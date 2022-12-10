ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks last week

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks last week, as worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes eased and sentiment improved after China eased its COVID-19 restrictions.
The Associated Press

CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (3068.HK) to List on HKEX

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (3068.HK) will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 16 December 2022 as Asia’s first listed Bitcoin and Ether futures ETFs. To capture the performance of Bitcoin and Ether, 3066.HK and 3068.HK are actively managed to invest into Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME Group”) listed Bitcoin and Ether futures to track their respective prices. With the same listing price at around HKD 7.75 per unit, trading lot of 100 and management fee of 1.99%, 3066.HK and 3068.HK have received USD 53.89 million and USD 19.74 million initial investment respectively. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006108/en/ CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (3068.HK) to List on HKEX (Graphic: Business Wire)
zycrypto.com

Snowfall Protocol Surges As EOS, DOGE Falter

It’s been a tough few weeks for the crypto market, with Eos (EOS) and Dogecoin (DOGE) plunging in value. However, one coin that has been bucking the trend is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). In this article, we will discuss the current and future situation of Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Eos (EOS) and Dogecoin (DOGE).
zycrypto.com

Binance Customer Withdrawals Jumps Over $3.5 Billion In A Week

Binance has recorded massive withdrawals in the last seven days sparking concerns over the future of the exchange. The exchange saw $8.6 billion leave its platform and only a $5.1 billion inflow leading to a $3.6 billion deficit. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has played off fears describing it as a...
zycrypto.com

XRP Whales Are Moving Millions From Binance as Looming Litigation Causes Record Outflows

The deep-pocketed investors are transferring funds outside Binance. Binance is under investigation by US regulators for money laundering claims. XRP whales holding between 100,000 and 10 million tokens increased their off holdings by 1.5% to 18.29% as of December 11 – per data provided by analytics firm Santiment. The buying activities were further accelerated by plans by the US lawmakers to prosecute Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and ‘red flags’ in the firm’s proof of reserves.
Reuters

German wholesale price index eases in November

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index eased in November compared to the previous month, as signs mounted that inflation could peak in Europe's largest economy, according to data released on Thursday.
zycrypto.com

Goldman Sachs Plans To Splash Millions Of Dollars Into Crypto Firms After FTX Implosion

Goldman Sachs plans to splash “tens of millions of dollars” on investments or buyouts in crypto firms after the FTX collapse hit last month and suppressed investor interest. The FTX collapse and subsequent contagion across major lending firms had elicited calls for more regulatory oversight on players, assuring...
Reuters

China pushes vaccines as retreat from 'zero-COVID' turns messy

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after a loosening of strict controls that kept the pandemic at bay for three years.
zycrypto.com

Crypto Scammers Stole $3.5 Billion From Investors In 2022 – Report

According to a new report, despite the FTX implosion sinking over $2 billion of investors’ money in the past month, close to double that amount was lost to scams and rug-pulls in 2022. Published by cybersecurity and data privacy firm Privacy Affairs, the report revealed that the five biggest...

