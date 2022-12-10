Read full article on original website
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Washburn & Doughty boat with East Boothbay chief mate rescue drifting fishermen
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Linda Moran, a 689-ton articulated pusher tug built in 2008 at Washburn & Doughty in East Boothbay, was having “a typical run,” according to Chief Mate Dave Goodwin of East Boothbay. The boat was making its way from Louisiana to Florida about 55...
Dec. 14 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
UPDATED: MVA at Old County, Rte. 17 intersection lands vehicle on its side
ROCKLAND — A motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Maverick Street and Old County Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, remains under investigation. However, preliminary reports by the Rockland Police Department indicate that one vehicle was attempting to turn at a time when another vehicle was also in motion.
Four juvenile incidents in one day keep Rockland Police busy
ROCKLAND — Rockland police continue with four investigations involving juveniles that all occurred on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. According to a RPD news release, during the early morning hours, several subjects, suspected to be juveniles, committed multiple grab-and-run thefts of alcohol from a convenience store in Rockland. Shortly thereafter,...
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 3. Patricia Reed, 53, of Belfast, was issued a...
Thomaston emergency vehicles lighten up with the spirit of the season
THOMASTON — For the second year in a row, emergency vehicles in Thomaston took a break from the rigors of their jobs, turning instead to the spirit of the season. Following the choreography of local videographer CoolFireTruck Guy, a firetruck, a police cruiser, and an ambulance synched their lights to the tune of the 2022 holidays.
Trekkers granted automatic admission and scholarship to Maine universities
ROCKLAND — For many high school seniors, now is likely peak “intensity” for applying to college. That includes submitting applications, essays, transcripts, references, and SAT scores – which can start in late summer and last through early spring. Students in the Aspirations Incubator program, which includes...
Rockland Main Street Poll: Housing shortage undermines economy
Recently, Rockland Main Street – a partnership of residents, business and organizational leaders and local government – polled its stakeholders about our region’s housing crisis. The survey asked them to focus on working families earning between $45,000 and $90,000 a year. Twenty-two business owners and organizational leaders...
UPDATE: Rockland Police investigating more juvenile vandalism incidents
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police are investigating additional complaints of juvenile vandalism. On Nov. 29, a local bank reported that their ATM screen had been destroyed, causing significant damage and rendering the machine inoperable, police said in a news release Dec. 10. Through the responding officers' investigation, they identified three...
Camden to discuss herbicide case; state conducting own investigation
CAMDEN — Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, the Camden Select Board will talk about the town’s violation notice sent to property owners alleging their responsibility for killing vegetation and trees on neighbor’s land with herbicide. As of Dec. 12, the town had yet to know if Amelia and...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 19 - Dec. 8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 19. Randall...
Barbara Haynes Witham, obituary
ROCKLAND — Barbara (Barbie) Patricia Haynes Witham, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. She was 77. She was born on September 13, 1945 in Portland, Maine, the third of three girls to Linwood and Barbara (Frazee) Haynes.
Four winners named in Steel-Pro welding competition at technical school
Four Waldo County Technical Center students were named winners of a recent welding competition sponsored by Steel-Pro. On December 6, Steel-Pro hosted a tour and welding competition for Waldo County Technical Center students. Steel-Pro employees and WCTC graduates Dalton Rossignol and Austin Peavey were tour guides and facilitated and judged the competition.
Dianne L. Linscott, notice
ROCKLAND — Dianne L. Linscott, 76 of Rockland, passed away, December 10, 2022 at the Sussman House, surrounded by family. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Knox County Homeless Coalition, Hope for the Future halt Rockport housing project
The following Dec. 13 letter to the editor announces the halt in progress to develop housing units at Madelyn Lane in Rockport. After careful ongoing consideration and 1.5 years of passion and hard work, Knox County Homeless Coalition (KCHC), together with our collaborative partners at Hope for the Future, LLC, have made the very difficult decision to step away from renovating 6-7 Madelyn Lane into affordable housing units.
Owls Head Transportation Museum property sale expected to benefit town, county
OWLS HEAD — The Knox County Regional Airport and residents of Owls Head are benefitting from the sale of property belonging to Owls Head Transportation Museum, and all three entities are excited about the transaction. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, representatives from the museum, the Town, and the County...
Islesboro Central School is accepting applications for 2023-24 school year
ISLESBORO — The Islesboro Central School is accepting applications from prospective middle and high school students for the 2023-24 school year. Since the 1990s, students from the mainland have taken the ferry across Penobscot Bay to attend Islesboro Central School for its small class sizes, individualized attention, caring community, and unique atmosphere, according to ICS, in a news release.
Stephen O. Robinson, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Stephen O. Robinson, 59, passed away on December 7, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side after a long and courageous battle with lung disease. Steve was born on February 10,1963 in Rockland, Maine to Laura Ann Cousins and Oscar Robinson. He graduated from Georges Valley High School in Thomaston from the class of 1981.
Owls Head names new Town Treasurer
OWLS HEAD — At a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the Owls Head select board voted unanimously to promote Catherine Birmingham to the position of Town Treasurer. Birmingham, who has served as the administrative assistant to the select board, and as deputy town clerk/deputy tax collector since the spring, will replace Pam Curtis, who has worked for the town for more than ten years. She will retire at the end of this month.
Windjammers second, Lions fourth in Belfast wrestling meet
BELFAST — The Camden Hills and Belfast varsity wrestling programs competed Saturday, Dec. 10 in Belfast. Camden Hills placed second with 120 points while Belfast placed fourth with 98 points. Placing for Camden Hills were Frank Harford (fourth, 106 pounds); Julian Henderson (first, 126 pounds); Landon Pease (first, 132...
