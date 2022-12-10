ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. The Citadel: Three Things Learned

The weekend win over Georgia Tech was an important one for North Carolina to simply end their losing streak and get back in the win column. They did that, and also looked pretty solid in the process. Tuesday night’s game against The Citadel was likely never going to be in doubt as far as winning goes, but it was an important game to see whether they had truly learned some lessons that they could carry over.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. The Citadel: Player of the Game - Tyler Nickel

I make it a point to not tweet during games anymore. The reason? I don’t want the stupid stuff I say to others to get held against me amongst the Twitterverse. I mean, there’s a whole account meant to expose people who were just wrong. That said, when...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Is Jalen Washington the solution to the Heels’ depth problem?

There’s no way to dilute the situation: the Tar Heels have a huge depth problem. Sure, we’ve seen quality minutes from Puff Johnson and Seth Trimble, but they’ve been quality minutes in virtually every way except scoring. They are capable shooters, to be clear, but the numbers don’t lie: the Heels are 348th in the country in bench points, and that isn’t a recipe for success if they want to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball vs. Citadel: Three Things to Watch

Carolina basketball ended their four-game losing streak against Georgia Tech after returning home from Portland, Bloomington, and Blacksburg, and getting a week to practice. What a difference that week made! UNC looked fresh, focused, and ran with the ball for once!. Now without the burden of preseason expectations weighing down...
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC

