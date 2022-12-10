ROGERS, Ark. — A mother and father in Rogers have pleaded not guilty in the death of their two-month-old baby who died while they were co-sleeping, authorities say. According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, 21-year-old Emily Heyns and 24-year-old Vincent Heyns pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor over a month after the baby's death.

ROGERS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO