Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner’s son, dead at 62, wife says
Ronnie Turner's wife, French musician Afida Turner, announced his death on Instagram, calling him a "true angel" and lamenting that she wasn't "able to save" him.
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Dies Four Years After Firstborn Took His Own Life
Tina Turner has lost another child. The 83-year-old singer's son, Ronnie, died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sad news comes just four years after Tina's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life.Law enforcement told TMZ a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.Moments later, Tina's son stopped breathing altogether. When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR. Sadly, it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene....
Laurence Fishburne Spent 4-5 Years In Therapy After Being Physically Abusive To His First Wife
After finding his therapist, Fishburne said he was in therapy for four to five years for being physically abusive to his first wife.
Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce
Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other
Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
John Travolta mourns Kirstie Alley; also lost wife Kelly Preston and friend Olivia Newton-John to cancer
John Travolta has lost several important women in his life to various kinds of cancer, including his wife Kelly Preston, and close friends and co-stars Kirstie Alley and Olivia Newton-John.
Quentin Oliver Lee: Broadway star dies aged 34
Broadway star Quentin Oliver Lee has died aged 34 of colon cancer.News of his death was confirmed by his wife, Angie Lee Graham, who revealed that the actor and singer had died on Thursday (1 December).“He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect,” she wrote, alongside photos of Lee together with his daughter.Lee played the title role in a US tour of The Phantom of the Opera. His other Broadway credits include the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change.Graham remembered...
Aaron Carter’s family wants singer’s son, Prince, to inherit estate
Aaron Carter’s family doesn’t want to end up in a messy legal battle over the late singer’s estate. The former child star’s mom, Jane Carter, recently told TMZ that although she has yet to meet her 1-year old grandson, Prince, she wants him to inherit all of his dad’s assets as the family “doesn’t need the money.” Jane also told the outlet that she would like to have a relationship with her grandson and Aaron’s on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, who currently has custody of Prince. After Aaron was tragically found dead in his bathtub at the age 34 on Nov. 5, Jane asked her...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia After Sold-Out Show at Madison Square Garden: “Life Is Definitely a Rollercoaster”
Nick Cannon was hospitalized with pneumonia after performing at a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. “So, I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else,” the comedian, host and rapper said in an Instagram post of photos of him in a hospital bed. More from The Hollywood ReporterMariah Carey Joins Broadway Musical 'Some Like It Hot' as Co-ProducerMariah Carey Debuts Chopard Collaboration, Says Butterflies Still Represent EmancipationMSG Entertainment...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies aged 40
'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died aged 40 as his wife pays tribute to "the backbone of our family".
Kirstie Alley Tribute to Air on The Masked Singer
Wednesday's special episode of The Masked Singer will pay tribute to Kirstie Alley, who died at age 71 on December 5th after a private battle with colon cancer. The Cheers and Look Who's Talking actress made her final television appearance on Fox's reality singing competition earlier this year, participating in Season 7, The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. In Season 7 Episode 8, which aired on April 27th, Alley performed "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" by Cher and "Me Too" by Meghan Trainor before she was eliminated and unmasked as Team Cuddly's Baby Mammoth mascot.
Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Conrad Says His Death ‘Was The Worst Day Of My Life’
A bittersweet occasion. Aaron Carter‘s twin sister, Angel Conrad, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 7, to observe her shared 35th birthday with the late popstar in a heartrending post. “I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes,” she began in the caption. “While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart. Angel went on to remember the death of her sister Leslie Carter at age 25 in 2012, and Aaron’s death on November 5. “And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling,” she continued. “This time, it’s my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond… and now… he is gone.”
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘had new baby girl with cybersecurity worker’
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘had new baby girl with cybersecurity worker’. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly had his new baby girl with a cybersecurity worker.
Aaron Carter's Twin Celebrates Birthday after His Death: 'Like a Piece of My Soul Is Gone'
With Aaron Carter gone, his twin, Angel Carter, had to celebrate their birthday alone for the first time in her life, and she shared a heartbreaking post about her last conversation with the singer. "I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes. While today...
