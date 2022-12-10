Read full article on original website
Jennings girls win first and last relays to salvage split of meets with Stars
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence was just a little too anxious to end a dual-meet slump. Thus the Stars left the water a little slump shouldered. Jennings County won the first relay – thanks to a BNL disqualification – and the last to squeeze out a three-point victory over the Stars during the girls meet on Tuesday night. The Panthers won the girls meet by a slim 87-84 margin, while BNL cruised to a 116-51 triumph in the boys meet.
No walkovers for Stars as they face young, winless Cubs
BEDFORD – The record indicates struggling, the young roster points to growing pains, the schedule has been brutal. Madison is off to the start many dread, winless and searching for something positive. Despite the 0-5 mark, with four sophomores in the starting lineup and no seniors in the program,...
No.4 BNL taking hard look at young Dragons
BEDFORD – With success comes rewards. And in Indiana high school sports, it also comes with a belated form of punishment. Silver Creek has been a power in Class 3A, winning the state championship in 2021 and finishing as state runner-up to South Bend Washington last season. After celebrating those wonderful postseason runs, and after the nucleus of those title teams departed, reality scorched the Dragons. Thanks to the IHSAA’s “Success Factor” rule, they will compete in Class 4A for the next two years.
Lady Jackets game against Shoals postponed, new date to be announced
The Mitchell High School varsity girls basketball matchup scheduled for tonight, Dec. 13 against Shoals High School at The Hive in Mitchell has been postponed due to a water main break in the city near the building. According to a post from MHS on Facebook, the school will be looking...
Warren T. (Ted) Hobson II
Warren T. (Ted) Hobson, II, 73, of Mooresville, IN, passed away on November 29, 2022, at Community Hospital in Indianapolis. Born July 17, 1949, in Bedford, he was the son of Warren T. and Mildred (Fish) Hobson. He retired as a Project Engineer/Supervisor for VS Engineering. Ted was a member of the Moose Lodge in Richwood, VA, Masonic Lodge F & AM, in Medora, IN Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, and Murat Shrine Temple in Indianapolis. Ted enjoyed telling stories about his work and his pet pig, Piggy.
Margie Geneva Smith Delaney
Margie Geneva Smith Delaney, 95, entered into eternal peace on Monday, December 12, 2022. Margie was born on January 18, 1927, a daughter of the late James and Opal Smith, in Holly Springs, Arkansas. She later moved to West Monroe, Louisiana, where she attended the Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, Louisiana. During World War II her family moved to California, where she met and married Elmer Delaney, Jr. on October 10, 1944, in San Francisco. As Elmer left for military service, Margie, along with her parents, returned to West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon Elmer’s discharge, they returned to his hometown of Mitchell, Indiana.
Obituary: Geneva Shelton
Geneva Shelton, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022,. at The Springs in Mooresville, IN. Born March 5, 1930, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Ben and Hazel (Chaney) Shelton. She had been an assembly line worker at RCA in Bloomington and a member of the Gillen Post #33 American Legion.
Obituary: Crystal Rosette Bragg
Crystal Rosette Bragg, 49, of Orleans, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at her residence. Born April 19, 1973, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry C. Bragg and Linda Ellen (Miller) Pridemore. Crystal was a 1991 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked as an LPN at Mitchell...
Obituary: Donald Joe Peckinpaugh
Donald J. Peckinpaugh, 80, of Bedford, died at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday, December 13th, at Bliss Place in Bedford. Born August 26, 1942, in Anderson, Indiana, Donald was the son of Frederick L. and Juanita R. (Edwards) Peckinpaugh. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from January 1962, until his retirement, in May 1983. He served in the Vietnam War and was awarded several medals, during his time, in the military. Donald and Carole Ann Upton Bigelow were married, for 37 years.
Thomas “Tommy” A. Moore, Jr.
Tommy A. Moore Jr., 44, of Bedford, passed away on December 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. Born December 20, 1977, he was the son of Thomas Alan Moore, Sr and Sherri, and Thomas Mays. He married Crystal Craig on March 24, 2019, and she survives. Tommy was a graduate of Paoli...
Obituary: Ruth E. Guarneri
Ruth E. Guarneri, 84 of Springville passed away at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3:02 p.m. She was born in Keyser, West Virginia on January 17, 1938, to William D. Hamilton, Sr., and Martha A. (Herman) Hamilton. Ruth married Joseph P. Guarneri, Sr. in 1956 and he preceded her in death in 2000. Ruth was a cook at K-Mart Restaurant in Bedford, she retired from MCL Cafeteria in 2000 as a Line Supervisor. Ruth was a member of the Harrodsburg Assembly of God Church, she loved to cook, garden, sew, and do ceramics.
Italy Lewis named Lawrence County Foundation’s 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar
BEDFORD – Italy Lewis, daughter of Allison and Scott Lewis, has been named Lawrence County Community Foundation’s 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. Italy responded to the news by sharing, “I am so incredibly grateful to have been chosen as the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar for Lawrence County. Although I’m sure there were others who were also deserving of this scholarship, I am absolutely honored to be the one who earned it. I am still having a hard time believing it! I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who made me the person I am, including my family and the teachers and staff of the NLCS Community.”
Obituary: Vivian J. Miller
Vivian J. Miller, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at her residence. Born April 16, 1940, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Clyde E. and Ruth B. (Callahan) Beasley. She retired from Visteon in 2002. She was a member of the Dive Christian Church and enjoyed her Pomeranian, Lacy.
'Bob & Tom' comedian 'Donnie Baker' victim of shots fired incident
A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ victim of shots …. A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Braun,...
Obituary: Jill Kristen True
Jill Kristen True, 53, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence. Born May 11, 1969, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry Byron Allen and Marianne (Lemen) Eversole. Jill was a 1986 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked at Catalent, Inc. as a formulation...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Obituary: Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones
Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones, 46, of Mitchell, IN, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at IU. Health Methodist Trauma Unit in Indianapolis. Born on April 16, 1976, in Fort Gordon, GA, she was the daughter of Paul “Jim” and Virginia “Ginny” (Ratliff) Eggers. She married Marvin Jones, and he survives. Jayma attended Mitchell High School and graduated with the class of 1994. She worked at NSWC Crane for 22 years. She was a member of the Mitchell First Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and animals.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Indiana Recount Commission begins Monroe County Manual Recount of the Indiana House District 62nd Race
BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Recount Commission and State Board of Accounts have begun the manual recount of the Indiana House District 62 race between Democrat Penny Githens and Republican Dave Hall. Chair David G. Henry filed the recount paperwork on the morning of November 28th at the Indiana Election...
WTIU to premiere ‘Chimes of Christmas’ on Sunday, December 18
BLOOMINGTON – WTIU Public Television is collaborating with Indiana University’s Singing Hoosiers to bring a holiday tradition to south central Indiana viewers. Chimes of Christmas premieres Sunday, December 18 at 7 p.m. on WTIU. The program will also be available to stream on Facebook Live and PBS Video....
Comments / 0