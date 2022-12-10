HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (3068.HK) will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 16 December 2022 as Asia’s first listed Bitcoin and Ether futures ETFs. To capture the performance of Bitcoin and Ether, 3066.HK and 3068.HK are actively managed to invest into Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME Group”) listed Bitcoin and Ether futures to track their respective prices. With the same listing price at around HKD 7.75 per unit, trading lot of 100 and management fee of 1.99%, 3066.HK and 3068.HK have received USD 53.89 million and USD 19.74 million initial investment respectively. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006108/en/ CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (3068.HK) to List on HKEX (Graphic: Business Wire)

