement comes shortly after the report that tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has taken the...
Fort Smith Board of Directors approve 680% pay raise for themselves

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: The Mayoral compensation increase motion passed unanimously, and the motion to increase salary compensation for the board passed with five in favor and two opposed. The Fort Smith Board of Directors and the mayor will be getting a salary increase. The Board of Directors...
Rogers parents plead not guilty in co-sleeping death of 2-month-old

ROGERS, Ark. — A mother and father in Rogers have pleaded not guilty in the death of their two-month-old baby who died while they were co-sleeping, authorities say. According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, 21-year-old Emily Heyns and 24-year-old Vincent Heyns pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor over a month after the baby's death.
