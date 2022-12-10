ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo's Skinner suspended 3 games for illegal cross-check

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bw6hg_0jeN3vyA00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The NHL suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games on Saturday following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

Skinner and Guentzel had an altercation late in the third period of Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night. The two exchanged slashes before Skinner cross-checked Guentzel twice. The second cross-check was to Guentzel's face just below his visor.

Guentzel was called for slashing. Skinner earned a minor for misconduct, a 5-minute major and a match penalty.

The league's Department of Player Safety ruled that Skinner “aggressively and purposefully” struck Guentzel. Skinner will lose forfeit $145,945 in salary for missing three games.

This is the second suspension of Skinner's 13-year career. He was suspended two games in 2012 while playing for Carolina for kicking St. Louis forward Scott Nichol with the bottom of his skate.

The Penguins and Sabres were scheduled to finish a home-and-home series on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings

We've made it, ladies and gentlemen. Week 15 — the start of the fantasy football playoffs in most Yahoo leagues! Whether you're the No. 1 seed sitting pretty with a bye, a No. 6 seed trying to make it to the semis or you're playing for pride and momentum for next season, we want to get you ready for all the matchups ahead!
WHIO Dayton

AP source: Carlos Correa, Giants reach $350M, 13-year deal

Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Correa also was a free...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy