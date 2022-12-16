ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski & Jerry Bruckheimer Talk About Physical Toll Of Those Aerial Stunts And Chances Of Another Sequel – Contenders LA3C

By Katie Campione
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DavP_0jeN3Xyq00

Tom Cruise has become notorious for performing his own stunts, and Top Gun: Maverick is no exception. In fact, the entire cast underwent intense training in order to perform many of the wild aerial stunts that audiences saw on screen when they flocked to theaters in May to see Cruise reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than three decades after the first film hit the big screen.

Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer detailed the physical limits to which each actor was willing to push themselves in order to bring the picture to life — and the lengths Cruise was willing to go to in order to make it happen.

RELATED: Deadline’s The Contenders LA3C: Full Coverage

“I knew we’d be able to get Tom on the plane, but we weren’t sure about the rest of the cast,” Kosinskii told the audience at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. “So, Tom devised this three-month course for all the actors, to start with a very simple airplane and work their way up to the Navy jet. They all were able to do all their scenes in the jets for real, which is just phenomenal because you can’t imagine how physically difficult it is to do what they’re doing. They’re flying with real Top Gun pilots. They’re doing the same maneuvers, even more intense maneuvers than they do in training.”

The training didn’t just include aerial stunts. It also involved water survival, Bruckheimer said, describing one of the situations each cast member had to endure. “They put them into a cage blindfolded, dump them in the water about six or eight feet down and turn them upside down,” he said. “They had to figure out how to get out of that cage.”

Enduring months of training and even more time filming these stunts certainly took a toll on the cast, though Kosinski said they weren’t going to let that stop them from getting the scenes right.

“I think a couple of them had a hard time, but they wouldn’t let me know,” he said. “They would actually kind of keep it under wraps just because they wanted to make sure we were getting everything we needed to get.”

In fact, Bruckheimer revealed, there’s only one actor who didn’t get sick during training or during filming: Monica Barbaro. “The female is the strongest of all,” he said.

The success of Top Gun: Maverick has begged the question about whether audiences can expect another film in the near future, or if it might take another 35 years to get a Top Gun 3 on the big screen. Just as with Maverick , Kosinski said it will come down to finding a story that needs to be told.

“Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back?” he asked, adding: “It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He’s not settling down.”

Check out the panel video above.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

James Gunn Shoots Down Claim Gal Gadot Was “Booted” From DC Universe After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Axing

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tasked to shake up the DC Universe and in doing so have scrapped several ideas from the past regime like Henry Cavill’s return as Superman and Patty Jenkins’ take on Wonder Woman 3. Many fans have speculated that with the axing of the third installment of the Wonder Woman film, Gal Gadot had been “booted” from DC. However, Gunn provided some clarity about Gadot and where she currently stands. “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal,” Gunn replied. Gunn’s response could be interpreted in two ways: 1. Gadot is still working with...
Deadline

All That Baz: How Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Tells The Truth Behind An Icon Who “Just Wanted To Love And Be Loved In Return”

The night Baz Luhrmann premiered his film Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival, all eyes were on Priscilla Presley. She had turned 77 the day before, and in the 45 years since her former husband’s death, she’d suffered many cartoonish caricatures and lame imitations of the man she loved. But that night, as the credits rolled, she cried. Luhrmann was relieved; after all, Presley’s blessing wasn’t something the director took for granted. “I really mean this with great respect, because now we’re like family,” he says, “but she got a little bit vocal about her doubts. She said, ‘I don’t know,...
Deadline

Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Was A Box Office Flop As She Believed It Was Released Years Ago

Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. Since The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz. During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn’t done well until someone told her it had not been released yet. “I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time. And the second Avatar, the...
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Stephanie Hsu Talks About The Universal Relatability Of Her Characters In ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Another week, another episode of the Scene 2 Seen podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex, associate editor and film writer at Deadline. On today’s episode is Everything Everywhere All at Once actress Stephanie Hsu. On today’s episode, Hsu and I discuss how she deals with pressure, working with Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, and the universal relatability of her character Joy in Everything, Everywhere All at Once. Just a reminder that the podcast has moved to Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. ET. This change allows for us to prep promotion leading up to the episode debut. There will be other changes...
Deadline

Charlie Cox Says Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Likely “Won’t Be As Gory” As Netflix Series

Charlie Cox is sharing some details about Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, revealing that the shoot will take up most of the coming year. Cox will be reprising his Matt Murdock/Daredevil character in the Disney+ series, a role he played in the Netflix series, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2018. Cox’s Murdock also was seen in a cameo in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and in a guest-starring role on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. “They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023’,” Cox said in an interview with NME. “I said,...
Deadline

Jamie Lopez Dies: WE TV’s ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Was 37

Jame Lopez, star of WE TV’s Super Sized Salon and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. The television personality was 37. News of Lopez’s death was confirmed by the beauty salon’s Instagram account which also shared a carousel of photos in honor of the late entrepreneur. “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” read the post. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The post continued, “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us...
Deadline

Sonya Eddy Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Was 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for her long run as head nurse Epiphany Johnson on ABC’s General Hospital among dozens of other credits, has died. Octavia Spencer announced Eddy’s passing on Instagram. Spencer said Johnson died Monday, but did not reveal details about her cause of death. She was 55. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!,” Spencer captioned her post next to a photo of Eddy. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Marcus Coloma Exits 'General Hospital'...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Wife Allison Holker Had Multiple Projects In Works Before His Death, Including HGTV Barbie Dream House Show

Before the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, HGTV had big plans for the popular dancer/personality and his wife/dancer Allison Holker. Besides developing their own show called Living the Dream that would help first time buyers find a home, the couple was scheduled to go into production on a limited series similar to the channel’s A Very Brady Renovation from 2019 — except in this case, the couple would oversee the construction of full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House. There was even talk at one point of finding a house in Malibu to renovate, but HGTV settled on a place in Santa...
Deadline

Marcus Coloma Exits ‘General Hospital’ After 3 Years

Marcus Coloma is leaving General Hospital at ABC after 3 years on the soap. The actor portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the daytime program. “Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January,” a representative for the show told Soap Opera Digest. Daytime Confidential was the first to report the news of Coloma’s exit adding that the actor opted not to film his final scenes after he learned he had been cut. Deadline has reached out to ABC for comment and will update when we hear back from them. Coloma’s acting credits...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

James Gunn Responds To Ray Fisher After ‘Justice League’ Star Slammed DC Head For “Fake Grace On Twitter”

Ray Fisher, known for his portrayal of superhero Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is putting new DC co-head James Gunn on blast. Fisher recalled a tweet where Gunn was seemingly showing “support” for Joss Whedon after the actor accused him of creating a toxic work environment on the set of Justice League. “The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny,” Fisher tweeted. “Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job...
Deadline

The Partnership: ‘Tár’s Cate Blanchett And Nina Hoss On The Complexity Of The Film’s “Big Questions” & Why This Is Not A Clear #MeToo Story

In Todd Field’s Tár, we meet Lydia Tár, a revered composer-conductor heading up the Berlin Philharmonic, played by Cate Blanchett. Nina Hoss, as Lydia’s wife Sharon, is concertmaster and first chair violin, and together they navigate the politics of their musical life while parenting their daughter Petra. But Lydia, who is at the top of her game, and readying for her career-pinnacle live recording, begins to self-destruct, forming an obsessive attachment to Olga, a young cellist, just as a troubling past entanglement comes to light. The target of criticism from her students and a New York Post article, Lydia’s staff...
Deadline

Peter Bart: Prestige Filmmakers Get Personal This Awards Season, But Are Audiences Responding?

Avatar: The Way of Water‘s mega-publicized opening has brought movies back into the conversation, but movie-makers seem to have been lost in the mist. James Cameron’s persona is ablaze across the media but, by contrast, the very personal work of Sam Mendes, James Gray and even Steven Spielberg has done a fade-out in recent weeks. “Cinema is a language that’s about to get lost,” Wim Wenders once predicted at a Cannes Film Festival, but filmmakers keep trying. Witness the likes of Empire of Light (Mendes), Armageddon Time (Gray) or even The Fabelmans (Spielberg), all exploring the efforts of young filmmakers trying...
Deadline

Diane McBain Dies: Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ Co-Star, ‘Surfside 6’ Actor Was 81

Diane McBain, whose quick rise to fame as a young Warner Bros. contract player in the early 1960s soon had her starring in the ABC series Surfside 6 and co-starring opposite Elvis Presley in 1966’s Spinout, died of liver cancer today at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. She was 81. Her death was announced by her friend Michael Gregg Michaud. McBain and Michaud co-authored her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. “It is with great sadness that I report actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022,” Michaud...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Sailing Past $500M Global Box Office

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $497.1M globally through Monday, well on its way across the half a billion mark worldwide when Tuesday’s take is tallied.  Already, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sci-fi adventure sequel has helped push the Walt Disney Studios past the $4B worldwide mark for 2022. While it came in under projections at the weekend, Way of Water is expected to see strong leg-out as we enter the holiday period. At the international box office, Way of Water did $38.8M on Monday, which equates to 15% of the Friday-Saturday-Sunday offshore opening weekend (including China) and 17% when excluding...
Deadline

Alex Cross Series Adds Siobhan Murphy In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Siobhan Murphy (Murdoch Mysteries) is set to recur in the Amazon Original series Cross. She will star opposite Aldis Hodge, who brings to life the titular Alex Cross. Murphy will portray Tania Hightower, a driven, unstoppable journalist who works as a news reporter for the Post. Hightower’s beat includes all of Washington D.C., but her passion, loyalty and interest lies less in the political class and more in the often overlooked population of our nation’s capital.  From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben Watkins and based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Alex is...
Deadline

‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Patti LuPone Joins ‘WandaVision’ Marvel Spinoff For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: WandaVision‘s best song Emmy win for “Agatha All Along”, performed by Kathryn Hahn, set the bar high for the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, headlined by Hahn reprising her role as bad gal Agatha Harkness. The Marvel offshoot is now adding some big musical theater firepower, with three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone joining the cast of the upcoming series for Disney+, sources tell Deadline. In addition to Hahn, LuPone joins male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, who is believed to be playing a villainous role, Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia, who I hear are playing witches, and Sasheer Zamata. In addition...
Deadline

SCL Award Nominations 2023: ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,’ ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin,’ ‘Nope,’ ‘The Batman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ To Compete For Outstanding Studio Film Score – Complete List

The Society of Composers & Lyricists has unveiled its SCL Award nominees for 2023, naming composers Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Michael Abels (Nope), Michael Giacchino (The Batman) and John Powell (Don’t Worry Darling) as its contenders for Outstanding Score for a Studio Film. The SCL’s Musical/Comedy Song nominees are as idiosyncratic as they are starry this time around, with such veteran composers as Desplat and Danny Elfman (White Noise) nominated for Musical/Comedy song alongside Bros‘ Billy Eichner and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘s Weird Al Yankovic. Entrants in the Drama/Documentary Song category include recent...
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Says ‘Black Adam’ Won’t Be Part Of DC’s New First Chapter

UPDATED with Gunn reaction: Dwayne Johnson took to social media today to make it official that he’s heard from DC Studios co-head James Gunn and that Black Adam won’t be a part of the first phase of DC’s new plans. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters,” Johnson wrote today. This news comes in the wake of Gunn and DC co-boss Peter Safran announcing that Henry Cavill won’t be part of the next early-days Superman movie (despite the actor announcing his return to the...
Deadline

The Pinstripe Pirate: How ‘Living’ Star Bill Nighy Overcame His Karaoke Nightmare And Became An International Treasure

After some 50 years in the business, Bill Nighy is used to people getting his surname wrong. It actually rhymes with ‘sigh’: the ‘y’ is silent. “My dad was very particular about it,” he says, “and for a while, I used to correct people on his behalf, because he couldn’t bear it when people said ‘Nigh-y’. It really got to him. But I’m very, very accustomed to it. The first time I was ever in a show that was reviewed in a paper, I was Bill Nigby. I’ve been Bill Nighty — that’s a regular one — and if there’s...
Deadline

Harvey Keitel & Olga Kurylenko To Topline Action-Thriller ‘Paradox Effect’

EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Keitel (The Irishman) and Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow) have signed on to star in Paradox Effect — an action-thriller to be directed by Scott Weintrob (Home) for Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, which is going into production in Italy in January. In the film written by Samuel Bartlett, Andrea Iervolino and Ferdinando Dell’Omo, an innocent woman (Kurylenko) is forced to confront a dangerous kingpin (Keitel) who has kidnapped her young daughter and is holding her for ransom. She teams up with a corrupt Interpol agent, whose son is also being held hostage, to rip off various criminals to raise the...
Deadline

Deadline

149K+
Followers
41K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy