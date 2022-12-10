BEDFORD – Italy Lewis, daughter of Allison and Scott Lewis, has been named Lawrence County Community Foundation’s 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. Italy responded to the news by sharing, “I am so incredibly grateful to have been chosen as the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar for Lawrence County. Although I’m sure there were others who were also deserving of this scholarship, I am absolutely honored to be the one who earned it. I am still having a hard time believing it! I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who made me the person I am, including my family and the teachers and staff of the NLCS Community.”

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO