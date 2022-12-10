Read full article on original website
Barclays weighs Saudi re-entry amid capital markets boom – sources
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) is exploring a return to Saudi Arabia in a bid to capture a slice of the country's burgeoning capital markets, two people close to the matter told Reuters.
Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks last week
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks last week, as worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes eased and sentiment improved after China eased its COVID-19 restrictions.
CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (3068.HK) to List on HKEX
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (3068.HK) will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 16 December 2022 as Asia’s first listed Bitcoin and Ether futures ETFs. To capture the performance of Bitcoin and Ether, 3066.HK and 3068.HK are actively managed to invest into Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME Group”) listed Bitcoin and Ether futures to track their respective prices. With the same listing price at around HKD 7.75 per unit, trading lot of 100 and management fee of 1.99%, 3066.HK and 3068.HK have received USD 53.89 million and USD 19.74 million initial investment respectively. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006108/en/ CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (3068.HK) to List on HKEX (Graphic: Business Wire)
India's wheat stocks to fall further but sufficient, government says
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wheat stocks in India's government warehouses will fall by about 13% by early next month from current levels but will be sufficient for welfare schemes of the country, the ministry of consumer affairs and food said on Thursday.
Exclusive: Grab to implement cost cuts, cites uncertain macroeconomic situation - CEO in memo
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Ltd (GRAB.O), Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, is rolling out cost-cutting measures to cope with an uncertain macroeconomic situation, the Singapore-based company's chief executive told staff in a memo.
Bernard Arnault just became the world's richest person. So who is he?
Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH, has just become the first European to top Bloomberg's list of the world's richest people, relegating Elon Musk to second place.
zycrypto.com
Snowfall Protocol Surges As EOS, DOGE Falter
It’s been a tough few weeks for the crypto market, with Eos (EOS) and Dogecoin (DOGE) plunging in value. However, one coin that has been bucking the trend is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). In this article, we will discuss the current and future situation of Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Eos (EOS) and Dogecoin (DOGE).
zycrypto.com
Binance Customer Withdrawals Jumps Over $3.5 Billion In A Week
Binance has recorded massive withdrawals in the last seven days sparking concerns over the future of the exchange. The exchange saw $8.6 billion leave its platform and only a $5.1 billion inflow leading to a $3.6 billion deficit. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has played off fears describing it as a...
zycrypto.com
XRP Whales Are Moving Millions From Binance as Looming Litigation Causes Record Outflows
The deep-pocketed investors are transferring funds outside Binance. Binance is under investigation by US regulators for money laundering claims. XRP whales holding between 100,000 and 10 million tokens increased their off holdings by 1.5% to 18.29% as of December 11 – per data provided by analytics firm Santiment. The buying activities were further accelerated by plans by the US lawmakers to prosecute Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and ‘red flags’ in the firm’s proof of reserves.
German wholesale price index eases in November
BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index eased in November compared to the previous month, as signs mounted that inflation could peak in Europe's largest economy, according to data released on Thursday.
British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226 -paper
ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off the 226 employees working there, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday.
zycrypto.com
Goldman Sachs Plans To Splash Millions Of Dollars Into Crypto Firms After FTX Implosion
Goldman Sachs plans to splash “tens of millions of dollars” on investments or buyouts in crypto firms after the FTX collapse hit last month and suppressed investor interest. The FTX collapse and subsequent contagion across major lending firms had elicited calls for more regulatory oversight on players, assuring...
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: Attorney Reveals the Possible Effects of LBRY’s Loss in the SEC vs. Ripple Case
Attorney John Deaton, famous for giving the cryptocurrency community insights on the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit from a legal perspective, has again broken down the possible implications of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) winning its case against the blockchain-based file-sharing and payment network LBRY. Is Ripple on the...
China pushes vaccines as retreat from 'zero-COVID' turns messy
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after a loosening of strict controls that kept the pandemic at bay for three years.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Scammers Stole $3.5 Billion From Investors In 2022 – Report
According to a new report, despite the FTX implosion sinking over $2 billion of investors’ money in the past month, close to double that amount was lost to scams and rug-pulls in 2022. Published by cybersecurity and data privacy firm Privacy Affairs, the report revealed that the five biggest...
