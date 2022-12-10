Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. The Citadel: Three Things Learned
The weekend win over Georgia Tech was an important one for North Carolina to simply end their losing streak and get back in the win column. They did that, and also looked pretty solid in the process. Tuesday night’s game against The Citadel was likely never going to be in doubt as far as winning goes, but it was an important game to see whether they had truly learned some lessons that they could carry over.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. The Citadel: Player of the Game - Tyler Nickel
I make it a point to not tweet during games anymore. The reason? I don’t want the stupid stuff I say to others to get held against me amongst the Twitterverse. I mean, there’s a whole account meant to expose people who were just wrong. That said, when...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Is Jalen Washington the solution to the Heels’ depth problem?
There’s no way to dilute the situation: the Tar Heels have a huge depth problem. Sure, we’ve seen quality minutes from Puff Johnson and Seth Trimble, but they’ve been quality minutes in virtually every way except scoring. They are capable shooters, to be clear, but the numbers don’t lie: the Heels are 348th in the country in bench points, and that isn’t a recipe for success if they want to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball vs. Citadel: Three Things to Watch
Carolina basketball ended their four-game losing streak against Georgia Tech after returning home from Portland, Bloomington, and Blacksburg, and getting a week to practice. What a difference that week made! UNC looked fresh, focused, and ran with the ball for once!. Now without the burden of preseason expectations weighing down...
zagsblog.com
Four-star 7 footer Isaiah Miranda enrolls at N.C. State for 2nd semester
After committing to N.C. State on Dec. 7, four-star 7-footer Isaiah Miranda is on campus as of Monday and has enrolled, sources said. It’s unclear when Miranda will suit up for his first game. Miranda is the No. 30 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports....
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
North Carolina moves up to No. 7 in latest AP poll
UNC moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest women's basketball AP poll released on Monday. Over the last week, the 8-1 Tar Heels picked up two blowouts wins, including a 64-42 defeat of UNC-Wilmington and a 99-67 domination of Wofford. In both games, at least three players...
Former Tiger announces transfer destination
A former Clemson defensive end revealed his transfer destination via social media Monday afternoon. Kevin Swint announced on Twitter that he has committed to Georgia State. The junior announced last Monday (...)
Celebration Bowl VII: NC Central, Jackson State to square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
North Carolina Central and Jackson State are set to square off in the seventh iteration of the Celebration Bowl. The post Celebration Bowl VII: NC Central, Jackson State to square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
One-time American Idol foes, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform together in Cary, concert will benefit Kay Yow fund
CARY, N.C. — Twenty years ago, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were competitors on "American Idol." Next spring, they bring their joint tour to Cary, and the show will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Organizers on Monday announced the April 29, 2023, show at Booth Amphitheatre, part of...
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after NC substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
Several charged after woman held against her will, robbed in North Carolina home
During the incident, the woman was threatened, robbed and held against her will in the home near Siler City, according to deputies.
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
