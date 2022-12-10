Pet pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus this Saturday at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police responding to multiple stuck semi-truck incidents in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police have been responding to multiple stuck semi-trucks around the town Wednesday. The Great Falls Police Department said on their social media the incidents have mainly been happening on Tenth Avenue South eastbound near Twentieth Street. GFPD offers the following winter driving tips:. Allowing...
Roy D. Hall
Roy D. Hall, 72, of Sun River, Montana died peacefully at his home on December 4th, 2022. A Funeral Service is planned for Wednesday December 14th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Rose Room Chapel of Croxford Funeral Home, with Military Honors. There will be a reception to follow in the Sun River Gymnasium.
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Great Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Great Falls, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Police deem potential bomb threat at CMR High School not credible
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A student reported a potential bomb threat at C.M. Russell High School, Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) alerted Tuesday. GFPS said police deemed the threat to be not credible, and said everyone is safe.
Elizabeth Ann Neckstad
Elizabeth Ann Neckstad, wife, mom, grandma, and friend passed peacefully December 9th at the Great Falls Clinic, surrounded by her husband, children and closest friend. Beth fought hard and won many health battles over the last 8 years but was tired and although we were not ready for her to leave our side, she was ready to be free of pain. A celebration of Beth’s life will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Augusta Community Center in Augusta, Montana.
Carnivorium looking for new ownership
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Carnivorium Mobile Drive-Thru-Restaurant is looking for a new team of entrepreneurs to own and run the business beginning in 2023 after the current owner announced his retirement. “The decision did not come easy however, I am thrilled to have been able to achieve the three goals...
