Pet pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus this Saturday at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter

Elizabeth Ann Neckstad, wife, mom, grandma, and friend passed peacefully December 9th at the Great Falls Clinic, surrounded by her husband, children and closest friend. Beth fought hard and won many health battles over the last 8 years but was tired and although we were not ready for her to leave our side, she was ready to be free of pain. A celebration of Beth’s life will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Augusta Community Center in Augusta, Montana.

AUGUSTA, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO