The following Dec. 13 letter to the editor announces the halt in progress to develop housing units at Madelyn Lane in Rockport. After careful ongoing consideration and 1.5 years of passion and hard work, Knox County Homeless Coalition (KCHC), together with our collaborative partners at Hope for the Future, LLC, have made the very difficult decision to step away from renovating 6-7 Madelyn Lane into affordable housing units.

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO