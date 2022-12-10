ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wikipedia says referee ‘lost his guide dog’ after apparent England fan edits

By Edd Dracott
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwKNY_0jeN3W6700

Wikipedia appears to have been edited by England fans upset by decisions made by referee Wilton Sampaio in the first half of the World Cup quarter-final.

The Brazilian referee drew the ire of England supporters after significant decisions in the first half of the game against France , with a possible foul in the build up to the French opener and a possible penalty shout eventually waved away after a lengthy VAR review.

Members of the public can edit the online encyclopaedia and in changes to Mr Sampaio’s Wikipedia page which were later taken down he was described as “a Brazilian cheat”.

Another edit stated that Mr Sampaio had “lost his guide dog”.

“Please return dog if found, the dog has a match to ref,” the Wikipedia page read.

Among those criticising Mr Sampaio’s decisions was former England right-back Gary Neville , who said a challenge by Dayot Upamecano on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka in the build-up to France’s first goal should have been given as a free kick.

“It’s not excuses… but Upamecano has tried to win the game on three or four occasions where it’s impossible to win the ball,” he said on ITV1’s coverage.

“It’s a simple decision, he just kicked his leg away and I’m not sure why it’s not ended up as a foul.

“He’s nibbling and he’s kicked him and it should be a free kick.”

Fellow former England international Ian Wright added: “It is very difficult to see that not given, especially in the current climate what they give fouls for.”

Former England footballer and broadcaster Gary Lineker tweeted: “One of these days, just once, we might get a decision in our favour.”

England later equalised after the referee awarded them a penalty, converted by Harry Kane.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final

Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
brytfmonline.com

Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary

It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
The Independent

‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final

Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco

Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
Deadline

Second Journalist Dies Covering Qatar World Cup

A journalist covering the FIFA World Cup died “suddenly” in recent days, a Qatar newspaper has reported, with the announcement on Saturday following by a day reports of the death of U.S. journalist Grant Wahl. The Saturday death also following an earlier incident that day in which a security guard was placed in intensive care following a fall at one of the event’s stadiums. Gulf Times, a Doha-based newspaper, tweeted Saturday that an Al Kass TV photojournalist “died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences...
The Independent

On this day in 2005: Roy Keane signs for Celtic on free transfer

Celtic completed the signing of Roy Keane on a free transfer on this day in 2005.A month earlier, Keane had abruptly left Manchester United by mutual consent after his relationship with manager Sir Alex Ferguson deteriorated during a spell on the sidelines through injury.Keane had been hurt in a challenge with Liverpool’s Luis Garcia in September of that year, and he grew frustrated while out.He had already clashed with Ferguson during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal, and then angered the manager with an MUTV interview in which he said he was open to finishing his career elsewhere as...
The Independent

The Independent

978K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy