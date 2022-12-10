ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TED ROS
3d ago

The US has found a loyal ally called climate change and oil from Saudi Arabia is no longer considered a primary source of energy. Ergo, China is now Saudi's top customer.

Joe
3d ago

It's not surprising. They're both authoritarian regimes that don't believe in personal freedom and human rights. They have much in common.

J M C
3d ago

No kidding. Bush warned us about the fragile relationship with the Saudis and what would happen if we got into their business as Biden did. The last thing you want is a Communist pack with the Arabic countries and now it's happening. Not good.

