Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
A shooting on Oneida Street leaves one injured
UTICA, N.Y. -- Around 9:45 Wednesday night, calls came in for a shooting on the 1300 block of Oneida Street. Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that there is one male victim. They do not know the extent of his injuries and no one is in custody yet. NEWSChannel 2 is staying...
WKTV
Utica man dies in head-on crash on Route 5 in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 32-year-old man from Utica died following a head-on crash in the town of Schuyler Tuesday evening. New York State Police say Viktor Lunhu was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 5 just before 7 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an Audi A5, driven by 19-year-old Jaeden Beam of Little Falls.
cnyhomepage.com
‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
Utica man killed in head-on car crash
Schuyler, N.Y. -- A 32-year-old man was killed after crashing his sedan head-on into another vehicle in Herkimer County Tuesday evening. Around 6:51 p.m., Viktor Lunhu, of Utica was driving west in a 2013 Honda Accord on State Route 5 in the town of Schuyler when he crossed into the eastbound lane, according to a news release from State Police.
WKTV
Four-unit apartment fire in Ilion declared accidental
ILION, N.Y. -- State Fire Investigators have ruled an Ilion fire accidental. Flames first broke out on the four-unit apartment building on East Clark Street back on Nov. 21. From there the fire spread to a single-family home next door. 13 people were displaced due to the fire and unfortunately,...
WKTV
No parking on streets due to snow in Richfield Springs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- The Village of Richfield Springs announced Wednesday night that in the event of three inches or more of snow, no parking will be allowed on any Village Streets. Those who are parked on the street will receive a ticket for doing so if there is at...
Sauquoit woman dies of injuries sustained in New Hartford attack
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTF/WFXV/WPNY) – On Sunday, December 11th, the New Harford Police Department reported the woman who was injured in an attack in New Hartford on November 30th has died from her injuries. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30th, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received reports that a woman, who would […]
WKTV
Former Zebb's building catches fire Tuesday night
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The former Zebb's building on Middle Settlement Road caught fire Tuesday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. The New Hartford Fire Department and the Yorkville Fire Department both responded to the scene. Seneca Turnpike in that area was closed as well as parts of...
WKTV
Chief: Fire at Utica home appears to have started in walls
UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters were called to a house on Laurel Place in Utica Tuesday morning after smoke was reportedly coming from the first floor. The crews arrived around 7 a.m. to find a frozen fire hydrant, which was reported to the Mohawk Valley Water Authority. Fire Chief Scott...
WKTV
Fire destroys DPW building in Camden; most equipment lost
CAMDEN, N.Y. – A fire broke out at the Camden Department of Public Works building on 3rd Street Tuesday morning. The building was quickly engulfed by flames and black smoke could be seen for miles. Several departments were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m., including Camden, Florence,...
Troopers Say High Speed May Have Contributed to Double Fatal Car Crash
An Upstate New York man and woman are dead following a one-car crash in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County on Friday night, according to the New York State Police. Troopers say a vehicle being operated by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown of Penfield, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and exited the western shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck an earth embankment, crossed over Black Creek Road, struck a utility pole, overturned, and came to a rest in the yard at 10183 Black Creek Road, in Onondaga County, according to NYSP.
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
newyorkalmanack.com
Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream
Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident
On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
Woman Found in Road Who Later Died Investigated as Homicide
Oneida County's District Attorney says the case of a woman who died after being found lying severely injured on a Chadwicks street, is being investigated as a homicide. "I'm not saying it's a homicide," said DA Scott McNamara. "But it's being investigated as a homicide. What that means is we're treating it as we don't know what caused her death and we're looking into it," he told WIBX's First News with Keeler. McNamara added that there were some "unique things that happened during and then after she was found in the road, that make us look into this case."
WKTV
Mug Club: Mobile Mammogram Van
UTICA, N.Y. -- It's no secret that early detection saves lives and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse is making it easy to get your annual Mammogram. The Mobile Mammogram Van is making a stop in Utica on Friday at The Pines at Utica from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Women ages 40 and up are eligible for the services.
WKTV
Rome man arrested for allegedly setting wreath on fire inside church
ROME, N.Y. -- Anton Souzadelima, 23, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 11 after allegedly intentionally setting a wreath on fire inside the First United Methodist Church on North George Street. The Rome Police Department along with the Rome Fire Department arrived at the church around 2:15 p.m. to find...
informnny.com
Whitestown PD seeking info on missing teenager
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitestown Police Department is attempting to locate a missing teenager and asking the public for help. 16-year-old Kayla Gonsalves was last seen at the House of Good Shepherd on Friday, December 2 wearing a blue jacket with a grey hoodie and grey pants. Police...
Armed robbery in Town of Clay driveway
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An armed robbery occurred in the driveway of a Town of Clay home on Tuesday evening, December 13, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspect approached the victim as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Allen Road. A handgun […]
Comments / 5